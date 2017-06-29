ONTD Roundup

i finally watched the new power rangers and it was.... not good



the guy they got to play jason was a black hole of charisma imo Reply

Thread

Link

He was dull but the movie was actually better than I thought it was going to be. Granted, I thought it was going to be horrible, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i went into it not sure what to expect, i watched the show as a kid but was never a HUGE fan though i enjoyed it. i'd heard mixed things from people whose opinions i trust. but imo it just wasn't very fun? not until the last act or so, the rest took too long to get going.



but you're right, it could've been WAY worse tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The red ranger was the absolute worst thing in the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw it this past weekend and it was much better than i was expecting. I was expecting absolute shit, so that's not saying much.



For me the worst parts were Rita and the red ranger. Also, did they change the black zord? because i remember it being like a mammoth and in the movie it looked like it was some sort of insect?



The zords were pretty bad too i guess, But i had fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no major issues with any of the rangers' actors honestly. They did well with what they were given, but Jason was meant to be the straight edge/boring-ish guy, I suppose.



Rita/Banks was the worst for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, I was quite underwhelmed. I liked Billy, but that's about it. Trini in particularly was TERRRRRIBLE, which was v upsetting given how much I stanned the original version. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just stepped out of my office and realized no one else is on my floor? wtf is going on lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i'm late for my canada day party!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fire drill. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

white male with a gun? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have a party! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hi Brahndynn. Reply

Thread

Link

omg shirtless Kyle <3<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish his WWII horror movie was coming out before 2018. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel gross. I hate periods.

The only productive thing I've done this week is clean my bathroom b/c my cat threw up in my tub. Reply

Thread

Link







Can't wait to order this next Reply

Thread

Link

this looks so cool! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is that, I think I want it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Juvia's Masquerade Palette. I just bought their Nubian 2 palette and eyeliner set. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg is that a juvia's place palette? i really need to order one. they're beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





https://theroseawards.com/rose-award/vo ting/?cat=5 please click this link & vote for my friend JR! we're trying to get him to 400 votes! thanks! Reply

Thread

Link

thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to the job....center? In town and it was basically " go on the internet and go through a ~special hub" that just took me to career builder. I guess the job was hidden though, I hadn't seen it before.



So I went to starbucks and was about to buy something but it was a rush so I sat and waited, then some baristas and the manager sat at the big table with me for a coffee tasting and I was like "Do you want me to move?" and they were like "Oh no, you're in here all the time, you can join us!"



So I got to try some coffee and treats and now I want a French Press and some Verona. It was super fun talking with them! Reply

Thread

Link

Awwww that was nice of them c: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awesome! you should have hit them up for a job lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How

is

it

only

Thursday?! Reply

Thread

Link

Because of some dream I had, I actually woke up thinking it was Saturday and was pissed when I realized it wasn't even Friday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every day this week has felt like Thursday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? this week has been dragging its ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad it's not just me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

usually i'm like that but i've been busy and been going out on several days this week for bday dates with diff friends i'm cruising through. plus it's pay week so i'm chillin like a villain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thursdays are the most useless day of the week. Gtfo with this Friday-lite bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any other teachers in summer vacation right now? Or students? I don't know what to do with myself Reply

Thread

Link

My roommate is a teacher - she's been out for like two weeks and is always going stir crazy.



When me and my other roommate get home, she basically greets us at the door like a dman hyperactive dog lol. I'm kinda jealous, but can understand how sitting at home all day gets old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my friend always bakes a load during the school holidays. i keep telling her to go on bake off because she's legit talented but she's not interest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





what i wouldn't give for a summer vacation from work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO fucking same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has anyone gotten a deva cut before? i just booked an appt for one and the soonest time the stylist had available is late august yikes Reply

Thread

Link

how did you feel about it, worth it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hi ONTD!



My boss has been out all week and I have no work to do. It's been a long but, also surprisingly fast, week. Reply

Thread

Link

it has! sounds like a great week stewie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who else has work on Monday? Reply

Thread

Link

I do but it's a half day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me. :-/ Stupid Tuesday holiday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my boyfriend but not me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me. I would have needed to use a vacation day, and I'm not going anywhere so I didn't want to waste one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its optional but I'm coming in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me. It's going to be so empty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me! I get one day for the 4th that I suppose I could use on Monday, but I'm saving the holiday to use another time. I work almost every holiday so I can use the extra days for concerts and such. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I

I regret not requesting it off. I do come in on Wed at 1 tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i took a vacation day, but i wish my boss had just told everyone to talk it off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me =\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm wfh that day, i cannot be bothered to commute into NYC



tho i'm over commuting period. remote life, pls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do, like wtf man. but my friend is taking me out for a belated bday dinner and i'm having something for the 4th. so it's all good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me but they're giving us a half day off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me. I'm probably going to be the only one here lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At work with nothing to do thanks to cyber attack Reply

Thread

Link

Happy Thursday. I don't think I have more to add then that.



Oh, cover letters are the devil! Reply

Thread

Link

happy thursday to you too, boo!



and yes, cover letters are a fucking nightmare! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cover Letter 1



Hello!



First of all, congrats on [SOMETHING YOU LIKE ABOUT THE COMPANY]! I’m [YOUR NAME], and I’m excited to apply for the “[NAME OF POSITION]” position at [NAME OF COMPANY]. I think I fit the requirements in the ideal candidate pretty well, and [SOMETHING EXTRA YOU BRING TO THE TABLE] as well, so I believe this would be a good fit.



I feel as though I have a strong understanding of JS frameworks and do in fact love [SOMETHING YOU LIKE ABOUT THE JOB DESCRIPTION]. I also have some experience building [WORK YOU WOULD DO FOR COMPANY], and I’m curious to learn how you’re needing to implement that. Here are a couple things I’ve built recently (link, link), and here’s some of my code on GitHub (link).



Let’s chat some more, and see if this could be a good fit for each of us! What does your availability look like?







Cover Letter 2





I am thrilled to hear of [COMPANY NAME]’s available [NAME OF POSITION] position, and formally submit my resume for consideration. I love that [COMPANY NAME] [SOMETHING YOU LIKE ABOUT THE COMPANY]! I’m sure you receive many candidates for open positions, so allow me to present a few reasons why you should consider me.



I am a passionate Software Engineer with [SOMETHING FROM JOB DESCRIPTION THAT YOU POSSESS]. I have developed [SOMETHING ABOUT YOUR THESIS]. You can see [THESIS PROJECT NAME] here (link to your app). I encourage you to take a look at my code for this project (github link).



I can bring [COMPANY NAME] many benefits with my experience, background, and analytical thinking. I look forward to talking more about this exciting opportunity. Are you available to talk more within the next week?







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some engineering examples, but you can use the templates for other type of jobs!



make sure you:

convey what interests you about the company and the position

describe how you can help the company

provide an overview of your skills, and perhaps reference a relevant problem you’ve recently solved.

ask for an interview (preferably ending the message with a question mark)



** last one is key! end w/ a question!



Edited at 2017-06-29 06:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have like a personal relationship with a woman i buy green juice from now lol how am i this white Reply

Thread

Link

lmao thats qt tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link