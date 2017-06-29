Venus Williams ‘at fault’ in Florida car crash that killed senior citizen

Oh my. Reply

Whoa Reply

Heavy traffic should help you stay in your lane Reply

It wasn't a head on collision. The victims care t-boned hers. Reply

The bullet points said that it her vehicle was jutted out into the intersection. Heavy traffic should prevent this.



And when TMZ said "Venus told cops she was trying to make it through the intersection but there was a traffic backup and she had to slow down to a crawl, with her car exposed in the intersection."



If you know anything about driving in traffic, you know that if it's congested, you leave the intersection clear, even when the light is green. And you can easily determine if you need to be the one to stop.



Even if there aren't any accidents, cars left in the intersection run the risk of being caught in the middle during a red light and preventing the other side from progressing.



I don't need a lecture. I thought you were trying to say Venus swerved into oncoming traffic. Reply

I know what you're saying - heavy traffic should make give you more time to consider whether you are going to go or not, or make it obvious is you'll have enough room to clear an intersection thats backing up. I mean I am sure not every single incident is that cut and dry, but I would agree with you generally. you have to CHOOSE to gridlock a lane 99% of the time, and its drivers that are selfish and pushy who do it. Reply

Exactly. Heavy traffic/gridlock means you drive slowly and wait behind the cross walk until the intersection is clear before you move your car forward. It's kind of simple. You don't estimate that you might be able to make it through the intersection before the light changes. You wait until it's clear that you can go through without blocking traffic.



People forget that a car is a deadly weapon. It's not just transportation. You can't slip up, you can kill someone. Reply

So wait, was she stuck in the intersection (like she entered the intersection despite not being able to clear it due to heavy traffic and then the light changed) and the other driver T-boned her? Or did she start to cut across the intersection as the other driver entered it? The descriptions are implying two different things. Reply

http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/29/venus-wil liams-car-crash-man-dead/



Edited at 2017-06-29 08:33 pm (UTC) TMZ has a picture that explains it pretty well. It seems like the lights had already changed and Venus was still stuck in the intersection because of the traffic backup in her lane. Reply

Ahh I see now, thanks! That's a bigger intersection than I was picturing, so it sounds like Venus's explanation could be true as well. Still though, don't enter the intersection if it's backed up or you can't get all the way through! smh Reply

Yeah, their stories don't say the same thing. Here's a picture from the police report: Reply

The driver of the other car -- the wife of the victim -- told cops she was approaching an intersection westbound in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on June 9 when Venus' northbound SUV suddenly darted into the intersection. The other driver says there was no time to stop and she T-boned Venus' vehicle.



Venus told cops she was trying to make it through the intersection but there was a traffic backup and she had to slow down to a crawl, with her car exposed in the intersection.



Cops say Venus caused the accident. According to the police report, "[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]."



Edited at 2017-06-29 08:27 pm (UTC) Reply

it seems like Venus is blaming gridlock then for being out into traffic when she should have cleared it? Reply

Based on the diagram what I *think* is that she was going regular speed (or speeding idk) to cross the intersection, but then the cars ahead of her slowed down and so she had to as well. At the same time, the other light had turned green and the 2nd car was already moving towards her when she slowed down.





Sorry for this explanation you didn't ask for. This was mostly for myself to make sense of it lol Reply

This is literally one of my worst fears in life--- this and/or hitting a pedestrian with my car. Reply

i'm always afarid of hitting cyclists Reply

pedestrian accidents are so scary IA. Reply

My town is working on installing bike lanes and walking paths everywhere to help curb that Reply

I'm so salty towards cyclists that I'd say it'd probably be their fault. This is said as someone who doesn't pass them in a very close way. I give them the right away when I know it is theirs. I'm never aggressive to them, but they're so unsafe where I am. Barely any of them have lights at night. It scares me half to death when they come up out of nowhere because you can't see them! And they just breeze through stop signs and stop lights here. Though everyone runs red lights here. Man, if I were a cop, I'd give out so many tickets, people would accuse me of working on commission. Reply

i am lit up like a Christmas tree, with a safety vest, and have my helmet. I don't wanna fucking die. I make sure people can see me.



