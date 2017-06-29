Sneak peak, pics and synopsis for 'Killjoys' 03 x 01 "Boondoggie"

I love that they've cast actual amputee actors instead of going with CGI Reply

i'm so excited ugh Reply

I love this show. It's so camp and fun but with good character drama. At times it reminds me of sci-fi Buffy(in a good way). Reply

When it first started airing there were some comments about how it was really the first show that kind of filled that Firefly void even though it's not really the same thing / wasn't trying to. Reply

"Eww, where were you hiding that?" ILY Dutch.



JOHNNY/DUTCH, they're my favorite relationship <3



Also, that blue coat is beautiful.



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Their friendship is so perfect and so pure. I'm bummed that they're going to be separated for at least part of the season. Reply

i added space to my cable plan just for the disability representation! excited! Reply

Not going to lie I'm legit happy about how the cast actual amputee actors for all of these roles. I'm really looking forward to this arc.



I feel like this show keeps doing so many things right but it's still flying under the radar of so many people. Reply

I'm watching the new (well, new to me) season of The Tunnel and what a pleasant surprise to see Hannah John-Kamen in a recurring role. Reply

