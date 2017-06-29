Comedy Queen Tiffany Haddish Stops by The Breakfast Club to Promote 'Girls Trip'!

Jesus Christ! Reply

Yaaaas ever since her episode of The Champs podcast I have had my eye on her and I'm so happy she is finally getting some shine. I love her positivity after everything she has been through. Reply

Btw if y'all think what she said here is heartbreaking don't listen to her episode of The Champs podcast. It truly destroyed my soul. Reply

That's where I first heard her, and OMG, I was both dying laughing and crying at a ridiculous rate. I made the mistake of going shopping while I was listening to it and I'm sure there are people who thought I was crazy. Reply

Ooh, sounds like it's worth a listen. I have her Mental Illness Happy Hour episode saved. I think i'll watch this video and listen to those two episodes tomorrow. Thanks~ Reply

I get that it's a comedy podcast, but Neal was truly annoying. He keeps making unfunny/awful and ruining the flow of her story. Reply

I have LOVED her ever since listening to her episode on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. I'm so excited to see Girls Trip. Reply

Good God she's been through some shit Reply

Her mother was fatally injured in a car accident and Tiffany had to raise her 3 brothers and sisters from age 9.



I can't watch because I'm at work, but did her mom eventually succumb to her injuries? I remember listening to her on a podcast in 2014, but her mom was still alive then. Reply

This confused me as well. I'm pretty sure her mom is alive, she was just unable to take care of her children and herself after the accident I believe. Reply

Her mom has schizophrenia now so she's not able to take care of her children like she could before the accident Reply

the wording threw me. usually when you add "fatal" to an accident that means death. Reply

Jesus Christ. I had only heard the TSS section of the interview before. She's been through so much :( Reply

Talks about finding out at age 21 that her stepfather cut her moms brake lines that caused the fatal injury and he was aiming to to actually kill Tiffany and her siblings to cash out their life insurance policy





I hope he got convicted of a crime, JFC Reply

the statute of limitations was up apparently so he can't be convicted of a crime :( Reply

there's a statute of limitations for attempted murder too???? Reply

Is she the cop from Keanu??? If so, she was great in that. Reply

Yes, she was! Reply

Yes! And she adopted one of the kittens that played Keanu. Reply

I knew she looked familiar Reply

omg @ her stepfather





Talks about being homeless for a period of time where she ended up signing up for the Church of Scientology so she could have a roof over her head, but they tore up her contract over her aversion to bunk beds.



lol Reply

Holy fucking shit at that life's story Reply

omg she's been through some shit Reply

I love her.



The cast for the movie seems pretty great Reply

She's so fucking hilarious. I love whenever she's on Hip Hop Squares. Lol Reply

Also, goddamn, she's been through some shit. WTF AT HER DAD?! OMG. Reply

