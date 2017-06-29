got | emilia smile

Corinne Olympios Releases Further Statement on Bachelor in Paradise




- Clarifies her earlier statement: "While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired."
- Says that her team's private investigation has concluded and although she was asked to return to Bachelor in Paradise she will not be doing so. She states that she is happy with the changes that have been made on the show regarding its alcohol policy.

source
source
Tagged: , ,