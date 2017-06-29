Alyssa Milano Talks Reconciling With Shannen Doherty
Alyssa Milano talks reconciling with Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty: What happened 15 years ago is "irrelevant.'' https://t.co/oTSeZOHlPo pic.twitter.com/DHO3a84hYc— E! News (@enews) 29 juin 2017
"Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via direct message. And I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we're going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes!"
"I think we're just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it's irrelevant,"
"I think that what she has gone through, and motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people. I'm so happy that she's feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her."
source
Edited at 2017-06-29 09:35 pm (UTC)
I've known a few people who had cancer or another illness anecdotally and personally, where their family members and friends dropped off the face of the earth (or did worse things) because they couldn't deal.
(i have watched charmed all the way through maybe 6 or 7 times. no lie. and it never gets old, because the nostalgia overrides that "dated" look)
also, it is kind of silly to hold onto a grudge from almost 2 decades ago. no one is obligated to forgive anyone else, of course, but like alyssa says, they've been through major changes in their lives which would make any pettiness seem pointless.
on another note, been watching charmed re runs and I have to say despite the fact that prue wasn't really my fav, the dynamics were never the same once she left. Idk if it was the writing or w/e, but you could really tell that the three sisters really loved each other. Even when prue and phoebe weren't necessarily getting along and obviously the actresses weren't either, i think i felt more love between them than I did between piper and paige or even phoebe and paige but I also think the later seasons sort of focused on witches who happen to be sisters where as the first three seasons was sisters first before witches.
it also could be that i think i enjoyed piper the most as the middle sister. her character imo was the best s1-3 when she was just sort of the sarcastic, slightly awkward fml type who had no apprehensions about saving innocents. i think once prue died and piper became the oldest, while she wasn't necessarily as bossy/self righteous as prue, some of the changes didn't quite work for me imo.
Edited at 2017-06-29 09:57 pm (UTC)