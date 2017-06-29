Rob Lowe Encountered Bigfoot
Rob Lowe claims he encountered Bigfoot in the Ozark Mountains while filming The Lowe Files, an upcoming A&E series where he and his sons Matthew and John Owen investigate unexplained phenomena across the U.S.
“We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the ‘wood ape,’. I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy Hollywood kook right now.".
“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons (with us), then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that (they were) armed.”
Lowe says he lay on the ground during the encounter "thinking I was going to be killed."
The Lowe Files premieres on A&E August 2nd.
Sike
But I have seen a UFO.
also tell me abt ur UFO experience
I also didn't tell them about the time I got up in the middle of the night and saw someone staring into our living room window. That shit was fucking scary.
(Also, the sense I get from listening to the West Wing Weekly podcast is that there is not a lot of love lost between Rob Lowe and the rest of the West Wing cast. But maybe that is an unfair read of it all.)
he's been so bitter ever since josh became way more popular than sam on the west wing and became 'the man' with all the love interests n cool storylines n shit
bigfoot would not approach someone as Corrupt and Impure as rob lowe.
I don't believe, but it was interesting.
Rob Lowe's show can't possibly be as good.
Also, maybe they live underground, like giant mole rats