<3 I'm afraid of getting hit on my bike too. Reply

This is a huge fear of mine. My dad bikes to work daily and he has been hit twice already by cars. Luckily both were slow because they were backing up out of their houses so that he just got bruised but it is very scary. Reply

same Reply

same :/ Reply

Yeah, I'm really scared about that. I don't know how I would be able to live. Reply

Being hit by a car is my biggest personal fear. Reply

Someone in my city was driving on the freeway and someone decided to commit suicide from the bridge and hit her car and she said she will never be able to drive again after that. Reply

this is why i haven't learned to drive yet, tbh. Reply

Motorcycles freak me out. I swear, sometimes you just don't really see them all that well! Reply

This is a real problem in my country cause the people riding motorcycles and the pedestrians are irresponsible AF. They come out running to the street, don't ever look at both sides to check if someone's coming, motorcycles ride over the sidewalk at full speed, it's a mess. Reply

same Reply

I don't drive due to anxiety issues so I walk everywhere, and I ALWAYS give cars the right-of-way unless they wave me across because drivers can be so reckless. I've almost been hit SO many times because of people not paying attention. Reply

Yeah and I just bought my very first car. NYC traffic is the worst. In the city especially. Reply

my dad is a motorcycle rider (and has been for the past 30 years) and my heightened anxiety and scanning while driving is bc of him. i have heard so many drivers who go "omg i didn't see him at all" as they made unsafe lane changes without signaling or they were texting/talking on the phone. i'm way too paranoid to hit someone, if i can avoid driving i always do. Reply

same. i've had a few close calls in LA with cyclists. a long time ago my mom hit a high schooler on a skateboard when she dropped off my older sister and was taking me to middle school next.



she was pulling out of the parking lot slowly when he came by the sidewalk fast and bamn. my mom got out asking him if he needed any medical attention and that she was so sorry. he was thankfully completely ok just shaken up - naturally. Reply

Mine too. Especially since here a lot of pedestrians walk on the actual street at night and cyclists drive all over the road with no lights or reflective gear whatsoever. Reply

can't kill anyone in your car if you don't have one! (pointing at head)

public transportation FTW. blessed with a good system in my town. plus the money i save by not having a car allows me to live closer in. Reply

I got hit with a car once while crossing the street. It was my right of way, but the driver was looking only at the traffic, not where I was crossing. She started moving and hit me in the legs. Thank God she was going way under the speed limit Reply

same here, i absolutely hate driving in the winter. its like pitch dark at 4pm, so coming home from work always gives me anxiety and if there is the slightest chance i might have to drive through snow, forget it. some people always give me a look when i say i don't like driving, don't prefer and its one of the reasons i want to move to nyc so i dont have to. obviously this case is different, but even if you do everything right you can still get into an accident and i also fear hitting someone, especially in the dark because sometimes people will just dart out in front of you. Reply

mine too Reply

Oh yikes. I wonder if she'll face any kind of repercussions for this? None of the articles I've read mention anything. Reply

I was just in a terrible car accident 3 weeks ago and the other person was blatantly at fault. I was so badly banged up, and I have torn tendons in my wrists and ive been out of work since it happened. I still cant even get reevaluated to go back to work for another 2 weeks. the other persons insurance is dragging their feet (ofc) and the anxiety I feel over being without income right now is through the roof. not to mention I have massive issues when I drive now because I am paranoid over other drivers. I have a referral for a psychiatrist but itll take weeks :(



I guess all I am saying is other drivers and their lack of caring at ALL about others safety when they get behind the wheel is fucking terrifying. you're driving a weapon for god sake. the street racing, drinking, texting, looking at your phone, driving without a license, all of it. its so fucked up :( Reply

Oh wow, I'm sorry. I hope they hurry up. Reply

thanks, me too. I have uninsured drivers coverage, but that only comes into play if they're insurance refuses responsibility (which they might, because she was never in a condition to be driving let alone have car insurance so idk how she got coverage to start with). but they're not returning calls to my insurance and claiming they dont have proper documents on their end etc etc. its like omg just take the fault or don't so I can live my life please!! Reply

Ugh, I hope everything works out for you. I was in an accident in December. I was t-boned by a driver who was looking at their phone. Even though it was her fault, the police agreed it was her fault, it still took a while for her insurance to pay up. They kept saying she was injured and all of this crap. Ya wouldn't be injured if you actually paid attention, ya know?



