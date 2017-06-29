raz

Dominic Cooper & Seth Rogen on Hot Ones



  • The room was filled with pot smoke when Seth Rogen pitched Preacher to Dominic Cooper

  • The actor who plays Arseface can't eat solid foods while in makeup

  • Cooper used to be flatmates with James Corden

  • Martin Starr almost killed Seth Rogen once. He came home drunk, was passed out in front of the turned on oven with the oven door open surrounded by tater tots, and the oven was on so long the apartment got hot AF


I love when they get to the point where they can't even talk in complete sentences

Source
Tagged: , , , ,