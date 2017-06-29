The Jetsons In Development To Become A Live Action Sitcom

Can they update the spacey aesthetic. But I suppose then you take away the charm.



Freeform needs to give me some grown Zenon movies Reply

Honestly, yeah, have her be the Head of Galactic Welcoming Affairs or some shit. It'd make a nice change from the kind of stuffy diplomacy of stuff like Star Trek, as much as I love it so. Reply

Nooooooo Googie architecture is life Reply

lol a sitcom and a tv show? pick one ffs Reply

lol this was my first thought. nothing they're gonna make is gonna be as good or relevant as the jetsons suing us bc we fucked up the planet.





Edited at 2017-06-29 09:51 pm (UTC) Reply

This should be interesting. Reply

It will last a few episodes then be abruptly cancelled Reply

This is not what I had in mind when I said I wanted more sci-fi in my life. I practically hate all sitcoms. Reply

Omg I was JUST talking to my husband about why this hasn't been done in live-action yet. I'm excited. Reply

it'll probably go to CBS Reply

I loved the Jetsons so much when I was a child. Back then Cartoon Network would only air until 9 pm and after that I think the channel either just went offline and that black and white tv snow showed until 6 am, or it changed to a different channel on the same channel (idk how else to describe it lol). The Jetsons would always start at 9 and I was so sad! Sometimes it would start like 15 minutes early and I'd be so excited because I'd be able to watch a little bit of it then haha. True European struggles. Reply

100 years in the future? so is it just them as the last people on earth living among piles of garbage, mostly AOL cds and MAGA hats Reply

Can they just put Steve Carrell as George Jetson? Have y'all seen him..his hair is FULL grey now. Looking like he took Ryan Gosling's advice. Reply

OMG Steve was my first thought in fancasting this. And Julianne Moore as Jane Reply

...shit, now I kind of want it. Reply

o yes bitch just what we need Reply

i've always wondered why this hasn't been done live action yet. i was judy jetson for halloween when i was like five or six, it's one of the few costumes i remember. i hope the series has that old school version of the future feel to it, like it's the 60's but the future too. Reply

idk sounds terrible to me Reply

This could be potentially great! I'm so nostalgic for the Jetsons Reply

oh @ multi-cam Reply

Usually I'm not here for reboots, but I love the Jetsons and am so here for this.



Also can we do the Flintstones (again)? Reply

This def has a LOT of possibility to be something great but I won't hold my breath Reply

also I'm still bummed Seth MacFarlane's Flintstones fell through. Give me that instead.



Edited at 2017-06-29 10:32 pm

also I'm still bummed Seth MacFarlane's Flintstones fell through. Give me that instead.

This should be a movie. A multi-cam sitcom would be garbage, because getting the effects and props right would cost too much. Reply

You know, this guy gave us the look/feel of the future for BTTF 2, so I'm down to see what he can come up with. I like this. Also, I'm all for live action versions of Hanna Barbera shows. Where is my Johnny Quest movie? Reply

this need the "who asked for this" tag.

so sick of all these remakes. Reply

no Reply

Tentatively into it, I've always wanted a live action version of the Jetsons that was as awesome as the first Flintstones movie Reply

they can keep the multi-cam sitcom but a movie could be fun

i like retro future aesthetics a lot Reply

A TV show probably won't work, but a movie could be fun. Reply

Aliens In The Family: The Later Years Reply

You know what. I'll watch Reply

This is either going to be amazing, or really awful. Reply

