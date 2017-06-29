Kendall + Kylie post notes app apology for "vintage" tees
June 29, 2017
- After backlash, Kendall and Kylie both issued apologies on their Twitters via the notes app.
- Sharon Osbourne, Voletta Wallace (Biggie's mom), spoke out against the usage of their relatives on the shirts.
- All shirts are pulled from the websites and retail stores.
UPDATE: The Doors have also issued a cease and desist letter to the Jenners:
Kendall and Kylie Jenner pull "vintage" t-shirts after cease and desist letters from estates of The Doors, Biggie: https://t.co/ufXovsPS7N pic.twitter.com/qRT76Rzvrf— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) June 29, 2017
Then they issue a new lip kit and it sells out in five minutes and no one cares what flaming assholes they are. This just seems like another symptom of how we got where we are now with people in charge doing horrible things and not seeing any consequences for their actions. Everyone just keeps enabling them and normalizing it and it just keeps getting worse.
Perfect way to deflect any accountability.