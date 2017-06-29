Corinne Olympios Releases Further Statement on Bachelor in Paradise

i feel like this whole thing was swept under the rug so quickly Reply

I wonder what happened and now I wonder if there was a settlement outside of court.

I'm glad she's okay.

While I'm not too impressed with DeMario, I hope more is done to clear his name of this instance.

So, what happened? Someone said DeMario raped her, but both said it wasn't true and ABC couldn't find evidence that it happened.

i think the best guess that can be made is that a producer on the show was uncomfortable with the nature of consent in their encounter-- be it consent on one of their behalfs, or, just active consent in terms of still being filmed and kind of 'pushed along' while having some sort of drunk sexual encounter.



hence the outcry after, because other contestants and demario saw it as: we were just doing what we always do, people were into it like they always are, everyone drinks and hooks up. it was the quintessential, 'oh, she just regrets what happened NOW' excuse.



it's also likely falling in the 'grey area' of consent, and not only between two people, but people and the show they signed up for. people aren't well educated about the nuances of consent, so obviously with a situation like this no one can agree on anything.

Allegedly, everything that happened was

filmed by the pool area that they were filming at. They were given drinks and there was something sexual that occurred. A producer (allegedly she wasn't there but heard from others after the fact and allegedly she was the only producer there) filed the complaint and the next day Corrine and DeMario were brought in to watch and that's where Corrine allegedly stated that she didn't remember anything that happened in the recording.

wait, i thought the whistle blowing producer saw the questionable footage themselves...she couldn't have filed the complaint off of third hand info, right?

he never raped her, they haven't said what exactly happened, my guess is there was other stuff going on, but she was too drunk to really consent to anything, and production didn't do anything to try and stop this from happening.

From what I've understood - there was an incident where Corrine and DeMario were being served alcohol and some sort of physical encounter happened between them in the hot tub. A producer for the show was alarmed, questioned whether explicit consent was given, then filed some sort of legal papers (I think?) that forced ABC to review the footage and halt production. The footage, according to Corrine and DeMario's statements (from what I'm understanding), showed that there was consent and/or no assault occurred.

She cheated on her boyfriend

ABC got them trashed and continued to give them alcohol once they were trashed and instead of intervening once things turned sexual, recorded two completely drunk people because ratings > decency

I don't know from what I've gathered it seems like maybe she feels exploited by production like they turned her black out hook up with Demario into some weird porno shoot. I've had sexual encounters when I was black out drunk where I don't feel that I was taken advantage of by the person, and I don't know, I can see someone feeling violated by the act of those people filming a sexual encounter and you not remembering it, but not actually feeling violated by the person you had the sexual encounter with. Because if it got really sexual, why continue to film that knowing that's not making it on network TV? Like those people kept filming it because they were enjoying it, not for the show, and that's creepy as fuck. I can see why another producer would file a complain if they heard about this second hand.

That doesn't really clear up anything?

She agrees with the show's investigative team's conclusion that no misconduct occurred

So like...she didn't want the narrative pushed that she was accusing anyone of anything? That's it?

As far as I know, Corrine never blamed DeMario and blamed the show/production? So it sucks that it seems like DeMario threw her under the bus in his interview. The show really seemed like a recipe for disaster, so I'm glad the alcohol policy was changed, hope something like this never happens again, and that if it does the producers will immediately intervene.

That's correct, she never blamed him directly, just the show because they didn't do anything to stop it or prevent. but yeah, I agree, he still seemed to throw under the bus for all of this.

I saw articles straight uo calling her a whore who is trying to trash the guys image afer changing~ her mind its so disturbing and disgusting!! 😞

DeMario should sue her

She never accused him of anything though

are you trolling bc I don't recognize your username but if so, jfc.

He should sue somebody, no doubt. Her too, I'd be pissed if someone made claims I was assaulted without taking to me first

I was not really looking for this but every time I've seen an article or a TV feature story on this, there was a lot of low-key implying that Corrine was a victim, and that seemed to imply Demario was the villain.

wow

she never accused him of anything so, good luck.

fuckimg sad. I don't watch the bachelor but as a fellow survivor; Corinne's statement "i don't know what happenened that night" just made me cry. she, like so many, will never see justice of any kind d.

I feel so badly for how much she's been villainized in this whole shitstorm. It's so awful for people to act like this is just a Corinne ploy for attention. I hope she's doing okay.

i think it's gross that demario said she wasn't drunk because "I don't even know sober girls who could do what she did"(what does that even mean) and she's said the whole time that she doesn't remember what happened. like does he think that memory loss is a normal sober reaction ?

Men have pretty fucked up views about consent a lot of the time

didn't she originally say she saw footage of something and didn't remember it happening? wouldn't that imply she was doing something too drunk to consent (which would equal misconduct, right)? but now everyone's saying there was no misconduct?

It feels like there have been a few situations like this or situations of confirmed assault on reality TV shows. Shows should explicitly start including information about consent when they're prepping the contestants

Ita

yeah, there was def a confirmed instance of assault on the real world. ik that they're ~limiting the liquor on this show now, but ppl can still get drunk off 2 drinks an hour, esp if they're drinking for hours.

Yeah like ok limiting alcohol is probably a smart thing to do but it doesn't really help the consent question. Contestants are usually also super sleep deprived so getting drunk and passing out is easier than for someone in healthier circumstances

ia

I heard that they had a 2 hour meeting about consent w/all the contestants before they resumed filming + they now have to have explicit permission from producers before engaging in sex acts but I wonder if that's enough tbh (for example I wonder if they covered that consent can be renegotiated in the middle of sex/a person can say no at any time).

yep, plus the people literally watching them should fucking step in.

I didn't know who any of these people were before this incident and she's the only one who I don't think worse of at the end. I judge the show and I judge what's-his-name and his whole "it was hot" shtick.

Isn't she contractually not allowed to say anything that's not previously approved? This doesn't seem like her talking

