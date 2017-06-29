Apple Launched the iPhone 10 Years Ago Today

I've had the 4 and the 6 but I have an android now, I like to change up once in a while. Still use the 6 as an iPod. Reply

slay. my work phone is an Android and my personal an iPhone Siete. honestly it's the best of both worlds.



I'm slut and not loyal to any brand. Reply

this bisexual anthem! Reply

This timeless bop! Reply

omg so classic Reply

Which iPhone has been your fave ONTD?

none. android ftw. Reply

All that needs to be said. Reply

good luck w/ ur slow phone! Reply

mte Reply

bish, where?



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:32 pm (UTC)

5 because it was small 7 because its super fast. Always wanted to get a Samsung galaxy edge tho because the pictures are amazing Reply

I use an ipod and and ipad at work, and if they're anything like an iphone, I just feel bad for iPhone users lol Reply

I have never had an iPhone either but I tend to go with whatever phone is cheap/free when my contract is up and it took a while for that to happen with iPhones. They were too expensive for me for a long while. Reply

I have had both iPhones and Android and prefer Android above all. Not only do I have access to Google rewards and stuff, but my ability to customize my phone to my liking is my favorite part. I do miss the fact that iPhones have stolen the phone case market -- it's almost impossible to find cute things for my Android phone, but I'm able to watch Netflix like a boss, my camera is like 10000000x better, and I have dropped mine about a hundred thousand times over 3 years and it still works. Whereas for both of my iPhones I dropped them ONCE with protective covers and screens and everything and they shattered. Reply

comparing a big pile of shit to a small one tbh Reply

I ♥ my iPhone 6. Reply

The 8 looks decent, but they need to work on IOS as a whole, a uniformed redesign that doesn't look like fisher price toys would be cute.



We also need better notification methods, customization (to a point, like being able to place apps anywhere on the grid they have in place instead of in order, nothing drastic, but enough to provide freedom)



Notification especially: Ever been in a group chat and also texting other people?

Why does each imessage/text come through as it's on notification, even in the groupchat.



Streamline that shit



"MESSAGES" -> *tap* -> Splits to show Person 1, Person 2, Person 3, Group Chat 1, Group Chat 2 -> *tap or swipe down on any of those options* -> Shows individual messages from the people or groupchats. Reply

Yes for customization! I just want to be able to change names and looks of apps. Also, being able to fit more apps on the screen when a folder is open.

The main thing I want is a way to clean up the way Photos organizes things. I don't like albums. I only need the camera roll. I don't need memories or the separate photos tab on the bottom.



I've gone from being the most tech savvy person in my graduating class to Drunk Uncle who can't deal with kids these days and their Snapfiltergrams since I don't know how any of it works ... so, there is a chance that all the stuff I mentioned can actually be fixed to the way I want and I simply don't know it. Reply

yes i want customization too! i want to be able to have like ~themes and make everything pink and cutesy Reply

I just switched from an Android to an iPhone and the lack of customization re: app placement is mind-boggling, like, that is some basic-ass shit that Android phones have had forever. And the icons are so ugly! Reply

my fave iphone ranked would be:



4>5>7>3G>6 Reply

i loved the size of the 5 but love the speed of 7 SFM! They made me a slave all over again Reply

4 is a fucking brick, jesus. Mine still works perfectly even if loves to hit the floor every day lol!

I'm sad that most new apps and updates don't work on it anymore. Is one of those pieces of technology that could last for years in good conditions but I guess that defeat the problem of capitalism :/ Reply

My lil sis still uses the 4 Reply

4 is the Supreme Phone, all hail Reply

I miss my 4s to this day Reply

literally my exact same ranking. cheers Reply

i got my mum a used 4 for christmas 2 years ago and it still works fine. the only negative point is the shitty camera Reply

idgi why is the 4 such an iconic, lauded sis? Reply

i guess because the 4 is the first to have its design changed to what we know the iphone as today. i never had one, but i know people who still use it so they must have made it to be more durable than the ones now? Reply

the innovation mate. i know people throw the word "revolutionise" but it literally did revolutionise displays on phones. the retina was a huuuuuge selling point and wow factor when it came out. Reply

