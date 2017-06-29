Sneak peak, pics and synopsis for 'Killjoys' 03 x 01 "Boondoggie"
Dutch and D'avin, with the help of an obnoxious black market dealer, are on the hunt for a weapon that will draw out the Hullen; Johnny receives an SOS from Clara, leading him into the underground world of Hackmods.
New season starts tomorrow on SyFy and Space at 8/7c! And yes as you can tell from the first still everyone favorite designated asshole Fancy Lee will be in the premiere. If you haven't watched yet there's no time like the present to join, the show is amazing!
JOHNNY/DUTCH, they're my favorite relationship <3
Also, that blue coat is beautiful.
Edited at 2017-06-29 07:37 pm (UTC)
I feel like this show keeps doing so many things right but it's still flying under the radar of so many people.