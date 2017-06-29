Corinne Olympios Releases Further Statement on Bachelor in Paradise
Corinne Olympios has released a new statement to clarify some things & clear up everything about #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/pggAfXHJX5 pic.twitter.com/t4W4EV6BnG— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 29, 2017
- Clarifies her earlier statement: "While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired."
- Says that her team's private investigation has concluded and although she was asked to return to Bachelor in Paradise she will not be doing so. She states that she is happy with the changes that have been made on the show regarding its alcohol policy.
While I'm not too impressed with DeMario, I hope more is done to clear his name of this instance.
hence the outcry after, because other contestants and demario saw it as: we were just doing what we always do, people were into it like they always are, everyone drinks and hooks up. it was the quintessential, 'oh, she just regrets what happened NOW' excuse.
it's also likely falling in the 'grey area' of consent, and not only between two people, but people and the show they signed up for. people aren't well educated about the nuances of consent, so obviously with a situation like this no one can agree on anything.
filmed by the pool area that they were filming at. They were given drinks and there was something sexual that occurred. A producer (allegedly she wasn't there but heard from others after the fact and allegedly she was the only producer there) filed the complaint and the next day Corrine and DeMario were brought in to watch and that's where Corrine allegedly stated that she didn't remember anything that happened in the recording.