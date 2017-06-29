Apple Launched the iPhone 10 Years Ago Today
Here’s the historic moment when Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone ten years ago #iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/s9ARoxp4Iq— Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 29, 2017
-10 years ago today, Apple officially launched the much rumored iPhone!
-The device got the other smartphone gorls shook at the time, like Blackberry and that ugly ass Palm Treo and Samsung Blackjack. The smartphone market changed for the better after Steve Jobs' legendary presentation skills introduced the revolutionary device a decade ago. Don't you feel old now!? Teenagers these days have never not known what an iPhone was.
none. android ftw.
We also need better notification methods, customization (to a point, like being able to place apps anywhere on the grid they have in place instead of in order, nothing drastic, but enough to provide freedom)
Notification especially: Ever been in a group chat and also texting other people?
Why does each imessage/text come through as it's on notification, even in the groupchat.
Streamline that shit
"MESSAGES" -> *tap* -> Splits to show Person 1, Person 2, Person 3, Group Chat 1, Group Chat 2 -> *tap or swipe down on any of those options* -> Shows individual messages from the people or groupchats.
The main thing I want is a way to clean up the way Photos organizes things. I don't like albums. I only need the camera roll. I don't need memories or the separate photos tab on the bottom.
I've gone from being the most tech savvy person in my graduating class to Drunk Uncle who can't deal with kids these days and their Snapfiltergrams since I don't know how any of it works ... so, there is a chance that all the stuff I mentioned can actually be fixed to the way I want and I simply don't know it.
4>5>7>3G>6
I'm sad that most new apps and updates don't work on it anymore. Is one of those pieces of technology that could last for years in good conditions but I guess that defeat the problem of capitalism :/
I always did like their stock sounds more than most Android ones tbh.
I went to college with the guy who founded Mophie and I remember he got the first iPhone like the day after it came out. He sat in front of me in marketing class and he was showing everyone it and my mind was fucking BLOWN.
Edit: Oh wait I'm remembering it wrong, that was it the iPod touch. Still, that technology was ridiculous.
This was my boo:
rest in peace to the man who made them great.
(also pls bring the headphone jack back)
