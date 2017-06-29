Greta van Susteren OUT at MSNBC after 6 months!

Buh bye Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

AHAHA bye! Reply

Thread

Link

Just saw this on Twitter. Cheered loudly. Reply

Thread

Link

nothing of value was lost Reply

Thread

Link

Is she still a scientologist. Reply

Thread

Link

She's one of them?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, Leah Remini said so in recent interviews Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are the tweets showing up for other people, I hope? I have no idea what I'm doing. I put the embed code in the 'insert media' function. Was that the right way? Reply

Thread

Link

you just c/p the embed code they give you in the main post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That didn't work. You put the embed code straight from Twitter just into the post? I tried that and it just showed up as code. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I fixed it. You have to put the embed code into the HTML part, not the Visual Editor. thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good...she was the BLOW Reply

Thread

Link

Ari Melber is taking her place..why can't it be Joy Reid? Reply

Thread

Link

I'll add that to the post, thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a bad time slot ... Joy deserves a way better time slot though I'm not sure where to go, after Lawrence? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. She's a queen and needs to be on my screen every week day.



Edited at 2017-06-29 09:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joy already had a weekday show that got cancelled :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt Joy would want that time slot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so annoying tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lawrence likes joy so she will probably get his timeslot in a few years



i think having the weekends is kinda nice tho shes always trending on sat/sun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought this said she was coming out Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not as long as she's a Scientologist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And she's being replaced by Ari so I'm ok with this. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Thread

Link