Dominic Cooper & Seth Rogen on Hot Ones

lmao very weak boys. i'm not here for this half wing lineup either.



that drunk martin starr anecdote >>> the rest of this episode



They always do a half wing line up when there are two guests on which like... why? Don't want to spend the money for 10 extra wings??? Reply

Get a bigger table if you have trouble fitting 20 wings next to each other! Reply

I wonder if part of it is a time restraint. Most vids with one person are already 20 mins long. Reply

"Why is yours a different shape?"

"It's a different cut"



Lmao my mind went places. Reply

Eps 1 and 2 were so good. It was a dramatic increase in quality from S1. My Dom and Ruth were killing it. The gay subtext was hot too. There was a lot to love in those eps. OH and Dom in his underwear was an unexpected treat. Reply

I think I need Jesse/Cassidy/Tulip fanfic Reply

I think I do too. I'm confused about my attraction to Cassidy but gonna roll with it. Reply

I've been into him since this is England. Misfits boosted the attraction. He was super hot in that leather apron thing Reply

i noticed the dramatic increase as well! my boyfriend would beg me to watch every week s1 and already after these 2 s2 episodes i'm dying for more! less over the top but still really good and entertaining, they found their tone Reply

I love this series so much. Can't watch now though because I will want wings too badly. Reply

smart move. i legit just ordered wings because i can't resist sean evans' spicy siren song. Reply

lol I've fallen into the trap more than once. So I'm holding it off until Saturday when I can turn full glutton. Reply

Oooh, good idea. Getting wings tomorrow. I just made dinner.



I get so hungry watching this. I don't even like hot sauce. Reply

This series made respect Rachael Ray, since she drank a bit of each hot sauce straight up. Reply

Is anyone else a fan of this show and if so can we talk about how Dax Shepard completely slayed the full challenge? Like, does anyone have theories? Did he drink wax like Homer Simpson in the chili episode?



my man showing every step for a problem as easy as 550,000 divided by 110. a master with real respect for The Game. Reply

I am. He surprised me.



I really liked the Eddie Huang episode. Jay Pharoah is amazing at impressions. Padma kicked every guy's ass. Reply

I wasn't shocked padma slayed the challenge. She grew up eating indian food, which is spicy AF. Reply

Yeah, I love Indian food.



I'm not a fan of Padma usually, but she put so many little bitch boys to shame (*cough DJ Khaled*) Reply

Khaled was so fucking pathetic. Reply

Lol, this reminds me of my dad. He'll be chomping on eggs with some god awful sauce that has me sneezing from across the table and my Mexican brother in law is like, crying and sweating eating the same sauce, while my white dude dad is just like, "Yup! Tastes good!" Reply

I love this show! Dax is probably enlightened. Reply

Seth Rogen's laugh sounds like a car engine starting. It's both endearing and annoying. Reply

lmaooo i love hot ones. seth and dom were super whiny but i'll give them credits bc the last few interviews i've seen have had guests that just take a tiny nibble from each wing. bs! Reply

Also did Seth lose weight? Reply

He's been slimmer for a while Reply

The host is a'ight. He asks good questions, but his mannerisms sometimes annoy me. He repeats things right after another, like it makes what he's saying deeper.



"Dude, it's over. It's over." Reply

Oh, and the Ricky Gervais one was good too. Reply

I'm screaming @ "satan's semen" and "the devil's load".

I loved the first episode of s2, I'm going to watch episode 2 tonight. When did it came out/air tho? I'm so confused. Reply

They aired ep1 on sunday and ep2 the next day on monday Reply

oooh I see. Thanks! Reply

This was hilarious. I think I'd rather have 5 that ramps exponentially (or have the 5 with the hottest sauces), because I don't think I can last 10 wings. Reply

