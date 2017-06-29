I have like three episodes left to watch in the first season, gotta get on that. Reply

Issa lost a lot of weight

Yeah it's kind of alarming.



I mean, she looks beautiful either way, but I hate seeing young actresses always having big weight drops after S1.

Especially on premium cable. Allison Williams looked like death in the last season of Girls

i wish it had to do with being able to afford a better diet but... :(

was gonna say, it fits in the timeline

Yeah Mediatakeout who you can't trust claims she lost 50lbs....I don't think it was that drastic cause she wasn't big to begin with but definitely a solid 30 which is what??? like 4 dress sizes if I remember right

Ahhhhh. Yes. Everyone looks gorgeous my word.



Sigh @ Dustin but big tings poppin' get work I. GUESS.

ayyy, kenneth hahn park! 🌲

I'm so excited! Love this damn show!



And Power came back on on Sunday and I called Comcast to complain about shit on Saturday just in time to get Starz for free for three months so I can watch it every week.

SCAMMER

The funny part is I only started the show last summer after we ordered a fight and the first 30 minutes wasn't working so they gave us a three month free tor it. This complaint was for horrible service they gave when we moved and some rep in Walmart for them told us they could get our bill lowered and Starz added for no charges and that didn't happen. Ended up with Starz for three months and $60 in credits!



Can't wait to complain next summer when it comes back!

YES. What did you think of the premier??

lmao yesss power play

cute

I'm excited. You can't judge too much based on a trailer but it looks like it's going to be a good season.

looking forward to it! i feel sad for issa but at the same time, that's what happens when you're a ho.

Look at Dustin!!!!!

This show has such a summery feeling about it, the soundtrack especially (Solange has perfect taste, Apple Music should give her money to do a Beats 1 show, she just posted instastories from a Radiohead gig, The National Anthem and Paranoid Android, stunning). I catched a marathon of it on TV one day and didn't left the sofa until it wasn't over and I rarely watch reruns.

Also I'm here for more shirtless males

yeah she always selects really good music for the show, my partner loves this show and them playing kari faux all the time is what made me get into it

fun

she looks great, they all do

I love her friends in the show. That tax line was fucking hilarious.

btw did you guys see this?



http://pagesix.com/2017/06/08/donald-gl over-hates-the-rihanna-lupita-heist-movi e-idea/



Shut up, Donald! I'm so proud of her! I can't believe I've been following her for five years now and she's blown up like this.

Donald Glover hates the Rihanna-Lupita heist movie idea



"I'm excited that people want to watch that movie, but we can give them a better movie than that. Twitter shouldn't be writing it."





this is the definition of pagesix making a mountain out of a molehill



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:01 pm (UTC)

lmao yeah it was pretty extra. There was another source I saw in all caps so it looked way more aggressive.

I'm so tired of his trash opinions. He's not writing any films for women last I checked. Let them live.

I was trying to explain to someone why I hate him and how he's self hating recently. Glad he was receptive and gonna go look at the receipts.

I mean, that article is 1) very late, as the interview it drew its source from came out at least a month ago and 2) completely blows what he said out of proportion; what I understood him as saying was literally just that he found it odd that what essentially began as a meme—and is thus subject to the whim of some Twitter users—is now becoming a film. It sounded more like a joke than anything else.

i begrudgingly liked atlanta but i still hate him

i love this show and can't wait! always here for more issa.

