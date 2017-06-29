Dominic Cooper & Seth Rogen on Hot Ones
- The room was filled with pot smoke when Seth Rogen pitched Preacher to Dominic Cooper
- The actor who plays Arseface can't eat solid foods while in makeup
- Cooper used to be flatmates with James Corden
- Martin Starr almost killed Seth Rogen once. He came home drunk, was passed out in front of the turned on oven with the oven door open surrounded by tater tots, and the oven was on so long the apartment got hot AF
I love when they get to the point where they can't even talk in complete sentences
that drunk martin starr anecdote >>> the rest of this episode
"It's a different cut"
Lmao my mind went places.
I really liked the Eddie Huang episode. Jay Pharoah is amazing at impressions. Padma kicked every guy's ass.
I'm not a fan of Padma usually, but she put so many little bitch boys to shame (*cough DJ Khaled*)
"Dude, it's over. It's over."
I loved the first episode of s2, I'm going to watch episode 2 tonight. When did it came out/air tho? I'm so confused.