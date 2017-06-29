Comedy Queen Tiffany Haddish Stops by The Breakfast Club to Promote 'Girls Trip'!
- Tiffany Haddish, star of NBC's The Carmichael Show and the upcoming film Girls Trip, stopped by the popular morning show The Breakfast Club to promote the film.
- She broke down, basically her entire life story.
- Her mother was terribly injured in a car accident and Tiffany had to raise her 3 brothers and sisters from age 9.
- Ended up going into Foster care for 2 years before her grandmother could gain custody of she and her siblings.
- Talks about being homeless for a period of time where she ended up signing up for the Church of Scientology so she could have a roof over her head, but they tore up her contract over her aversion to bunk beds.
- Talks about finding out at age 21 that her stepfather cut her moms brake lines that caused the fatal injury and he was aiming to to actually kill Tiffany and her siblings to cash out their life insurance policy
- Talks about almost dying from toxic shock syndrome after using a tampon and finding out shes fatally allergic to a chemical used in tampons
- She also talks momentairily about the film
Everyone go see Girls Trip on July 21st! I saw it Tuesday and it was HILARIOUS! Tiffany slayed it and I am officially a stan!
Watch that interview y'all, she's a genuinely awesome person who has been through a lot!
I can't watch because I'm at work, but did her mom eventually succumb to her injuries? I remember listening to her on a podcast in 2014, but her mom was still alive then.
This confused me as well. I'm pretty sure her mom is alive, she was just unable to take care of her children and herself after the accident I believe.
Jesus Christ. I had only heard the TSS section of the interview before. She's been through so much :(
I hope he got convicted of a crime, JFC
lol
The cast for the movie seems pretty great