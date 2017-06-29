Cute babies. Disgusting father. Reply

can you fill me in on why he's disgusting? I genuinely don't know what he has done lmao Reply

he's been accused of rape twice. i think he even paid one of the women off? Reply

all that needs to be said, really. Reply

Cute but I still want to know why he chooses to have them via surrogate while he's in a relationship Reply

no worry of custody battles and child support Reply

Yup. He will not get caught up in that. Reply

mte. the woman hating-ness if it all. Reply

Or the pregnancy affecting his girlfriend's body tbh Reply

Because hes gay and only has beards. Reply

I think they started dating right around the time he would have been starting the process.



Rumor is she's pregnant as well. Reply

same thing happened with his first kid.



Wasn't he dating Irina when his son was born Reply

he loves him some kids

Idk where he lives (it's not in the US right?), do the babies have dual citizenship then? Reply

They were probably born on U.S. soil so that would automatically give them citizenship, regardless of the mother giving up her rights. They'll also have citizenship from Portugal and Spain, I believe. Reply

I am still amazed the US of all places is so easy going in this regards Reply

can you have triple citizenship tho? Reply

Congrats Crispy! Reply

He will always be Crispiano Ronaldo in my mind. Reply

they're cute, so many celebs having twins lately. Reply

That what happens when you use artificial insemination. Reply

that's probably because of the IVF and many celebs go for this way Reply

Year of the Gemini smdh Reply

I saw this and literally came straight here! Go ahead and have you some babies, crispy!!!!!! Reply

that's kinda living the dream. if you're rich, have help, and are mentally sound, having kids that are 100% just your own sounds nice. Reply

But the real question is will this post make it to 500+ comments or is that just reserved for women we dislike? Reply

oh and oop at the OP.



oh and oop at the OP.

I hope he cried after Portugal's loss yesterday. Cute babies Reply

lol. mi papá is cheering in the living room rn for Mexico. they are down 0 to 2 with Germany.



oh dad. i'll go get you a cheer you up Corona from the fridge in a bit.



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

vamos México!!!! Reply

This game is killing me softly :'( Reply

SAME!!! Viva Chile tbh !! Reply

lol we all know he doesn't give a fuck when he's playing for the NT Reply

The babies look cute but fuck Penaldo. Reply

his so is really cute. this photo series from whenever always cracked me up: Reply

lol omg yes, almost forgot about this silliness Reply

I don't understand this man. Reply

lmao me neither tbh. Reply

Like ..he's super selfish but I don't believe his just collecting babies to have people made his image? I think? Reply

lol mfte Reply

lmao literally Reply

I'm not a soccer fan but the crap I hear about this dude just leaves me confused tbh. Doesn't he have rape charges against him? I think he paid a woman off? Just an all-around garbage person? But also some people say he's gay?



Whatisthetruth.gif Reply

He's had two women accuse him of rape. That seems unlikely if he's a closeted gay man. I think he's straight and a total woman hater. He can't ever view a woman as his equal so he can't share kids with her or marry.



I don't understand why any surrogate would be willing to work with him. Reply

Is it unlikely that they didnt want to beards and he forced himself on them? Reply

rape is not about sexual attraction, but about power and control. so, there's no reason why a gay man can't rape a woman. he could be gay, bi, straight. who knows. but he really does seem like he hates women Reply

It's telling that after being with Irina, a woman with her own life and career, he got with a 22 year old with practically nothing that he can control Reply

Really? You can't understand why anyone would want to work with one of if not the biggest star of soccer in the world? 😒 Reply

Ia about him not viewing women as equal Reply

ia he confuses me too lol Reply

Newborns are sooo ugly, ijaf



Give them a week or two and they can get cute, but right outta the vage? No way. Reply

I always laugh when people say a newborn looks like the mother or father because most babies don't even start looking human for at least a few weeks Reply

