POLAROID - Official Trailer
From the producers of the THE RING and THE GRUDGE and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: POLAROID. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.
source
Edited at 2017-06-30 12:50 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-30 01:05 am (UTC)
fucking shameless
can harvey just email it to me so i can get my vikander fill or nah
Caught it on tv once. It wasn't good.
Edited at 2017-06-30 12:53 am (UTC)
I want a Brenda spinoff
I started watching foreign horror and while some are good a lot are predictable or poorly put together. I watch Cave on Netflix and that was terrible.
shit even if it kills people, i'll still take pics!
meh
excited for their next original horror movie about a girl whose halloween mask gets stuck on her face