Venus Williams ‘at fault’ in Florida car crash that killed senior citizen
JUST IN: Venus Williams declared "at fault" in Florida crash that killed a 78-year-old man https://t.co/tmRtH8tlMH pic.twitter.com/zrO0WkDv3B— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) 29 juin 2017
Tennis pro Venus Williams is responsible for a Florida car crash that landed an elderly man in the hospital before his eventual death.
He endured head trauma in the June 9 collision and died two weeks later in an intensive care unit. His wife was reportedly also hospitalized for injuries, including broken bones.
Williams blamed the crash on heavy traffic that left her vehicle jutting out into the intersection.
And when TMZ said "Venus told cops she was trying to make it through the intersection but there was a traffic backup and she had to slow down to a crawl, with her car exposed in the intersection."
If you know anything about driving in traffic, you know that if it's congested, you leave the intersection clear, even when the light is green. And you can easily determine if you need to be the one to stop.
Even if there aren't any accidents, cars left in the intersection run the risk of being caught in the middle during a red light and preventing the other side from progressing.
People forget that a car is a deadly weapon. It's not just transportation. You can't slip up, you can kill someone.
Cops say Venus caused the accident. According to the police report, "[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]."
Sorry for this explanation you didn't ask for. This was mostly for myself to make sense of it lol
<3 I'm afraid of getting hit on my bike too.
she was pulling out of the parking lot slowly when he came by the sidewalk fast and bamn. my mom got out asking him if he needed any medical attention and that she was so sorry. he was thankfully completely ok just shaken up - naturally.
public transportation FTW. blessed with a good system in my town. plus the money i save by not having a car allows me to live closer in.
I guess all I am saying is other drivers and their lack of caring at ALL about others safety when they get behind the wheel is fucking terrifying. you're driving a weapon for god sake. the street racing, drinking, texting, looking at your phone, driving without a license, all of it. its so fucked up :(
The first few weeks after, I was a bit anxious driving but it has gotten better. I only get a bit nervous at the intersection it happened at. Anywho, I hope the situation turns out in your favor!
I feel like this post is going to get messy.
oh, and fuck people who text and drive, you assholes.
Also when people who are furthest away from opposite traffic stop and let people through. You are going to get someone fucking hit that way.
Basically, this intersection is a nightmare because the bigger one next down the road is an even bigger nightmare, and the one after that is larger and busier (though less hellish, somehow), it turns everyone into monsters, and I would really like them to replace those other two with raised intersections to keep me from losing my goddamn mind.
I remember when I was in driver's ed, they showed statistics, and people who speed and cut through red lights only save like 2 1/2 minutes on average. 2 1/2 minutes is not worth MY, or ANYONE'S life or safety. If you can't get through to the other side without being 100% cleared of the intersection, stop at the yellow light and just be patient. Jeez!
OT, but today on my way to work, I almost got knocked into the divider on the freeway because of some lady who was texting and merged into my lane without looking. I honked and everything, and she just merged anyway! I about had a heart attack.