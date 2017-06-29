Alyssa Milano Talks Reconciling With Shannen Doherty




"Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via direct message. And I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we're going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes!"

"I think we're just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it's irrelevant,"

"I think that what she has gone through, and motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people. I'm so happy that she's feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her."

