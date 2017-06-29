Alice Braga Joins 'New Mutants' as Rosario Dawson Exits
- Alice Braga has joined the cast of X-Men spinoff, New Mutants.
- Rosario Dawson has exited the project. The reason for the departure is unclear.
- Braga will play Dr. Cecilia Reyes.
source
I hope they don't have her speaking Spanish though.
(and at least most people recognize Brasil as being part of latam but they always forget poor Haití </3)
I just googled the character and now I'm torn between being mad about the colorism and being happy that Alice isn't a drug dealer.
Le sigh.
fun fact: He's the son of a STJ judge, who was judging the Dilma/Temer ballot the other day.
I love Alice, so I'm getting she's getting work <3