Cristiano Ronaldo posts pics of his twins
So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/FIY11aWQm9— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 29. Juni 2017
source
the babies were born to a surrogate mother in the US
Rumor is she's pregnant as well.
Wasn't he dating Irina when his son was born
oh and oop at the OP.
oh dad. i'll go get you a cheer you up Corona from the fridge in a bit.
Whatisthetruth.gif
I don't understand why any surrogate would be willing to work with him.
Give them a week or two and they can get cute, but right outta the vage? No way.