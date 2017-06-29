The Killers (Bronnie) Review New Music, Are Not Here For Nickelback

Does the UFC have a record label



lmao he's sf shady



"they're nice!" lmao

1. thank you, jeff_koons

2. i LOVED the video! The Man is my new morning routine song, this morning i was jamming to it in the shower like Alex Turner in Les Cactus im surprised im still alive!

3. i need new workout music, today i put my RPDR mix and all i wanted to do was ditching my workout and strut the gym like a runway.. got any suggestions?

4. Serbs/Balkan/E.E. peeps, how the fuck do i get a day zero ticket for Exit?! apparently now i can only buy from day 1 WTF?! yes i know shame on me, i should have gotten tickets sooner but i didnt know i was still gonna be in this part of europe... help meeee please and hvala





as always, sis I love love love your posts! thank you <3 good night people x



yesssss.



have good night! <3

I was going to say BFlow was more fun when he was an Ex-Mormon but it seems to have helped him get sober and that's a good thing, so...

They were so fucking good live, The Man sounded so good.



I literally JUST got home from seeing them lmao
They were so fucking good live, The Man sounded so good.

slay.



i need them to announce the tour dates already. but i know more than likely they're saving that announcement for September when the album drops.

Yeah probably tbh.

You're in for a treat tho, The Man was such a great song live. 99% of the people didn't know the lyrics but it got people really pumped anyway.

Now I can't wait for the rest of Wonderful Wonderful even more. Reply

ooo i forgot about this since i'm seeing them at a festival in oct. i hope they play one of our smaller venues tbh. they did last year and everyone said the crowd was polite,

this was great

i can already tell Bronnie are going to be the only two doing any sort of interviews and promo for this new album (just like Battle Born).



God the other two are useless.



i kinda wish brandon didn't get those veneers

also can this be a music recommendation post plz

I dig them only because of the way he speaks now.

I've been listening to Lorde's new album. The Louvre is my favorite song from it.

it's so good.



"Sober" "Homemade Dynamite" "The Louvre" "Supercut" and "Perfect Places" are my current faves. Reply

the louvre is amazing, i love writer in the dark too

It's flawless

every time i hear a nickelback song i have to poop. i did an experiment when i was in jr high where i would listen to nickelback for my morning poops and i did this for the entire school year and now ever time i hear them i have to go

ya it worked

pavlov's poop

my pet name

OP, you misspelt "Yachty" :)

"They're good people" makes me laugh so hard every time I watch that video, lmao.

I felt that deep sigh, Brandon lol

