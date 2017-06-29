Voletta Wallace says she's not here for KK's clothing line

SUE HA Reply

SUE HA TO HELL AND BACK!

Living for this. Let me go get my Pepsi real quick.

but i thought Kendall gave it to the Cop at the end?

Rumor has it that was NOT a special edition Pepsi and that more exist.

I love this

lmaooo

omg a+ reference

lmao

Haha, I will lol forever if they didn't license these pics. I mean, logic would say that they had to, but who knows with these clowns.

Considering Kylie ripped of an entire line after getting clothes from them, I wouldn't be surprised at all.

Kylie has no shame (or integrity, ethics, morals, etc). At least racism wasn't involved in this instance.

Kylie has no shame (or integrity, ethics, morals, etc). At least racism wasn't involved in this instance.

The art used on the packaging (the dripping lip) and promotional images for her makeup line was stolen from a makeup artist named Vlada Haggerty. Vlada sued, but I think they settled out of court, and Kylie ultimately credited Vlada on Instagram.Kylie has no shame (or integrity, ethics, morals, etc). At least racism wasn't involved in this instance.

Of course they didn't

they probably didn't since it's come out how the family has stolen designs from other designers & tried to pass off as their own

Of course they didn't. The rules don't apply when you have $$$$ and an army of lawyers on tap.

Plagiarism and design theft is so rampant in the fashion industry, I find it unlikely they did.

i mean i enjoy the kardashians as much as any person here in that i have a love-hate relationship with them but this lowkey kind of takes the fucking cake. fucking disgusting. can their estates sue for using their likeness?

It's not a popular opinion but I really enjoy the Kardashians. These two can honestly fuck off though.

not an unpopular onion, but a trash one, theyre literally cut from the same cloth ..

they're just weirdly fascinating to me. i'm gonna trip over myself trying to apologize to people on here for it probably like i fulllllllllyyyy recognize that they're all pretty trash people but they're honestly hilarious. i almost wish they weren't real people sometimes and just characters on a tv show.

god how has someone not made a satirical show of the kardashians yet like they did with the bush family in arrested development



god how has someone not made a satirical show of the kardashians yet like they did with the bush family in arrested development Reply

How do you love the Kardashian's but hate these two? I feel like everything they do wrong has been done 10 times by at least one of the older ones.



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Please, sue these racist vultures.





Also, what happened to the Spiderman premiere post? Reply

their detached obsession with black american iconography and visual culture is so see-through and lame, but there is nothing more american than some rich non-black women using black culture to sell their shit or boost their social capital

Está cabrón!



Está cabrón!

Chorro de gente pendeja adorando a estas dos pendejas, inconcedible!

Did they superimpose their own faces on images of Biggie and 2Pac? LMAO.

Yes they did. What made them think it was ok?

Because their BIL is black and a ~rapper~ and he said it was okay!!!!

Sue them please

sue the vultures!

Voletta Wallace is a fucking Queen. Though I'm kind of worried for ha because she's going against ~the family~ and she doesn't realize she just provoked the baddest bitch in the game, Kompton KhloMoney.

(I dedicate this comment to my boo, onmyowndick!) Reply

It took me so long to figure out what I was looking at, I thought it was a reptile in a tux at first, no lie.

hahahaha



amazing

lol yea it took me a while as well.

LoL, I love it.

lmao omg

lol

Kompton KhloMoney isn't going to do shit. Notice how she stayed silent when people trash Kendall's Pepsi ad. She's only "savage" when it comes to skinny white teens like Chloe Moretz.

Lol

lmao

Is that even an actual gang sign, or did she make something up? I don't know which one is worse btw...

<333



<333

gawd this picture, her pose, her get up, just everything... NO

Plz sue

I hate the Kardashian-Jenner clan. They're actively terrible people.

lets see how they wiggle out of this one ~their young, they were talked into it~



I see all the rappers & band shirts have been pulled from their site now Reply

Sometimes I wonder if these things ever actually go into production, or if they just mock up an image to create a firestorm, knowing the shirts will never actually be made. They collect those clicks and move on

They're going to say Kanye said it was ok lbr. He actually has the power to stop this racist shit and he just lets it slide.

lol the "post-racist society" king that kanye has become ain't gonna do shit, lbr

