Vanity Fair picks best TV shows and movies of 2017....so far
The best movies and TV shows of 2017, so far https://t.co/XcPhf0uims— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 29, 2017
Get Out
*has an "electrifying boldness"
Logan
*Reminds us of the life and death stakes of the violence in films
Life
*Thoughtful and engaging.
The Leftovers
*Delivers deep meditation on faith and human relationships
Master of None
*Meticulously blended the bitter with the sweet.
Downward Dog
*Sweet story of a compelling woman torn between work, romance, and the responsibilities of being a pet owner THAT YOU ALL SHOULD HAVE BEEN WATCHING DAMMIT!
Source
Downward Dog needs to find a new home because we all need more Martin in our lives!
An amazing movie, by far my favorite of the year.
And Downward Dog was cancelled, right? What a shame.
The Beguiled was disappointing.
I guess I need to watch The Leftovers, everyone I respect the taste of is OBSESSED. I originally quit it after the first two eps, but now I feel like I need to watch.
The best movies I've seen so far this year are Personal Shopper, Their Finest and Lost City of Z. Kind of a mild summer season at the moment.
But they are shopping it around and hoping to find it a new home and ABC says if they can justify it they'd be open to bringing it back, but for now it's cancelled. But people need to watch it on Demand or Hulu or something so they can see there is demand for it.
I mean, how can you resist Martin?
Edited at 2017-06-29 06:35 pm (UTC)
ETA: Oh and when he thought he would finally "get one of those little trophies Nan keeps on the counter" as a reward for fighting Pepper....and it was the ashes of Nan's previous dog (which the pic they used was the dog the originally used for the Downward Dog web series.)
Edited at 2017-06-29 06:45 pm (UTC)
I've heard mixed things about Beatriz at Dinner, but I'm intrigued. May see it with Maudie this weekend.
Master of None
Big Little Lies
The Handmaid's Tale
13 Reasons Why
This Is Us
Better Call Saul
Been such a good year for television so far. I finished Master of None last week and it has stayed with me. Such an incredible season.
i finally caught up w/ the handmaid's tale last weekend omg [spoilers] i'm kind of disappointed they chose not to be more faithful to the book but i'm curious abt next season! and omg i was so happy when moira got to canada.
Edited at 2017-06-29 06:38 pm (UTC)
I do agree with you on those episodes!