Nicole Kidman felt "exposed, vulnerable, and deeply humiliated" from Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman says that #BigLittleLies left her feeling "exposed, vulnerable, and deeply humiliated." https://t.co/hQampHK3Ec pic.twitter.com/Dnw6MiZffM— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 29, 2017
Nicole opened up about playing Celeste on HBO's Big Little Lies and approaching her difficult scenes with Alexander Skarsgård which included Domestic Abuse.
“There wasn't really any rehearsal,” she told W magazine in its new issue. “It was more on the day we would go in and do it. Alex was so in it, and I was so in it, and there was — talking about trust — an enormous amount of trust there, yet at times it felt dangerous and really upsetting, and I would go home afterwards and I would feel — I would keep on a very brave face at work and then I would go home and I didn't realize how much it had penetrated me. And it affected me in a deep way.”
“I felt very exposed and vulnerable and deeply humiliated at times. I mean, I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom at the very end when we were doing the scenes in episode 7, and I was lying on the floor and I just wouldn't get up in-between takes,” she said. “I was just lying there, sort of broken and crying, and I remember at one point [director] Jean-Marc [Vallee] coming over and just sort of placing a towel over me because I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on and I was just, like [gasps].” The experience gave the Oscar winner insight into how real-life victims of domestic violence could feel. “I would have flashes of images of women that have gone through this and I'm like, 'This is authentic, this is the truth and this is what I have to do, and it would just come through like that,'” she said.
“I was walking through the airport today and, you know, women are stopping me going, [gasps] Big Little Lies. And then their husbands are there too and they're, like, 'We love it!' And I feel, that's amazing. I've never had that in my career,” she said. “I mean, Moulin Rouge maybe ages ago, but that was far more niche at the time. This is much more penetrated in a much deeper level for me and broadly. I mean, that's the power of TV. And I love it.”
