with the way the last season progressed so much they really can wrap this up with a movie so I'm glad netflix is giving them/the fans this.

Knew this would be the first comment lol.

mte

there couldn't be a more appropriate time for this usage.

I'm sure the passage of marriage equality was the perfect time..

lmaooo I literally thought of this and how appropriate it is for this amazing news.

LMAO YES

OMG. YASSSSS!!!1 I'M CRYINGGGG

lmao literally

Yes i am so happy!!!!



I can watch the last two eps of s2 now. I randomly went on twitter and read that skipping through my feed. I couldnt believe what i read. I was almost jumping on my couch lol



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:03 pm (UTC)

Same! I haven't finished S2 yet because my heart couldn't take a cliffhanger. This is the best news!

you haven't seen Lito and Hernando on the beach yet?!!!



Reply

No but i have been replaying those gifs i have seen in my mind!

hahaha right I'm glad I'm not the only one who does that.

Good. Smart move, Netflix. Trim the fat, the wasted time on boring storylines and wrap it up well.

yeah, this might turn out to be a blessing in disguise lol

The pacing was so terrible. A good 2 hour movie would be perfect to wrap it up.

I think the pcing in s2 was actually just right. S1 however dragged on quite a bit



(Thats why i didnt watch it for over a year after the pilot 🙊)

Well there you go

Looks like it won't end on a cliffhanger after all

My sister is SO PSYCHED.

Now that I know it can work, I am going to pester Netflix about cancelling shows about straight white guys every single day from now until eternity.

??? there are eight main characters and only two are straight white guys..

And absolutely zero of them are Adam Sandler.

Please. The ranch (I really hate that show it screams Trump base), Adam Sandler's deal are the ones annoying me the most right now but I've noticed their originals veering that way ugh

Y E S!!! Y E S!!!

He's so hot.

I'm going to miss Lito being silly/happy.

On one hand I am happy for Sense8 fans but my Get Down loving ass is so bitter & jealous.



That shit needs a wrap up but it will never happen and I feel like the answer is qwhite obvious why.

I don't mean this to be at all combative, but since I'm not in the The Get Down fandom I'm legit unaware-- has there been an organized, sustained fan campaign to get it back? I haven't seen anything on social media anywhere about one.

There was semi active one on twitter but it fizzled quite a bit. Which is a shame.

The Get Down's roar wasn't nowhere as big as Sense8's.



Literally the first comments of -every single video- netflix posted on youtube were 'HDU cancel Sense8??'. Same goes for every social media post they had.

Same, I'm so bitter about it being cancelled and people not caring about it, even though it was one of the most diverse shows out there.

I'm a fan of both but same. I almost feel it was set up for an easy wrap up too, and I don't think it was as expensive as Sense8.

I know about the Baz L drama but I feel like some more effort could've been made

yesssssss. so glad they get a chance to wrap it up. i loved the season 2 finale.



also, sun's brother needs to finally die. and her hottie detective needs to be alive.



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:09 pm (UTC)

If she doesnt get to kill or watch her brother be killed Imma be pissed.

OH SNAP. I can appreciate this.

I CANNOT BELIEVE IT IS HAPPENING I AM SO FUCKING HAPPY

Not being facetious at all, but I actually did tear up reading this. It has been an exceptionally hard year, and Sense8 has been a source of major joy and hope for me. After an already grief-stricken holiday season (one of my best friends passed away in November and it deepened an already terrible depression), we had to put my best friend kitty down on Christmas day. So I mean it when I say the holiday special was the ONLY good thing about my holiday season. It was so needed and necessary for me. When the show was cancelled, it felt like just the latest kick to the ribs.



This is very welcome good news. I know it's just a tv show, but it was my tv show, and I am really glad there will be closure.

bitch i straight up started crying when my bff send me link



and i am so sorry for everything that happened to u:(

I'm sorry for the losses you faced over the holiday season bb, that's horrible :(



Hope you're doing better and I'm glad this news brings some deserved smiles!

awwww, I feel you on having a terrible year. I didn't tear up but this definitely perked me up after an exceptionally bad week.



really all I asked for was closure, a movie, SOMETHING, and I'm so glad we're getting it.

THANK GOODNESS

as a struggling Happy Endings fan who has been put through the ringer i'm happy for Sense8 fans.



maybe i'll get around to binge watching this. i've been meaning to after watching an episode or two but never fully got into it.

Hulu should just let the Happy Endings cast do a quick 6-8 season or something. It couldn't be that expensive, I am sure they could get the cast on budget.

as a fellow Happy Endings fan, i feel ya babe.

that show got so dumb after the first half of season 2



i wasn't surprised it was cancelled tbh

Edited at 2017-06-30 12:26 am (UTC) ilu sis but stop.

i haven't watched season 2 but is it still confusing? the christmas special was a chore to get through

Season 2 was a lot more coherent than the special. Not that that's hard. Worth catching up on for sure.

noooo season 2 was REALLY REALLY good.

It took me 4 months to watch the Christmas special and like 1 week to watch season 2. MUCH better!

christmas ep was too much season 2 was grand. watch it!!!

