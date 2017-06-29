The Jetsons In Development To Become A Live Action Sitcom
A live-action The Jetsons TV series is in development with Robert Zemeckis executive producing #TheJetsons https://t.co/LR4vVkWTNG— ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) June 29, 2017
Expected to be a multi-cam sitcom and will take place 100 years in the future.
A major motion picture is also in development.
Or make it look like Zenon, that was cool.
This should be interesting.
Also can we do the Flintstones (again)?
also I'm still bummed Seth MacFarlane's Flintstones fell through. Give me that instead.
so sick of all these remakes.
i like retro future aesthetics a lot
i can't really imagine this unless it's on disney or nickelodeon