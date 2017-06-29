Seth NASCAR

Warner Bros TV to showcase DC shows at SDCC; HBO brings Westworld & Game of Thrones




*Warner's TV division is bringing 20 series to SDCC, including Krypton, Black Lightning, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow.

*Non DC shows include Lucifer, Riverdale, and the new series Deception. Full list of all the WB panels is at the source.




*HBO will be bringing Game of Thrones back to Hall H, as well as bringing cast from Westworld for their SDCC debut.

*Anthony Hopkins will not attend, but nearly all of the rest of the cast will attend.

*Both shows will have cast members signing autographs at the Warner Brothers booth.

