Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema -post! | New 2017-2018 Season Info + Trailer

omg yessss. I love these screenings so much. I wanted to see Lady of the Camellias last time but the screening went wonky so we didn't get to see ANY of it. ugh. I was gutted. I've got introduced to quite a few ballets this way - Swan Lake and Giselle have been my favs. Sleeping Beauty was another broadcast but with the Royal Ballet, and I love that too. I think I'm gonna try to watch as many of these as possible. I can't dance/am not fit at all/don't know much on the technical side of things but I just love love love watching it and enjoying the scores.

Did you see the Sleeping Beauty this year? The one with Nela and Vadim? I loooooooooove it so so much

I didn't! :( I had only seen the Royal Ballet version and a version of the national ballet here performing it, but not the Bolshoi. :( I really really love that ballet, one of my favs! the score is absolutely perfect.

swan lake is my favourite. i love the waltz

I'd really love to see a ballet one day

Hmm



I'll def see Flames of Paris, maybe Corsaire, but I can't see myself caring about the rest, esp when the ROH just did Giselle last season and I have the recording with Nela and Vadim, and this season they did Marguerite & Armand which is the superior version of camellia



I thought of seeing Coppelia when I was living in Sydney but it's like my least fav of the 3 the Australian ballet had on cinemas and I just missed Sleeping Beauty so nah... I still do wanna see that Graeme Murphy Sleeping Beauty, if only for those glorious costumes

Is the Graeme Murphy Sleeping Beauty the one the Australian Ballet is doing now? (With the Faberge-egg looking bed for Aurora and the feather-like costumes for the fairies?)

Yessss! I missed it by like a week of my getting to Sydney, I was so disappointed



I saw his Nutcracker, but it's more hit or miss based on his choreography and very poor pacing. I am still very interested in Sleeping Beauty because it retains the story so it's only his over the top seemingly amazing staging Reply

any of these would be a treat to see

I've actually never seen Le Corsaire so I'll probably try and go see that one! Any of them would be great though.

Also thanks to all the gossiping on the last balllet post, I spent a long ass time reading a Joy Womack gossip and watching her dramatic vlogs it was so hilarious

i really need to see one of these. i've always wanted to go to the ballet.

you should check it out! it's such a great way to see it bc you don't have to worry about splurging for seats - the broadcasts are informative + the views are great. I love it. got me right into ballet. :)

oh man i'm gonna see if i can get tickets!

A thing that really bothers me about the MET screenings is that they only screen opera. Why wouldn't they screen the ABT season too? I would pay to see some ABT, especially a hot mess like Whipped Cream so I can hate Ratmansky and Stella Abrera with authority

It seems like ABT just doesn't record their productions lately. When's the last time they did, the Swan Lake with Gillian Murphy?

Maybe yes? The Dream with Ferri/Steifel is from the same season I think and that's from 2004!



What's funny about that is it's one of those reasons why a lot of ballet fans aren't into Misty Copeland, because all we hear about her outside of NYC is chatter, we never get to see her dance, which is so the opposite of most big stars at other companies Reply

agh I wish ABT would screen. I still haven't seen any ballet from there and I'm never in the city when the season is happening :((( I read an article about Whipped Cream and I'd be curious to check it out, lolol

I would pay to see some ABT

omg same



omg same Reply

I might try to see Flames of Paris! I wish the Royal Opera House did their screenings on different days, but they always seem to be on Tuesdays at 7 PM in my time zone and the only movie theater that screens them is an hour away so I can never get there.



Also I was really distracted this past week and I completely forgot to take advantage of the 30% subscriber discount for the Michigan Opera Theatre Dance season and now I'm very mad at myself, because I could have gotten tickets to 4 dance shows for the price of less than 2. Maybe if I call today (it's only 1 day past the deadline) they'll have pity on me. Reply

don't know nothing about performers but i've been obssessed with ballet for the last couple of years. i spent nearly US$100 on tickets since i have a 50% discount on my national ballet and also saw the Bolshoi's Nutcracker.

i've been dying to see Coppelia so this is great



i've been dying to see Coppelia so this is great Reply

I always say that I want to get more into ballet, but I don't really know where to begin. I do watch a lot of ballet documentaries. Bolshoi Babylon was so good! That acid attack was nuts. Is everything back to normal there now?

Do you live close by any ballet companies or theaters that get ballet productions toured in? I would try to just jump right in with a live production that interests you! I found that it was a lot easier to watch filmed productions after seeing a ballet live.

