BlackPink Getting the IJON Treatment: Japan Debut Coming Soon
BLACKPINK will be taking their first steps toward their debut in Japan.
The four-member girl group will be holding their debut showcase at Budokan (also known as Nippon Budokan) on July 20.
It’s quite notable for a rookie foreign artist to hold a showcase at Budokan, a well-known arena in Tokyo. Furthermore, BLACKPINK’s showcase will receive support from a large Japanese fashion event called Tokyo Girls Collection.
Following their showcase in July, BLACKPINK’s debut album will be released on August 9.
Since debut, the YG girl group has racked up a number of impressive records for music video views, overseas and domestic music charts, and more.
Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s next steps?
SOURCE: Naver via OMONA
Those voices....
That ~*~Kawaii Indian Dance...~*~...
The girls look good, as always, but their stylists have made their outfits so interchangeable, that they never stand out to me. They're not memorable.
they seem lovely and playing with fire is a bop but all the rest of their songs are not my taste and overhyped like them.
Rose has become my favorite.