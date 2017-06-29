yikes that still he's so ugly Reply

He's like the failed mutant in X2, slowly turning into putty. Reply

He's slowly morphing into Mycroft Holmes: Reply

That was the first X-Men sis! But lol nonetheless. Reply

a handsome, brilliant and adventurous white man whose life takes a dramatic turn when [insert struggle plot device] leaves him [adjective]

Reply

In other words, Oscar bait. He wants one so bad, it's kind of pathetic. He was banking on Silence and that didn't even come close. Reply

I feel like these kind of parts fit him better. Reply

Except for the part where he isn't supposed to look like a wet piece of toast.. Reply

Maybe the plot dictates it. Reply

That's the real guy. That's the real guy. Reply

aww yay claire foy Reply

I thought that was her. It was her voice that made me think it was her. Reply

Ah...geez. I guess we're again refusing to give actors with disabilities a shot because he's able-bodied at the beginning (and also because $$$$$)? Well, at least it'll have a better message than Me Before You or whatever. Reply

Was he a Devonshire-Cavendish? Reply

Is he Duke of Devonshire Cavendish? Cause.. $$$$$ Reply

This is like The Theory of Everything.



It looks good. Reply

it's only june and i feel like the oscar season's already being slowly rammed down our throats



at least wait until the emmys are done Reply

He's so unfortunate looking (in other words - really ugly)

Is he gonna be nominated for Oscar for this? Trailer seems like a twin brother of Theory of everything. Reply

i hope he got paid a lot for spiderman bc i used to liked him in his indie roles but now find him annoying Reply

I think he only got $300,000 for the first Spiderman, that's standard for your first comic book movie (there was just a post about this earlier this month because that's how much WonderWoman got). He got more for the second, but then they killed that franchise and rebooted.



He isn't doing this for the money. He wants an Oscar and then he thinks he can command millions. Reply

the theory of everything pt 2 Reply

ia Reply

don't sleep on your polio vaccine yo



tbh I legit forgot to get any shots after high school and my doctor was mad at me when I had to refresh them for my travels recently Reply

It constantly amazes me the sheer amount of straight white men that have biographical movies about them Reply

I feel like this comment would be more appropriate on a film about an able-bodied person - like, ableism is a thing too? Reply

I guess I could edit it to 'another movie about a straight white disabled man being played by a straight white able-bodied man'.



Let's not pretend that whiteness and maleness aren't clearly prioritized over everyone else. There are probably more Oscar-nominated biopics about disabled straight white men (played by men who are actively NOT disabled) than there are combined about everyone else. Even when biopics/historical movies should be/are about people who aren't straight, white, male, able-bodied and neurotypical they STILL disproportionately benefit straight, white able-bodied men. Reply

Nah. There are a lot of non-white and/or women with physical problems who should have movies about them. Reply

