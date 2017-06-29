Seth NASCAR

Vanity Fair picks best TV shows and movies of 2017....so far






Get Out
*has an "electrifying boldness"

Logan
*Reminds us of the life and death stakes of the violence in films

Life
*Thoughtful and engaging.



The Leftovers
*Delivers deep meditation on faith and human relationships

Master of None
*Meticulously blended the bitter with the sweet.

Downward Dog
*Sweet story of a compelling woman torn between work, romance, and the responsibilities of being a pet owner THAT YOU ALL SHOULD HAVE BEEN WATCHING DAMMIT!


Downward Dog needs to find a new home because we all need more Martin in our lives!
