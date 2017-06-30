POLAROID - Official Trailer





Every time I read something about this movie this is all I can think of Reply

Thread

Link

Also jfc at a Polaroid camera being in an antique shop. Let me crawl into my grave like the old decrepit human being I am.



Edited at 2017-06-30 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came in here to post this lol, mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the episode on the old show freaked me out as a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. This book scared me so much as a kid lol.



Edited at 2017-06-30 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. i was going to come in to say this. bendito. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit came in here just to bring up this PLAGIARISM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First thing I thought of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha! And a little Ryan Gosling was in this episode of Goosebumps. I randomly caught it on tv a few years ago and cracked up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think of AYAOTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the superior episode tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right down to the character being named bird



fucking shameless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe bc I'm a bit stoned but I LOLd reading that. Who names their child Bird? Hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

if there is a kid out there with that name Lime and Cherry could set up their son Bear on a play date with Bird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL @ Lime and Cherry, took me a minute to get who you were talking about! 😂😂 They're both so tacky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i'm dying bc that's actually one of the character names in the goosebumps book this is ripped off of. this screenwriter really gave no fucks lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they pushed tulip fever back AGAIN so they could release this in august instead lmao



can harvey just email it to me so i can get my vikander fill or nah Reply

Thread

Link

omfg did they REALLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, MESS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear this was the plot of a wide release horror story in the past decade. Reply

Thread

Link

It seems kind of similar to Shutter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kat prescott is never escaping high school Reply

Thread

Link

Reminded me of an Are You Afraid of the Dark episode.





Reply

Thread

Link

lol came in here to post the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, I know what I'll be watching tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love how this was directed by the same guy who did the goosebumps 'say cheese and die' ep and thus shares some casting overlapping (the class photographer and ginger bully is in both lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





good sis cheryl blossom shouldv'e used a candelabra Reply

Thread

Link

at least she gets to be with jason now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the premise is really basic.....kinda like the ByeBye man but instead of words its photography Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't there a Joshua jackson remake in the early 2000s similar to this?



Caught it on tv once. It wasn't good. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-06-30 12:53 am (UTC) how original. they should just fund a full movie starring Regina Hall in a spoff horror of her own tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

+100000000000



I want a Brenda spinoff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cindy, the tv is leaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these movies were so ahead of its time!!!! well the first 3...idk how i feel about the fourth one tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brenda was the best in those movies. I cant see that actress in anything else without that voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm happy for katie fitch getting work, even if it's unoriginal slasher crap like this. Reply

Thread

Link

They should've made it about a ghoul that haunts selfies or something. Reply

Thread

Link

As much as I love the horror genre I feel like the formats for movies are being recycled at an alarming rate. Its gotten to the point where I can guess the plot before the movie is halfway over.



I started watching foreign horror and while some are good a lot are predictable or poorly put together. I watch Cave on Netflix and that was terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

THats the plot of final destination 3 right? Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna know where this bitch found polaroid film



shit even if it kills people, i'll still take pics! Reply

Thread

Link

does this look good? no. will i see it? probably Reply

Thread

Link

Ill take whatever horror i can get...

meh Reply

Thread

Link