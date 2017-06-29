Nicole Kidman felt "exposed, vulnerable, and deeply humiliated" from Big Little Lies

I've left this in like three posts in one hour so sorry for being repetitive but I'm reading the big little lies book and it's so good! It's one of those books where I'm like "ugh I wish I could be reading that right now" instead of having to work lol Reply

I read the book about two months ago, and I liked it, too. But I think I liked the show a little better, since TV seemed better suited for the material. Reply

I read the book about a month ago, and I agree! I really enjoyed it (more so than the TV show). Reply

i read it in like a day Reply

I hate the teenage daughter so much



I feel like I see that a lot in real life, children resent their hard working mother (edit-okay the mother wasn't hard working at the present time in the book but she was a single mother for five years lol) but adore their shitty fathers



Edited at 2017-06-29 09:02 pm (UTC)

I read the book a couple of months ago and I agree completely. I would be cooking dinner and reading at the same time lol Reply

She was phenomenal in BLL even though her accent dropped like a hot potato throughout. Reply

I loved the comment someone made here that was like "I didn't even question the accent I was like yes of course Celeste summered in Australia" or something but funnier than that lol Reply

lmao



making the transpacific the new prestige accent Reply

yeah, it was pretty obvious. I just kind of assumed she was meant to be an Australian who moved to the US lol. Reply

Given that the book was written by an Australian and originally set in Australia, I feel like they easily could've just had her use her normal accent. And then it might've further explained the thing about her not practicing law/her husband moving her to somewhere where she couldn't further her career. Reply

Reminds me of heath ledger in 10 things

She used to do a rly good american accent i guess shes been out of practice

Reply

i thought she was supposed to be aussie, as it would add an extra layer to her isolation? Reply

It hinted that she was an Aussie transplant. There were a few lines where she said something about leaving her home behind, or leaving everything behind for him. Something like that. Reply

She was soooo good in this Reply

She and Skarsgard were so, so, so good in this. Reply

She deserves all the Emmys for her performance. Even the sound, editing, music, even the male awards, fuck she deserves them ALL! Reply

Give her the Emmy already Reply

a lil dramatic Reply

this article lol? Reply

yea lol I think it's quite dramatic to compare your experience as an actress acting out these scenes to real women's experiences of domestic abuse.. Reply

When actors say things like this I can't help but to automatically roll my eyes, but at the same time there is without a doubt a psychological and empathetic aspect to acting which makes me get where they're coming from. Reply

I can see how playing such intense scenes can be traumatizing.



I especially wonder this about child actors. Like it's pretty messed up that they have children acting out some things and I always wonder if they really understand what's going on. And how do they get babies to cry for films? Reply

have you met a baby? they are crying like 70% of the time to begin with. Reply

I mean, not really lol I don't deal with children Reply

There are tricks to getting kids to do things. Like that evil smile Damien makes at the end of The Omen? The director said, "Ok, don't smile. You absolutely cannot smile. You're smiling--no I said don't smile!" Reply

There are strict-ass rules about that stuff now, ever since the Jackie Coogan days when kids had to work like 12 hours and were terrorized into reacting and stuff. idk how they do everything, but I know they use stand-ins and split screens and stuff in certain intense scenes so the kids aren't actually in the shot. I remember the kid from The Shining saying he literally didn't know it was a horror movie until he watched it as an adult.



also, re: kids not crying on cue:



Reply

I read that for Mysterious Skin, they had the children act out their scenes as part of a separate movie and they created a different film to watch with their scenes and cleverly edited the movie so you would have these 8 year olds being sexually abused but the actors never really knew what they were filming. Reply

i remember reading that the shoot for come and see (a soviet war film) was so traumatising for the child actor his hair turned white and he developed pstd Reply

loved ha in its but its the first time i can think of in her career where her australian accept slipped thru occasionally while playin a non australian Reply

She was phenomenal as Celeste. Give her all the awards! Reply

I haven't watched :( Reply

Does HBO has free trials as well because I really feel like I should see this. Reply

it does! I have a free two month HBO trial right now, but it's because I switched my cable provider. maybe call them and see if you can get one?



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:48 pm (UTC)

Oh, it's going to have be HBO Go over here, of course. Reply

I can easily Google this. Reply

Do you amazon in your neck of the woods? Amazon offers a trial of HBO with amazon video. Reply

I really hope she wins. Alexander too. they were incredible Reply

She got that Emmy on lock tbh. Reply

