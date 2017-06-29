CraigPuppets

Greta van Susteren OUT at MSNBC after 6 months!






Conservative host Greta van Susteren had a show on MSNBC for 6 months.  Today, it was cancelled.

Host Ari Melber will take her place.

PARTY POST!!!
(And politics post. Feel free to post politics stuff too)

souce 1

source 2