The 4 was my first iPhone, and oh man I really miss it. The 4S in particular is actually such a solid phone Reply

i dont get how ppl can still use the 4, i had it from 2013-2015 and it was on its last legs by the time i got rid of it. Reply

why is the 6 your last choice? Reply

I've never had an iphone but troubleshooting was the bane of my existence because the people who owned them were either terribly tech illiterate (which is who the phone was built for + people who just want to call and don't give a fuck about mods, which is fine!) or these WASP-y pains in the ass.



I always did like their stock sounds more than most Android ones tbh. Reply

i literally just got my first iphone (a 7) the other day after my trusty galaxy called it quits. it hasn't been that long, but i can already say i don't think i'll ever be going back to android lol Reply

The first iPhone I got was the 4S. I now have the 6S. I'm due for an upgrade in November and if the headphone jack doesn't reappear by then then bye bye iPhone.



I went to college with the guy who founded Mophie and I remember he got the first iPhone like the day after it came out. He sat in front of me in marketing class and he was showing everyone it and my mind was fucking BLOWN.



Edit: Oh wait I'm remembering it wrong, that was it the iPod touch. Still, that technology was ridiculous.



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

The headphone jack was why I went from an iPhone 4S to a Galaxy S7 when I upgraded. I'm not here for complicated shit just to listen to music LOL. Reply

ikr. iPhone headphones break SO fast, I don't want to have to pay $80 to replace them every 6 months. Reply

It's really not that complicated. The phone comes with an adapter so you can plug any old pair of headphones into the phone. Reply

I've only had 3 phones in the past 15 years. My last one was an iPhone 4S but I decided not to continue with Apple when they decided to be dicks about cords. Reply

I still remember using it/touch screen for the first time and how mind-blowing it was Reply

i remember refusing to ever switch to iphone bc thought the idea of touch screen was absurd and that i would hate it lol Reply

Damn. I was still T9ing in 2007 I'm pretty sure. I don't think I got an iPhone until 2010ish. I still sometimes wish I never did. They are garbage for the price. Reply

This was my boo:



lol yeah, I got my first smartphone in 2011 or so? I resisted for a long time because I loved the slide out keyboard phones and was super hesitant to switch to a touchscreen.This was my boo: Reply

God I loved these type of phones. I miss keyboards. Reply

lol i had that phone for the longest time, i loved that keyboard Reply

I miss the full keyboards that were on a Blackberry. D-: Reply

I had one of those until 2012. I loved it Reply

Omg I had this exact phone in high school long after everyone had moved on to smart phones Reply

I didn't get my first smartphone until 2010ish too. A flip phone did what I needed it to do back then and I got a kick out of painting the tiny cover. No need for a case. Reply

I had a 5c (which I still use in my car for Spotify) and now I have a 6s. I'm never going back to Android, I had two before I got my first iPhone and they crapped out SO fast in comparison. Plus I love the Apple interface, so shiny. Reply

the last iphone i had was a 3g, and then i made the switch to android heaven (with a pink pantech impact somewhere in between). i've never had a phone that fit my hand better. small screen and perfect curvature 🙏🏽



rest in peace to the man who made them great. Reply

Lollll. My article I had to write to get into my high schools newspaper was over the launch of the iPhone. Got me in and an immediate editor position. Thank you Steve jobs Reply

My plan renews every 2 years, so I've had the 4, 5, 6 and 7 on the day they got released. They better not fuck me up and release an 8 instead of a 7s this year :(. The 5 definitely looked the best, these big ass antenna lines on the 6 and 7 are hella ugly.



(also pls bring the headphone jack back)



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:09 pm (UTC)

they are Reply

please say you're referring to my last sentence lmao Reply

