The Killers (Bronnie) Review New Music, Are Not Here For Nickelback



The Songs Bronnie Review Are:
Mac Demarco - "Still Beating"
Jay-Jay Johanson - "Paranoid"
Lil Yachty (feat. Diplo) - "Forever Young"
Lady Antebellum - "Heartbreak"
Nickelback - "Must Be Nice"
Carly Rae Jepson - "Cut To The Feeling"

lmao @ BFlow. 2006 Brandon would have be like "shit...shit...double shit."

ONTD, what new music are you listening to and is your new music USDA Certified Lean?

