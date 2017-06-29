Domo

Voletta Wallace says she's not here for KK's clothing line




As a follow-up to this post: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106753999.html.
Voletta spoke on behalf of herself, Biggie's estate, and Tupacs against the use of Tupac and Biggie's faces on the Kardashian line.
She says that nobody reached out to her or her estate about it.

Content of post since it's an image:
I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. THe disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!


