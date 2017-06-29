Vanity Fair picks best TV shows and movies of 2017....so far

I enjoyed Life but I wouldn't call it one of the best films of the year. I know it's something easy to say for a lot of space horror but it felt like it very much wanted to be Alien and most of it was pretty predictable. Again it was enjoyable and I'd watch it again but I wouldn't consider it one of the best films of the year so far. Reply

yeah, lol. I liked Life, but I would put Wonder Woman on the list over Life for sure. Reply

I didn't see a single trailer or thing for Get Out (I think...maybe there was one before Arrival) I just knew it was about racism.



An amazing movie, by far my favorite of the year.

Same, I'm glad I didn't because I had no expectations going into it and could just go along for the ride. Reply

Life? Really?



And Downward Dog was cancelled, right? What a shame. Reply

I have nothing to contribute other than Justin Theroux is so fucking hot. Reply

Get Out and Big Little Lies are both great choices.



The Beguiled was disappointing.



I guess I need to watch The Leftovers, everyone I respect the taste of is OBSESSED. I originally quit it after the first two eps, but now I feel like I need to watch.



Season 2 > season 1, but I haven't seen the final season yet. Reply

You can skip S1 of The Leftovers if you want. They basically did a soft reboot w S2 Reply

I think it would be a mistake to not watch S1 because then you miss out on the character building and all the fucked up Guilty Remnant stuff. International Assassin wouldn't make much sense if you didn't know who Patti was. Reply

I expected more from The Beguiled too, but I wasn't completely disappointed. I think Sofia did a good job of giving the characters more redeeming qualities in this version, plus I thought Kiki and Oona were really good. Reply

Season 2 > Season 3 > Season 1. Watch The Leftovers. You will not be disappointed. Reply

the beguiled was like, so .. nothing, i wouldve even been here for it if the colors were saturated so it could have atleast been prettier, the colors were so drab, like they had so much to work w in relation to the setting. colin was good, ppl were praising kirsten & she was whatever, nicoles character idek, nepotism fanning was ok, i just .. best actor nom for amys turtle tbh Reply

Um, do not skip Season 1 of The Leftovers. IDK, I kind of dislike when people say skip a season because I'm the kind of person that has to watch something from the very beginning, lol. But the show is fantastic. Reply

Watch it from the beginning, it can be a bit of a slog during S1 but there's no way the emotional and spiritual heft of S2 (imho one of the best ever seasons of television) will make much sense without it. It's not bad by any stretch of the imagination. Reply

I'm still OBSESSED with Big Little Lies and Get Out. So good. Reply

I keep seeing gifs of Life on my Tumblr dash the past week and I honestly can't tell if they're from an Alien movie or not until I look at the tags, lol



The best movies I've seen so far this year are Personal Shopper, Their Finest and Lost City of Z. Kind of a mild summer season at the moment. Reply

Downward Dog is my favorite new show on television, it's perfect in almost every way. Unfortunately it's likely going to be cancelled because we just can't have nice things. Reply

It already has been, sis. :\ Reply

But they are shopping it around and hoping to find it a new home and ABC says if they can justify it they'd be open to bringing it back, but for now it's cancelled. But people need to watch it on Demand or Hulu or something so they can see there is demand for it.



I mean, how can you resist Martin?



It was cancelled. I mean ABC did air all 8 eps, but they announced a few days before the finale that it was cancelled--the actor's options expire on the 30th so they just went ahead and did it. According to the producers, ABC really wanted to keep the show, they just couldn't justify it financially(maybe because it shoots in Pittsburgh, IDK?)But they are shopping it around and hoping to find it a new home and ABC says if they can justify it they'd be open to bringing it back, but for now it's cancelled. But people need to watch it on Demand or Hulu or something so they can see there is demand for it.I mean, how can you resist Martin? Reply

The cat nightmare scene at the end of the first episode let me know I loved this show Reply

I hope it finds a new home. 💔 Reply

I reeeeally hope Hulu picks up Downward Dog. I almost always watched it there, even though it was set to DVR, bc I kept forgetting when it aired live. I'll be sad if no one else picks it up. I fell hard for the show lol



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:35 pm (UTC)

I love the war with Pepper the Cat, it's so perfect. My favorite was when he was "cheating" on Nan and he day dreamed about her co-worker giving him a tiny little headstone that said, "RIP Pepper," I laughed far too hard at that. Reply

I was dying when he finally fought with her and he was like "She has, like, retractable blades in her hands!"



ETA: Oh and when he thought he would finally "get one of those little trophies Nan keeps on the counter" as a reward for fighting Pepper....and it was the ashes of Nan's previous dog (which the pic they used was the dog the originally used for the Downward Dog web series.)



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:45 pm (UTC)

That made me laugh so hard. The little headstone was hilarious. If the show is picked up elsewhere I hope we get a peek into Pepper's life and family and an extended version of her little Martin Hate Song lmao Reply

Echoing the disbelief @ Life making this list; it was so standard and forgettable. I liked the ending, but it was familiar af.



I've heard mixed things about Beatriz at Dinner, but I'm intrigued. May see it with Maudie this weekend. Reply

Favorite shows would be:



Master of None

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid's Tale

13 Reasons Why

This Is Us

Better Call Saul



Been such a good year for television so far. I finished Master of None last week and it has stayed with me. Such an incredible season. Reply

I went into Colossal assuming it was just a romcom with a silly monster element to it but then it takes this dark turn and I'm like shiiiit this is not the movie I thought it was. Reply

I loved Colossal. Reply

i finally caught up w/ the handmaid's tale last weekend omg [ spoilers ] i'm kind of disappointed they chose not to be more faithful to the book but i'm curious abt next season! and omg i was so happy when moira got to canada.



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:38 pm (UTC) i'm going to leave work early tmr so i can watch okja on my parents' huge tv. i'll also probably see it at TBLB tho.i finally caught up w/ the handmaid's tale last weekend omg

I can't decide if I really like Master of None or not. I continue to watch it though, lol Reply

yeah me either. Its entertaining enough but something about it doesn't compell me to keep watching Reply

I love it while watching while I'm binging it and then after I'm just left thinking about how trash it is at times. Reply

I really enjoyed the first season! I stopped watching on the second ep of season 2 though and I doubt I'll continue. Reply

Im the same... I enjoyed it relatively the first season. But I could barely get through the first episode fo the second season... so I dont know if I have to be in a mood to find it engaging Reply

I think it's a really great show. There are issues, but Aziz seems to really listen to criticism and improve on it. I really like the style of the show too, how though there is continuity, that it could be like it a short film on its own. And there has been some FANTASTIC standouts like "Parents", "I Love New York" and "Thanksgiving". Reply

Oh I think it's a good show and I enjoy watching it, but I'm not sure if I'd personally say it's great and if I were busier, Idk if I'd stick to watching it.



I do agree with you on those episodes! Reply

the acting and editing could be improved, but i really liked season 2 especially the last two eps Reply

