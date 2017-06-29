June 29th, 2017, 01:27 pm fight4thislove HBO's Insecure: Season 2 Trailer Pemieres! Insecure returns Sunday, July 23 at 10:30 only on HBO.SourceOkay Dustin Ross, I see you in that opening dating bit! This season looks SOOOOO good! Tagged: actor / actress, black celebrities, television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5656 comments Add comment
I mean, she looks beautiful either way, but I hate seeing young actresses always having big weight drops after S1.
Sigh @ Dustin but big tings poppin' get work I. GUESS.
And Power came back on on Sunday and I called Comcast to complain about shit on Saturday just in time to get Starz for free for three months so I can watch it every week.
Can't wait to complain next summer when it comes back!
Also I'm here for more shirtless males
she looks great, they all do
btw did you guys see this?
Shut up, Donald!
"I'm excited that people want to watch that movie, but we can give them a better movie than that. Twitter shouldn't be writing it."
this is the definition of pagesix making a mountain out of a molehill
I'm so tired of his trash opinions. He's not writing any films for women last I checked. Let them live.
did anyone else fall out at "thats why i make sure my white clients get less on their tax returns; its reparations! ...real talk, dont tell nobody cus im gon' go to full jail" LOL