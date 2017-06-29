Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema -post! | New 2017-2018 Season Info + Trailer
For the 8th consecutive year, the 2017-18 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season presents the greatest classics by some of the most celebrated choreographers and dancers in the world.
Trailer and poster featuring Igor Tsvirko & Ekaterina Krysanova.
⌘ DATES:
OCT 22 : Le Corsaire (LIVE)
NOV 19 : The Taming Of The Shrew
DEC 17 : The Nutcracker
JAN 21 : Romeo and Juliet (LIVE)
FEB 04 : The Lady Of The Camellias
MAR 04 : The Flames Of Paris (LIVE)
APR 08 : Giselle
JUN 10 : Coppelia (LIVE)
⌘ MORE INFO: Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Official Site & Pathé Live Event Cinema.
Sources: 01 02 | YouTube
Are you excited? / Do you enjoy ballet?
Trailer and poster featuring Igor Tsvirko & Ekaterina Krysanova.
⌘ DATES:
OCT 22 : Le Corsaire (LIVE)
NOV 19 : The Taming Of The Shrew
DEC 17 : The Nutcracker
JAN 21 : Romeo and Juliet (LIVE)
FEB 04 : The Lady Of The Camellias
MAR 04 : The Flames Of Paris (LIVE)
APR 08 : Giselle
JUN 10 : Coppelia (LIVE)
⌘ MORE INFO: Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Official Site & Pathé Live Event Cinema.
Sources: 01 02 | YouTube
Are you excited? / Do you enjoy ballet?
I'll def see Flames of Paris, maybe Corsaire, but I can't see myself caring about the rest, esp when the ROH just did Giselle last season and I have the recording with Nela and Vadim, and this season they did Marguerite & Armand which is the superior version of camellia
I thought of seeing Coppelia when I was living in Sydney but it's like my least fav of the 3 the Australian ballet had on cinemas and I just missed Sleeping Beauty so nah... I still do wanna see that Graeme Murphy Sleeping Beauty, if only for those glorious costumes
I saw his Nutcracker, but it's more hit or miss based on his choreography and very poor pacing. I am still very interested in Sleeping Beauty because it retains the story so it's only his over the top seemingly amazing staging
What's funny about that is it's one of those reasons why a lot of ballet fans aren't into Misty Copeland, because all we hear about her outside of NYC is chatter, we never get to see her dance, which is so the opposite of most big stars at other companies
omg same
Also I was really distracted this past week and I completely forgot to take advantage of the 30% subscriber discount for the Michigan Opera Theatre Dance season and now I'm very mad at myself, because I could have gotten tickets to 4 dance shows for the price of less than 2. Maybe if I call today (it's only 1 day past the deadline) they'll have pity on me.
i've been dying to see Coppelia so this is great
Royal Ballet Cinema program 17/18
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
LIVE23 October 2017
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in Christopher Wheeldon’s exuberant ballet, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s much-loved book.
The Nutcracker
LIVE5 December 2017
A young girl’s enchanted present leads her on a wonderful Christmas adventure in this beautiful classical ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score.
The Winter's Tale
LIVE28 February 2018
Shakespeare’s tale of love and loss becomes compelling dance drama in Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet adaptation, with music by Joby Talbot.
New Wayne McGregor / The Age of Anxiety / New Christopher Wheeldon
LIVE27 March 2018
The Royal Ballet celebrates the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth with an all-Bernstein programme from Wayne McGregor, Liam Scarlett and Christopher Wheeldon.
Macbeth
Manon
LIVE3 May 2018
Kenneth MacMillan’s powerful telling of Manon and Des Grieux’s tragic love is a masterpiece of modern ballet, set to music by Massenet.
Swan Lake
LIVE12 June 2018
The Royal Ballet presents a new production of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent classical ballet, with additional choreography by Liam Scarlett and designs by John Macfarlane.
Re: Royal Ballet Cinema program 17/18
Super excited for Age of Anxiety like the Liam Scarlett stan that I am, and I CANNOT WAIT FOR HIS SWAN LAKE YES PLS GET ME A TIME MACHINE I NEED IT NOW
I know people hate the swans on the ROH production but I love them and I wanna trust my bae Liam that he will keep them. And also the mime.
Re: Royal Ballet Cinema program 17/18
Re: Royal Ballet Cinema program 17/18
Re: Royal Ballet Cinema program 17/18
Since this is the ultra-rare ballet post, anyone want to hear the story of how my grandfather helped sneak out the East German prima ballerina through The Wall in 1962?
Also living in the house was a businessman and professor who, due to his profession, was also cleared to gp back and forth. In his travels, he met and fell in love with the ballerina.
A plan was hatched and my grandpa recruited to help smuggle her out so she and Mahita (the professor) could flee to America and begin their life. They tried once, but she freaked out right before they got to the checkpoint and they had to abandon it.
And that's all the time I have on this break (I'm at work) but I'll post Part II in about an hour on my next one!!
So on the second attempt, they literally sewed her into the back seat of Papa's car (old car, big bench seat). She was tiny so she could fit, but just barely. When they got to the checkpoint, the car was searched inside and out by the East Germans (standard practice for traveling American GIs) but she wasn't found. They drove many, many miles away from the border, taking care that they were not followed. They pulled over in the countryside and cut her out of the seat.
She then stayed in the boarding house in Mahita's room for several weeks. Anything she needed, he went out and got. My grandma said she was very kind, but didn't speak a word of English and kept to herself when Mahita was at work.
Granny also said she started get phone calls with no one on the other line that would hang up. Black cars with men in dark suits and sunglasses would sit outside the house all day long. They would sometimes follow her into town.
Finally, Mahita secured the right papers for them both to leave and they absconded in the middle of the night under cover of darkness. Granny and Papa never heard from them again.
I think about them surprisingly often. I've tried researching it more than once to try and turn it into a book or screenplay. I can't find anything about the ballerina and all Granny can rememberer (Papa is dead) is that he was a young Indian man with the first name Mahita-- and I am simply guessing on the spelling.
Edited at 2017-06-29 09:04 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.