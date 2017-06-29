Rob Lowe Encountered Bigfoot



Rob Lowe claims he encountered Bigfoot in the Ozark Mountains while filming The Lowe Files, an upcoming A&E series where he and his sons Matthew and John Owen investigate unexplained phenomena across the U.S.

“We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the ‘wood ape,’. I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy Hollywood kook right now.".

“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons (with us), then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that (they were) armed.”

Lowe says he lay on the ground during the encounter "thinking I was going to be killed."

The Lowe Files premieres on A&E August 2nd.

source
