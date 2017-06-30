deadpool

ADAM LAMBERT'S NEW SINGLE 'TWO FUX' IS OUT!






-Variety says "For “Two Fux,” the singer comes back around to his sweet spot — vocal falsettos and mid-tempo pop hooks — with the confidence of someone who seems, musically, at least, finally content with his life. Or at least that what the line “Namaste right here” suggests."
-The song was written by Sarah Hudson, Ferras Alqaisi, Trey Campbell, Big Taste, and Adam Lambert. It was produced by Big Taste (Dua Lipa, Lost Kings).




source 2


thoughts?
Tagged: , , ,