Alyssa Milano Talks Reconciling With Shannen Doherty

aww this is nice! i'm still bitter that prue got written off despite being the objectively better sister but it does seem like shannen was the difficult one to work with



OMG ahhhhhh Reply

Honestly, I'd love to see a Charmed reunion. It was never a great show so it's not like it would ruin anything like I feel a Buffy reunion would. I think it'd be harmless and nostalgic. Reply

mfte. forget a reboot. do a proper reunion, with all of them (with a magically revived prue, of course), bring back leo (you gotta) and paige's husband who was cute, and add a "new generation" if necessary (SORAS their kids, and bring back chris, i can't imagine that actor is doing anything rn lmao). i'd watch the fuck out of that. Reply

+ cole tbh Reply

i remember fandom not like chris but i thought he was a great addition Reply

I really wanted a reboot with Chris & Wyatt and their grown up actors (neither of whom are really being asked for anything else). I'm not keen on the prequel reboot set in the 70's though I'll probably tune in because I watched that ship sink from S4 on (was not a Prue fan or of the tone of the show during her tenor) Reply

I recently reconciled with a friend from high school who didn't talk to me for 15 years-- it was crazy how we just picked right back up like we'd been friends this whole time. Hindsight and personal growth are great gifts for those types of things. Reply

Phoebe was the fucking WORST Reply

Funnily enough, when I was younger I LOVED Phoebe. Cause she was the youngest and she had all the fun costumes and storylines. Only now do I see how awful she was. More so from Season 5 on imo. Reply

yeah, i think phoebe gets a lot of slack, particularly many seem to think she was the most useless, but the fact that she had premonitions alone made her very useful, along with knowing the book the best at the beginning. i adored her in the first few seasons and it was great watching her grow. she was a quick thinker/street smart and it really helped with the overall group dynamic. i dont know what happened afterwards, but it was like post cole, or w/e all her story lines of finding love were just crap. i have to say rewatching, i always did find prue rather annoyingly harsh on phoebe. i still find it unfair that she blamed phoebe in regards to what happened with roger, like w/e roger said, she just assumed it was correct despite phoebe being her sister. that kind of always irked me in regards to prue, but then again prue always did come across as self righteous. Reply

I idolized her growing up bc she was pretty and fun but now I realize how up her own ass she was. Carrie Bradshaw syndrome tbh Reply

i adored phoebe during the first few seasons. she definitely got worse after s5 when she many of her storylines revolved around finding the father of her future child or w/e. Reply

She was great up until Charmed & Dangerous. Once she cut her hair, she turned into a whole nother character. Reply

What really happened between Shannen and Holly? Did Holly really throw away years of friendship because Shannen wouldn't stop talking about her illness? Reply

That's the story I heard. Shannon said that a lot of people don't stand by you when you're ill. It sounds harsh, but it's not surprising.



I've known a few people who had cancer or another illness anecdotally and personally, where their family members and friends dropped off the face of the earth (or did worse things) because they couldn't deal. Reply

it's sadly true.. insane to think holly of all people would be like this :( Reply

omg this reminds me i haven't marathoned charmed in like 2 years and it's almost july and nothing is on and yassssss it's time :')



(i have watched charmed all the way through maybe 6 or 7 times. no lie. and it never gets old, because the nostalgia overrides that "dated" look)



also, it is kind of silly to hold onto a grudge from almost 2 decades ago. no one is obligated to forgive anyone else, of course, but like alyssa says, they've been through major changes in their lives which would make any pettiness seem pointless. Reply

that's sweet. Part of me is hoping that all the talk around hmc and shannen is just that, and that they havent had a falling out over shannen having cancer. I dont want to believe that hmc would be like that.



on another note, been watching charmed re runs and I have to say despite the fact that prue wasn't really my fav, the dynamics were never the same once she left. Idk if it was the writing or w/e, but you could really tell that the three sisters really loved each other. Even when prue and phoebe weren't necessarily getting along and obviously the actresses weren't either, i think i felt more love between them than I did between piper and paige or even phoebe and paige but I also think the later seasons sort of focused on witches who happen to be sisters where as the first three seasons was sisters first before witches. Reply

i mean, piper and phoebe didn't really grow up with paige, so they didn't share that same bond. i kind of liked the fact paige often felt a little left out, or was more independent. and i say this as a prue stan, btw. i liked paige's character arc. Reply

that is true. i just think it was never consistent. like one minute you would have them act like they really loved paige (I'm sure they did) and there was that sisterly bond, and then at other times it just felt like they were friendly co workers. idk i just felt like the writing over time got a little more inconsistent and while piper overall was my favorite, I'll never forget the episode where she played death and fought super hard to erase phoebe off her list because she didn't want to lose another sister, but didn't have the same kind of pain when paige's name ended up on there.



it also could be that i think i enjoyed piper the most as the middle sister. her character imo was the best s1-3 when she was just sort of the sarcastic, slightly awkward fml type who had no apprehensions about saving innocents. i think once prue died and piper became the oldest, while she wasn't necessarily as bossy/self righteous as prue, some of the changes didn't quite work for me imo. Reply

Yeah, I actually respected that they didn't just make Paige out to be the third sister - she was the odd one out and the mummy episode (even if they did cop out at the very end) explicitly had Piper say she would choose Phoebe over Paige since, as much as she cares about Paige, Phoebe is in a different league. Reply

I would say I agree, though Season 4 is probably one of my favorite seasons. I read somewhere that the Network actually wanted them to focus more on magic, dating, demons of the week and make it lighter. Since Season 3/4 were heavy on the arcs. Also the original creator (Not Brad Kern) left completely after season 4. Reply

I was always mad that they didn't really bother to explore how the bringing in Paige changed up the Power of 3 dynamic. The Power of 3 was based on the strength of their relationship. Reply

Piper is still the best sister of them all Reply

s1-3 piper is hands my my favorite character, particularly s1. she had some of the best lines and imo piper worked best as the middle child. her character definitely became a bit, hardened, idk if thats the right word once she lost prue, which makes sense, but i definitely missed mild child piper. some of her storylines with leo got annoying after a while. still think her and jon cho's character were the best. Reply

Piper had the most believable character arc imo. She was always the most reluctant to embrace magic, first because she was so mousey, then cuz of the Leo thing. Prue dying was this permanent stain that made her so damn bitter about being Charmed, of everything it costs her. I like how Piper was always consistently the one to at least consider leaving magic behind every time the chance came up. Reply

Too bad about the actress being a shitty friend. Reply

Someone needs to get les moonves to green light a revival. I don't even care if it's on cbs all access, I just need it Reply

Prue was my favourite. Reply

But what happened with Holly tho?!?!?! Reply

The mom and grandma could appear before them so Prue could be a ghost and something happens that makes her corporeal for a time, and have their magic sort of sputter because they're not three anymore. And finally have them say a proper goodbye to Prue. It's going to be really awkward if what happened with HMC is true though.



Prue was the best sister. Reply

I feel like binge watching Charmed now... Reply

