Warner Bros TV to showcase DC shows at SDCC; HBO brings Westworld & Game of Thrones
.@warnerbrostv to show off expanded #DCUniverse series ‘Black Lightning’, ‘Krypton’ & More #ComicCon https://t.co/7VVysb3zBe— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 29, 2017
*Warner's TV division is bringing 20 series to SDCC, including Krypton, Black Lightning, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow.
*Non DC shows include Lucifer, Riverdale, and the new series Deception. Full list of all the WB panels is at the source.
#GameofThrones returns & #Westworld makes #ComicCon debut https://t.co/Z7c2BOS04X— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 29, 2017
*HBO will be bringing Game of Thrones back to Hall H, as well as bringing cast from Westworld for their SDCC debut.
*Anthony Hopkins will not attend, but nearly all of the rest of the cast will attend.
*Both shows will have cast members signing autographs at the Warner Brothers booth.
Source 1 Source 2
Loved the trailer.
Edited at 2017-06-29 05:42 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-29 06:22 pm (UTC)
Wait People of Earth aired already? I missed that!
Unikitty! 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m, Room 6A New episode premiere and Q&A — The LEGO Movie character has her own show. As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities like making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity. Producers Edward Skudder, Lynn Wang and members of the voice cast, including Eric Bauza will be in attendance. Unikitty! will air on Cartoon Network.
What lmao I want to see that.
Edited at 2017-06-29 05:54 pm (UTC)
obviously fakeDCEU casting rumor or insider leak is another sad crumb i cherish 😭
When is Black Lightening even supposed to air? I assume it's midseason, since I didn't see it on the CW schedule. Tentatively here for it.
now that supergirl is garbage.
word out of westworld's panel better be that they're not actually taking 2 years to put out the new season and that it was all just a prank bro
I just started Supergirl and while I don't love it, I can't stop watching it lol I have such a soft spot for Martian Manhunter and I was soso happy when they introduced his character.
someone please tell me Adam comes back tho
Rude that supernatural is the only one without a cast list though. I just need to know if misha will be there or if their going to pretend castiel is actually dead until the premiere.
I need dceu tho