Link

Yeah, I'm in a major city, but money is pretty tight these days. I went to a Ballet Hispanico performance awhile ago but I haven't been to a traditional classical ballet since I was a kid & saw Nutcracker. I'll try to check out one of these Bolshoi events at some point, though.

Parent

Do you follow the royal opera house on YouTube? They make great insight videos where they introduce the ballets, explain about their importance. They also have a series about the elements of ballet so you learn about the mime and the music and they also have history videos with tons of demonstrations

Adding it here for those interested





Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

LIVE23 October 2017

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in Christopher Wheeldon’s exuberant ballet, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s much-loved book.



The Nutcracker

LIVE5 December 2017

A young girl’s enchanted present leads her on a wonderful Christmas adventure in this beautiful classical ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score.





The Winter's Tale

LIVE28 February 2018

Shakespeare’s tale of love and loss becomes compelling dance drama in Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet adaptation, with music by Joby Talbot.





New Wayne McGregor / The Age of Anxiety / New Christopher Wheeldon

LIVE27 March 2018

The Royal Ballet celebrates the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth with an all-Bernstein programme from Wayne McGregor, Liam Scarlett and Christopher Wheeldon.

Macbeth





Manon

LIVE3 May 2018

Kenneth MacMillan’s powerful telling of Manon and Des Grieux’s tragic love is a masterpiece of modern ballet, set to music by Massenet.



Swan Lake

LIVE12 June 2018

The Royal Ballet presents a new production of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent classical ballet, with additional choreography by Liam Scarlett and designs by John Macfarlane. Reply

I'll say that idc for a basically triple McGregor because Winters Tale was disappointing and Alice is downright awful but maybe I just hate Jody Talbot's music



Super excited for Age of Anxiety like the Liam Scarlett stan that I am, and I CANNOT WAIT FOR HIS SWAN LAKE YES PLS GET ME A TIME MACHINE I NEED IT NOW

I know people hate the swans on the ROH production but I love them and I wanna trust my bae Liam that he will keep them. And also the mime. Reply

Why don't people like the ROH swans? :O

I have got to see the Swan Lake!

ooooooh thank you! I've seen Alice and The Winter's Tale live here (in Canada) so I might skip those bc I can't afford to see everything. I'll have to check out Swan Lake bc I haven't seen it from the Royal Ballet. I want to see the others!

I'm super excited!! I love ballet!



Since this is the ultra-rare ballet post, anyone want to hear the story of how my grandfather helped sneak out the East German prima ballerina through The Wall in 1962? Reply

So my grandpa was fresh in the Army and was stationed and lived in a boarding house right near The Berlin Wall not very long after it was put up. He had clearance to go back and forth due to and did so frequently.



Also living in the house was a businessman and professor who, due to his profession, was also cleared to gp back and forth. In his travels, he met and fell in love with the ballerina.



A plan was hatched and my grandpa recruited to help smuggle her out so she and Mahita (the professor) could flee to America and begin their life. They tried once, but she freaked out right before they got to the checkpoint and they had to abandon it.



And that's all the time I have on this break (I'm at work) but I'll post Part II in about an hour on my next one!! Reply

Okay, Part II!



So on the second attempt, they literally sewed her into the back seat of Papa's car (old car, big bench seat). She was tiny so she could fit, but just barely. When they got to the checkpoint, the car was searched inside and out by the East Germans (standard practice for traveling American GIs) but she wasn't found. They drove many, many miles away from the border, taking care that they were not followed. They pulled over in the countryside and cut her out of the seat.



She then stayed in the boarding house in Mahita's room for several weeks. Anything she needed, he went out and got. My grandma said she was very kind, but didn't speak a word of English and kept to herself when Mahita was at work.



Granny also said she started get phone calls with no one on the other line that would hang up. Black cars with men in dark suits and sunglasses would sit outside the house all day long. They would sometimes follow her into town.



Finally, Mahita secured the right papers for them both to leave and they absconded in the middle of the night under cover of darkness. Granny and Papa never heard from them again.



I think about them surprisingly often. I've tried researching it more than once to try and turn it into a book or screenplay. I can't find anything about the ballerina and all Granny can rememberer (Papa is dead) is that he was a young Indian man with the first name Mahita-- and I am simply guessing on the spelling.



Edited at 2017-06-29 09:04 pm (UTC)

Absolutely

omfg yes!

