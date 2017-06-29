Kendall + Kylie post notes app apology for "vintage" tees

These two idiots. Reply

Annnnnnd scene!

Lol

I logged in just to comment that and to use this icon for those idiots, but since you said it already, I'll just leave this icon here.



Edited at 2017-06-30 01:08 am (UTC)

This entire family's motto is "these [x] were not well thought out". They should sell t-shirts with this line instead. Reply

I'm surprised they even addressed it Reply

They always apologise...and then keep fucking up Reply

I'll be more surprised if they learned from this. Reply

They're getting sued probably, so yeah. Reply

Just how greedy is this family? Is nothing ever enough? Ripping off other artists, ripping off other designers, ripping off everyone they think they can get away with ripping off -- where does it stop? They don't learn from their mistakes, they just apologize and turn around and do it again with someone else they can take advantage of.



Then they issue a new lip kit and it sells out in five minutes and no one cares what flaming assholes they are. This just seems like another symptom of how we got where we are now with people in charge doing horrible things and not seeing any consequences for their actions. Everyone just keeps enabling them and normalizing it and it just keeps getting worse. Reply

What a pair of garbage bags Reply

I wonder if anyone bought them Reply

I checked on the website and I think the Biggie and Tupac ones were sold out and the others were in low stock. Reply

they could have just made one of each and used the "low stock" message as an incentive, i'm pretty sure that's how kylie's make up launches get to sell out so quick too Reply

how the hell did they not get clearance? do they not have a team of lawyers Reply

that's what baffles me the most here. like i'm sure these two are fucking useless dunces who wouldn't know about trademark infringement, but surely there had to be a lawyer or someone with a business degree involved??? this isn't some random ass etsy page Reply

mte.. needs "pr training needed" tag Reply

mfte it's mind-blowing Reply

I'm assuming those images are copyrighted and they tried to get around it by claiming fair use in "repurposing" the art. Reply

Love your icon. Reply

Do they not employ actual adults who could have vetoed this? No one aware of copyright law? No PR firm who would have weighed in on the Pepsi deal and this?? That's what is surprising to me, not the fact that Kylie and Kendall couldn't identify what's wrong with this. What's so lame about them is that instead of educating themselves they probably dismiss criticism as being attacks from "haters".



Edited at 2017-06-30 12:54 am (UTC)

This really feels like a case of "any publicity is good publicity" to me, and they probably thought the shit would hit the fan but didn't care. I'm sure their team thinks any ruffled feathers can be smoothed with a check and in the mean time this story is everywhere so more publicity. Reply

"we got hit with litigation and decided being a bold insensitive piece of shit wasn't the way to be on this day" Reply

Annoying. How are you going to just superimpose yourself on top of legends and icons with actual talent? It's insulting. Reply

Amazing Icon Reply

I love that your icon is from his AMAZING and UNDERRATED solo album. Reply

they really need to hire a culturally-aware PR person Reply

I'm tired of the Jenners/Kardashians. Reply

Somehow I doubt Kendall or Kylie could even name a song by The Doors or Metallica. Reply

its amazing how despite how hated they are, they're still relevant 10 years later. they're like roaches Reply

that looks shopped Reply

How on earth did they think this was a good idea? Reply

mte. How stupid are they if they really thought this was a good idea?? Reply

Kylie didn't even really graduate high school Reply

