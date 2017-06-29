I enjoyed Curse of Chucky so I'd watch. October seems so far away, but not really considering how quickly 2017 is speeding along. Reply

I fucking love Bride of Chucky! Reply

Haha, it was a good movie right? Jennifer Tilly was awesome in it. Reply

A lot of people like Bride of Chucky! Seed is the one with problems. Reply

This made me immediately think of how they originally wanted to do a Freddy cult in all the original pitches for the Freddy Vs Jason films and they were all terrible. A Chucky cult is even more laughable. Reply

You don't even go here, tho.. Reply

That makes no sense in context to my comment.



Edited at 2017-06-29 08:25 pm (UTC)

It's stupid but considering there's children that worship and kill for Slenderman... anything can happen right. Reply

Did I spy Jennifer Tilly for one second?



It looks like a hot mess and I can't wait to see it. Reply

she is all over bride of chucky. if you are a fan, you should watch. it is campy but she goes all in with her performance. Reply

Yep! She was in one of the stinger scenes in Curse of Chucky too. Reply

these movies are such guilty pleasures. also, i find doll tiffany so hot, hotter than human tiffany. wow, that is so creepy to write. Reply

such a bad ass bitch! i literally just looked up to see if they actually sold a doll version of her and they do but it is an abomination. Reply

Was the last Chucky the film the one with the girl in the wheelchair as the lead? Reply

"Barbie, eat your heart out" Reply

I liked Curse of Chucky more than I thought I was going to so I'll watch this. It's nice to see them bringing back Alex Vincent as well. He seems pretty excited / proud of this.



I just don't like how they did Chucky's face in this one. Also I thought he looked all stitched together at the end of Curse unless they repainted him again before this one? Reply

Well, with the ending of Andy and the shotgun, perhaps he blew his head off and good ol' Tiffany fixed him back up lol Reply

That movie had way too many endings. Reply

Here and only here for my fucking QUEEN Jennifer Tilly. Reply

She remains hot and has the sexiest voice evaaaa. Reply

ikr, she's almost 60 and she's hotter than I could ever be in my wildest dreams. Reply

honestly she is my everything Reply

Not Craig having more self control than my bi ass would in such a moment, damn lol Reply

Was there one after Seed of Chucky? Cause that's the last one I saw

Yes, Curse of Chucky came out in 2013!



I'm too scared to watch this rn but I'll probably watch it in the middle of the night and scare myself like I used to do when I was young Reply

the doll looks so bad and it's like they put resident evil films on their mood board.



it'll be a great drunk night streaming film. Reply

Chucky told me he's coming for you. Reply

ayyyyy Reply

Curse of Chucky was surprisingly legit. Reply

Curse of Chucky was pretty great and threw it back to the originals so well. I'm excited for this.



I met Alex back in 2012 lol. He was in the liquor line at a Louis CK show and I recognized him and he took a pic with me. He seemed shocked that someone recognized him haha but really gracious. Reply

But why does Chucky look like Trinity Taylor?!



They better not kill off Andy.. :(



I don't understand how they have the creator of Chucky and the rights to him but they can't just make him look like he's always looked like before he was sent straight to DVD. Makes no sense to me. I get Michael Myers mask always changing cause they couldn't legally use Captain Kirk's likeness after the first two films. Reply

I've been trying to prepare myself for Andy's potential fate since they announced this last year. Reply

