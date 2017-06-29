Warner Bros TV to showcase DC shows at SDCC; HBO brings Westworld & Game of Thrones

I'm so here for Black Lightning tbh.

Loved the trailer. Reply

Thread

Link

I want Westworld S2 so badly!!! Realistically, I know I could not possibly love it as much as S1, but I am willing to give it a try.



Edited at 2017-06-29 05:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that GoT lineup is pretty c-list Reply

Thread

Link

Iirc, that's who went last year. Idk what Kit is up to, but Emilia will be busy filming the Han Solo movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is. I'm excited for Gwen because I love her and she's usually a lot of fun, but I was hoping a couple of the "main" actors would be there. Anyone but Sophie Turner really. I'm pretty sick of her. Nikolaj is filming right now so might still be filming then too and Emilia's on that disastrous Han Solo film. Not sure what the others are up to.



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

scraping the bottom of the barrel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, Gwen is the only one worth seeing in this lineup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Wait People of Earth aired already? I missed that!



Unikitty! 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m, Room 6A New episode premiere and Q&A — The LEGO Movie character has her own show. As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities like making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity. Producers Edward Skudder, Lynn Wang and members of the voice cast, including Eric Bauza will be in attendance. Unikitty! will air on Cartoon Network.







What lmao I want to see that.



Edited at 2017-06-29 05:54 pm (UTC) "Warner Brothers.....TV"Wait People of Earth aired already? I missed that!What lmao I want to see that. Reply

Thread

Link

mte, give us movie news. every obviously fake DCEU casting rumor or insider leak is another sad crumb i cherish 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope we get some juicy tidbits to old us off till Westworld S2.



When is Black Lightening even supposed to air? I assume it's midseason, since I didn't see it on the CW schedule. Tentatively here for it. Reply

Thread

Link

Mid-season. I think it'll take LoT's place after The Flash when their season is over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could be. So how many episodes will LoT have? 13? 17? It would make more sense for it to be 13 if they want BL to have any kind of run with Flash and not just a few episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they've said what the episode order is for season 3. But I'm thinking the 14-17 range again probably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just got through Westworld, and I need to know everything about season 2 asap. Just give me anything on Dolores and Maeve, and I'm good. Reply

Thread

Link

i really fucking hope black lightning and krypton are good. the only DC shows i give a fuck about now that supergirl is garbage .



word out of westworld's panel better be that they're not actually taking 2 years to put out the new season and that it was all just a prank bro Reply

Thread

Link

They just started production. I'm hoping for Spring 2018 (GOT's old timeslot) and not Fall 2018. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd settle for Spring 2018 as well./ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're bringing bin bons with jimmi too? interesting Reply

Thread

Link

yes Black Lightning and The Flash Reply

Thread

Link

isn't Lucifer DC?





I just started Supergirl and while I don't love it, I can't stop watching it lol I have such a soft spot for Martian Manhunter and I was soso happy when they introduced his character.



someone please tell me Adam comes back tho Reply

Thread

Link

Yes but it's considered part of their Vertigo brand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ready to spend the day in ballroom 20 again leading up to my fave the flash. Too bad tom felton isn't going to be there, I wonder if Julian will even be around next season. I hope so.

Rude that supernatural is the only one without a cast list though. I just need to know if misha will be there or if their going to pretend castiel is actually dead until the premiere. Reply

Thread

Link

Kristian moderating the GOT panel should be fun Reply

Thread

Link

There's a Westworld "experience" as well outside I'm curious what that will be like - I didn't get to do many offsites last year I wanna do more this year Reply

Thread

Link

The Mr. Robot one was awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im just waiting to see if they have KC come to sdcc with the rest of the cast or not. Reply

Thread

Link