carly

Apple Launched the iPhone 10 Years Ago Today




-10 years ago today, Apple officially launched the much rumored iPhone!

-The device got the other smartphone gorls shook at the time, like Blackberry and that ugly ass Palm Treo and Samsung Blackjack. The smartphone market changed for the better after Steve Jobs' legendary presentation skills introduced the revolutionary device a decade ago. Don't you feel old now!? Teenagers these days have never not known what an iPhone was.

Which iPhone has been your fave ONTD?
