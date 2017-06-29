Sense8 returning for 2 hour finale
Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0— Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017
I can watch the last two eps of s2 now. I randomly went on twitter and read that skipping through my feed. I couldnt believe what i read. I was almost jumping on my couch lol
(Thats why i didnt watch it for over a year after the pilot 🙊)
Looks like it won't end on a cliffhanger after all
Y E S!!!
That shit needs a wrap up but it will never happen and I feel like the answer is qwhite obvious why.
Literally the first comments of -every single video- netflix posted on youtube were 'HDU cancel Sense8??'. Same goes for every social media post they had.
I know about the Baz L drama but I feel like some more effort could've been made
also, sun's brother needs to finally die. and her hottie detective needs to be alive.
This is very welcome good news. I know it's just a tv show, but it was my tv show, and I am really glad there will be closure.
and i am so sorry for everything that happened to u:(
Hope you're doing better and I'm glad this news brings some deserved smiles!
really all I asked for was closure, a movie, SOMETHING, and I'm so glad we're getting it.
maybe i'll get around to binge watching this. i've been meaning to after watching an episode or two but never fully got into it.
i wasn't surprised it was cancelled tbh
