Voletta Wallace says she's not here for KK's clothing line
Oop! Biggie's mom Voletta Wallace is not here for the use of her son's picture on T-shirts for Kendall & Kylie's clothing line! 👀 pic.twitter.com/NX9hAFDNs0— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 29, 2017
As a follow-up to this post: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Voletta spoke on behalf of herself, Biggie's estate, and Tupacs against the use of Tupac and Biggie's faces on the Kardashian line.
She says that nobody reached out to her or her estate about it.
Content of post since it's an image:
I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. THe disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!
Source: Twitter
Kylie has no shame (or integrity, ethics, morals, etc). At least racism wasn't involved in this instance.
god how has someone not made a satirical show of the kardashians yet like they did with the bush family in arrested development
Edited at 2017-06-29 06:45 pm (UTC)
Also, what happened to the Spiderman premiere post?
Chorro de gente pendeja adorando a estas dos pendejas, inconcedible!
(I dedicate this comment to my boo, onmyowndick!)
amazing
gawd this picture, her pose, her get up, just everything... NO
I see all the rappers & band shirts have been pulled from their site now
I thought we'd be waiting at least a day for the backlash.