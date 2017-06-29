Greta van Susteren OUT at MSNBC after 6 months!
I am out at MSNBC -— Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017
TV can be such a brutal biz. @Greta was at work today, prepping tonight's show, when she was suddenly cancelled. https://t.co/DHyG2yr5NS— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017
Conservative host Greta van Susteren had a show on MSNBC for 6 months. Today, it was cancelled.
Host Ari Melber will take her place.
i think having the weekends is kinda nice tho shes always trending on sat/sun