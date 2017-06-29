The Killers (Bronnie) Review New Music, Are Not Here For Nickelback
The Songs Bronnie Review Are:
Mac Demarco - "Still Beating"
Jay-Jay Johanson - "Paranoid"
Lil Yachty (feat. Diplo) - "Forever Young"
Lady Antebellum - "Heartbreak"
Nickelback - "Must Be Nice"
lmao @ BFlow. 2006 Brandon would have be like "shit...shit...double shit."
ONTD, what new music are you listening to and is your new music USDA Certified Lean?
lmao he's sf shady
1. thank you, jeff_koons for your constantly awesome music suggestions!
2. i LOVED the video! The Man is my new morning routine song, this morning i was jamming to it in the shower like Alex Turner in Les Cactus im surprised im still alive!
3. i need new workout music, today i put my RPDR mix and all i wanted to do was ditching my workout and strut the gym like a runway.. got any suggestions?
4. Serbs/Balkan/E.E. peeps, how the fuck do i get a day zero ticket for Exit?! apparently now i can only buy from day 1 WTF?! yes i know shame on me, i should have gotten tickets sooner but i didnt know i was still gonna be in this part of europe... help meeee please and hvala
as always, sis I love love love your posts! thank you <3 good night people x
have good night! <3
They were so fucking good live, The Man sounded so good.
i need them to announce the tour dates already. but i know more than likely they're saving that announcement for September when the album drops.
You're in for a treat tho, The Man was such a great song live. 99% of the people didn't know the lyrics but it got people really pumped anyway.
Now I can't wait for the rest of Wonderful Wonderful even more.
God the other two are useless.
also can this be a music recommendation post plz
"Sober" "Homemade Dynamite" "The Louvre" "Supercut" and "Perfect Places" are my current faves.