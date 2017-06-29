June 29th, 2017, 03:44 pm lumosofmylife Cult of Chucky | Red Band Trailer Starring Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly & Alex Vincent (Andy in Child's Play 1 & 2)Available on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital and On Demand on October 3rd.Source: YouTube Tagged: film - horror, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6565 comments Add comment
It looks like a hot mess and I can't wait to see it.
"Barbie, eat your heart out"
I just don't like how they did Chucky's face in this one. Also I thought he looked all stitched together at the end of Curse unless they repainted him again before this one?
Not Craig having more self control than my bi ass would in such a moment, damn lol
it'll be a great drunk night streaming film.
I met Alex back in 2012 lol. He was in the liquor line at a Louis CK show and I recognized him and he took a pic with me. He seemed shocked that someone recognized him haha but really gracious.
They better not kill off Andy.. :(
I don't understand how they have the creator of Chucky and the rights to him but they can't just make him look like he's always looked like before he was sent straight to DVD. Makes no sense to me. I get Michael Myers mask always changing cause they couldn't legally use Captain Kirk's likeness after the first two films.
I've been trying to prepare myself for Andy's potential fate since they announced this last year.