ONTD Roundup

For Wednesday, June 28, 2017:
- Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin Talk Female B.O. and Pubic Hair Preferences
- Witness has largest second week drop for a #1 debuting female solo album
- Anita's Sarkeesian discusses harassment at Vidcon
- Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Poses Naked For Gender Equality
- Rihanna's new man is Saudi heir Hassan Jameel
- Kourtney Kardashian Shares Detox Diet
- Why cat films are better than dog films
- Kim Kardashian makeup tutorial done by Kim Kardashian herself
the guy they got to play jason was a black hole of charisma imo
but you're right, it could've been WAY worse tbh
For me the worst parts were Rita and the red ranger. Also, did they change the black zord? because i remember it being like a mammoth and in the movie it looked like it was some sort of insect?
The zords were pretty bad too i guess, But i had fun!
Rita/Banks was the worst for me.
The only productive thing I've done this week is clean my bathroom b/c my cat threw up in my tub.
https://theroseawards.com/rose-award/vo
So I went to starbucks and was about to buy something but it was a rush so I sat and waited, then some baristas and the manager sat at the big table with me for a coffee tasting and I was like "Do you want me to move?" and they were like "Oh no, you're in here all the time, you can join us!"
So I got to try some coffee and treats and now I want a French Press and some Verona. It was super fun talking with them!
When me and my other roommate get home, she basically greets us at the door like a dman hyperactive dog lol. I'm kinda jealous, but can understand how sitting at home all day gets old.
My boss has been out all week and I have no work to do. It's been a long but, also surprisingly fast, week.
I regret not requesting it off. I do come in on Wed at 1 tho.
tho i'm over commuting period. remote life, pls.
Oh, cover letters are the devil!
and yes, cover letters are a fucking nightmare!
Hello!
First of all, congrats on [SOMETHING YOU LIKE ABOUT THE COMPANY]! I’m [YOUR NAME], and I’m excited to apply for the “[NAME OF POSITION]” position at [NAME OF COMPANY]. I think I fit the requirements in the ideal candidate pretty well, and [SOMETHING EXTRA YOU BRING TO THE TABLE] as well, so I believe this would be a good fit.
I feel as though I have a strong understanding of JS frameworks and do in fact love [SOMETHING YOU LIKE ABOUT THE JOB DESCRIPTION]. I also have some experience building [WORK YOU WOULD DO FOR COMPANY], and I’m curious to learn how you’re needing to implement that. Here are a couple things I’ve built recently (link, link), and here’s some of my code on GitHub (link).
Let’s chat some more, and see if this could be a good fit for each of us! What does your availability look like?
Cover Letter 2
I am thrilled to hear of [COMPANY NAME]’s available [NAME OF POSITION] position, and formally submit my resume for consideration. I love that [COMPANY NAME] [SOMETHING YOU LIKE ABOUT THE COMPANY]! I’m sure you receive many candidates for open positions, so allow me to present a few reasons why you should consider me.
I am a passionate Software Engineer with [SOMETHING FROM JOB DESCRIPTION THAT YOU POSSESS]. I have developed [SOMETHING ABOUT YOUR THESIS]. You can see [THESIS PROJECT NAME] here (link to your app). I encourage you to take a look at my code for this project (github link).
I can bring [COMPANY NAME] many benefits with my experience, background, and analytical thinking. I look forward to talking more about this exciting opportunity. Are you available to talk more within the next week?
make sure you:
convey what interests you about the company and the position
describe how you can help the company
provide an overview of your skills, and perhaps reference a relevant problem you’ve recently solved.
ask for an interview (preferably ending the message with a question mark)
** last one is key! end w/ a question!
Edited at 2017-06-29 06:15 pm (UTC)