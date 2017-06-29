Venus Williams ‘at fault’ in Florida car crash that killed senior citizen




Tennis pro Venus Williams is responsible for a Florida car crash that landed an elderly man in the hospital before his eventual death.

He endured head trauma in the June 9 collision and died two weeks later in an intensive care unit. His wife was reportedly also hospitalized for injuries, including broken bones.

Williams blamed the crash on heavy traffic that left her vehicle jutting out into the intersection.

