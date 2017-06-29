BlackPink Getting the IJON Treatment: Japan Debut Coming Soon

I hate the off-the-shoulder trend.



The girls look good, as always, but their stylists have made their outfits so interchangeable, that they never stand out to me. They're not memorable. Reply

that was so stiff and awkward.

they seem lovely and playing with fire is a bop but all the rest of their songs are not my taste and overhyped like them.

i love them! such a cute and fun group. I know people say rose's voice is annoying but i think it's so cute, i never expected her to sound like that when i first saw her teasers lmao Reply

They're all so pretty.

Rose has become my favorite. Reply

miss jennie looking like she'd rather be anywhere else lmao Reply