The first few weeks after, I was a bit anxious driving but it has gotten better. I only get a bit nervous at the intersection it happened at. Anywho, I hope the situation turns out in your favor! Reply

I'm so sorry. I hope it all works out for you <3 Reply

Damn girl, like just wait your turn, better late than this. Reply

Omg. :/



I feel like this post is going to get messy. Reply

driving is so taxing, between careless drivers and knowing how quickly one wrong move can be catastrophic.



oh, and fuck people who text and drive, you assholes. Reply

Driverless cars can't come soon enough, honestly. Reply

that tech honestly scares me too much tbh Reply

Yeah... that will probably make me feel even less safe.

Reply

Yeah, they will be a hell of a lot safer than what we have now. I know it sounds scary, but really, computers react better and faster than people do. Reply

I had a complete stranger accidentally obliterate my mailbox because he was texting his wife. It was refreshing that he was so honest about it but why would you actually admit to that as if it was going to be a valid/understandable excuse? It's just a mailbox and I had my dad replace it later that day so it wasn't an issue at all - shit happens and I was just thankful he was okay - but damn, I would have come up with a different excuse if it were me. Reply

people who cross intersections when there is no room on the other side PISS ME THE FUCK OFF. it's so bad here. assholes are doing it all the time--you're not going to get to your destination any faster by clogging up the intersection. it's a safety hazard. keep your ass on the other side of the intersection if you don't see any room for yourself. Reply

MTE, one of my biggest pet peeves. I have people honk at me all the time when the light's green but there's no room for me on the other side of the intersection, so I don't go until there is room. It makes me so mad that people pull that shit. Reply

drivers are such fucking entitled dicks, honestly Reply

Ugh, I haaaate when people honk at you for staying within the lines. Like, even if I DID go ahead we're probably only moving up a few feet in traffic, who cares?



Reply

I got honked at for sitting at a green light to let a pedestrian cross the other day. I mean, the other driver probably didn't see that he was crossing, but why do people have to jump to being aggressive right away? Reply

I hate assholes who honk like that Reply

MTE.



Also when people who are furthest away from opposite traffic stop and let people through. You are going to get someone fucking hit that way. Reply

this, I rage about it Reply

SAME. its so dangerous. it's actually illegal to do it in CA (I think?) but ive never seen someone actually cited for it. Reply

I see it a lot in Georgia. Sometimes I'm stuck in the intersection because there was room for me before someone was 'nice' and let someone else out, thus taking the spot available. It's so ridiculous since it's clear the light will be red in a minute, that the space will be there for them to pull out going the right direction. People just aren't aware for crap. I do my best to stay out of the intersections and be aware at all times. Reply

I hate it, too. I always get stuck leaving my neighborhood in the morning because people on the main road block the intersection even when they KNOW their light is about to go red bc of the crosswalk countdown and the occasional non-asshole in the next lane stopping. You basically have to wait for the turning cars to go and take their lane to cross the road before the cars on the other side get going, bc the same thing is gonna happen the next time through the cycle and you'll never get anywhere otherwise. I've been stuck through multiple lights bc these asshats can't wait a minute for our short signal.



Basically, this intersection is a nightmare because the bigger one next down the road is an even bigger nightmare, and the one after that is larger and busier (though less hellish, somehow), it turns everyone into monsters, and I would really like them to replace those other two with raised intersections to keep me from losing my goddamn mind.

Reply

Close to my home there's an intersection that constantly gets gridlocked and I can get stuck there for like half an hour. Asshole buses are always the ones driving ahead when they know they can't make it and keep blocking the road from my direction. Reply

It's a bummer it happened, but...I mean, it always irritates me when I see people breaking traffic laws because they are in ~such a rush~

I remember when I was in driver's ed, they showed statistics, and people who speed and cut through red lights only save like 2 1/2 minutes on average. 2 1/2 minutes is not worth MY, or ANYONE'S life or safety. If you can't get through to the other side without being 100% cleared of the intersection, stop at the yellow light and just be patient. Jeez!

OT, but today on my way to work, I almost got knocked into the divider on the freeway because of some lady who was texting and merged into my lane without looking. I honked and everything, and she just merged anyway! I about had a heart attack. Reply

