Erika Jayne sideeye

Kendall + Kylie post notes app apology for "vintage" tees



- After backlash, Kendall and Kylie both issued apologies on their Twitters via the notes app.
- Sharon Osbourne, Voletta Wallace (Biggie's mom), spoke out against the usage of their relatives on the shirts.
- All shirts are pulled from the websites and retail stores.

UPDATE: The Doors have also issued a cease and desist letter to the Jenners:



Source 1 2
Tagged: , ,