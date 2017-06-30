ADAM LAMBERT'S NEW SINGLE 'TWO FUX' IS OUT!
Song Review: Adam Lambert’s ‘Two Fux’ https://t.co/iKd8r3z9J5 via @variety— Rema Vineyard (@remavineyard) June 29, 2017
-Variety says "For “Two Fux,” the singer comes back around to his sweet spot — vocal falsettos and mid-tempo pop hooks — with the confidence of someone who seems, musically, at least, finally content with his life. Or at least that what the line “Namaste right here” suggests."
-The song was written by Sarah Hudson, Ferras Alqaisi, Trey Campbell, Big Taste, and Adam Lambert. It was produced by Big Taste (Dua Lipa, Lost Kings).
thoughts?
I wish he released more songs from The Original High, like THERE I SAID IT, fucking flawless song
he always does this....he has great albums and he releases like 2 songs and forgets about them lol
i feel like this is how he likes it lmao at this point there's no excuse
and i cannot believe the AMAs backlash and yet they let CHRIS BROWN perform the year after he beat up rihanna like...
Our society is fucked up for sure. Fuck the Chris Brown debacle forever.
I love that song lol
i found this too
*plays The Original High*
he should pull an Adele and perform a new song on every talk show lol
Still love ya and totally would tho.