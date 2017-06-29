Alice Braga Joins 'New Mutants' as Rosario Dawson Exits

Dr. Cecilia Reis*



God I wish they would.

I really did.

I hope they don't have her speaking Spanish though. Reply

You know they will, sis. Reply

Eveybody knows that in latam we only speak spanish!! it's not like the region is called latin-america because romance languages, it's all spanish !!! (lmao, speaking about that once someone commented here that spaniards were latino too but that brasilians and haitians weren't because latino = hispanic, and that person was mexican, SAD!)



(and at least most people recognize Brasil as being part of latam but they always forget poor Haití </3) Reply

Sucks to lose Rosario but Alice is amazing too. I wonder if it was an issue with her being in 2 marvel but not marvel properties. Reply

Unfortunate to not cast an Afro Latina in the role though. Reply

queen vaneza would've been perfect Reply

I haven't seen any of the xmen movies after First Class but I guess I gotta watch this now.



I just googled the character and now I'm torn between being mad about the colorism and being happy that Alice isn't a drug dealer.



Le sigh.







Edited at 2017-06-29 08:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Same here except the only XMen movie I've seen is Logan. Reply

does this mean we are getting the night nurse comedy with her fixing up a new vigilante every episode? Reply

they should change the surname to reis and let the character be brazilian Reply

but then how will americans know how to pronounce it? Reply

lol, it's not like they pronounce Reyes that well, they pronounce it like "reies" and not how we pronounce the Y. Reply

Love Alice, but... Love Alice, but... Reply

Same tho



Ugh Reply

They did the same thing with Sunspot, who is also in this movie. Reply

Mess Reply

ikr wtf Reply

i know :( Reply

Yikes, they are transparent, always choosing light skinned latinas to play every latino character, specially with the lack of black latino representation? more yikes tbh Reply

I mean they do it with Storm too.... nothing against Halle and Alexandra but come on... Reply

Not without Dawson! Reply

rosario exiting so she can play catwoman 🤞🏽 Reply

Fuck, don't even give me ideas, she'd be perfect. Reply

i love when brazilians get cast in roles that are not stereotypical but... lol two white Brazilians playing black characters in the same movie. that must be a new record Reply

Who's the other Brazilian? Reply

The actor is Henry Zaga (real name Henrique Gonzaga, and tbh I think he did this so he wouldn't be identified as brazilian/Latino right of the bat so he wouldn't get typecast but it didn't work so well for him yet.)

fun fact: He's the son of a STJ judge, who was judging the Dilma/Temer ballot the other day. Reply

Parent

she's mixed, I thought. (iirc Sonia Braga has parents of half black and indigenous descent so that would apply to Alice too? ) Reply

In what world is Alice white? She looks straight up pardo to me. Reply

so it's okay for us to say Alice is white but the minute someone says something about Halsey's white ass people will jump throats saying SHE'S HALF BLACK?



jw. Reply

Parent

I love Alice Braga so I'm glad to see her in more stuff but oop @this. Reply

And that is the sound of my interest in this movie drying up. Reply

Whose gonna be the one to tell the folks at Fox Afro Latinos exist? Reply

lets do the right thing for once and agree not to support the New Mutants movie because they obviously just dont care pic.twitter.com/0rk0dihFBe — babes t. kirk (@OR0ROMUNROE) 29 juin 2017

Reply

they do know that black latinos exist don't they? and that there are actors who are that? SAD tbh. Reply

who is that boy? Looks like Diego Luna but not Reply

Henry Zaga Reply

Moonstar is American Indian, right? What ethnicity is that actress? Reply

Parent

Still shaking my head at the Sunspot casting... Reply

There's a joke in there about Sonia being her aunt and playing Rosario's mom on Luke Cage lol



I love Alice, so I'm getting she's getting work <3 Reply

