Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema -post! | New 2017-2018 Season Info + Trailer

For the 8th consecutive year, the 2017-18 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season presents the greatest classics by some of the most celebrated choreographers and dancers in the world.



Trailer and poster featuring Igor Tsvirko & Ekaterina Krysanova.


⌘ DATES:

OCT 22 : Le Corsaire (LIVE)
NOV 19 : The Taming Of The Shrew
DEC 17 : The Nutcracker
JAN 21 : Romeo and Juliet (LIVE)
FEB 04 : The Lady Of The Camellias
MAR 04 : The Flames Of Paris (LIVE)
APR 08 : Giselle
JUN 10 : Coppelia (LIVE)

⌘ MORE INFO: Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Official Site & Pathé Live Event Cinema.

