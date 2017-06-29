June 29th, 2017, 09:57 pm theemii Breathe Official Trailer #1 (2017) Based on the true story of Robin Cavendish (Garfield), a handsome, brilliant and adventurous man whose life takes a dramatic turn when polio leaves him paralyzed.source: 1 2 Tagged: andrew garfield, film - drama, film - romance, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5252 comments Add comment
That's the real guy.
It looks good.
at least wait until the emmys are done
Is he gonna be nominated for Oscar for this? Trailer seems like a twin brother of Theory of everything.
He isn't doing this for the money. He wants an Oscar and then he thinks he can command millions.
tbh I legit forgot to get any shots after high school and my doctor was mad at me when I had to refresh them for my travels recently
I feel like this comment would be more appropriate on a film about an able-bodied person - like, ableism is a thing too?
Let's not pretend that whiteness and maleness aren't clearly prioritized over everyone else. There are probably more Oscar-nominated biopics about disabled straight white men (played by men who are actively NOT disabled) than there are combined about everyone else. Even when biopics/historical movies should be/are about people who aren't straight, white, male, able-bodied and neurotypical they STILL disproportionately benefit straight, white able-bodied men.
He wasn't just some random straight white man.