Hannibal Buress sent a lookalike to the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere
Hannibal Buress Sends Imposter in His Place to Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere https://t.co/97ItBX3MQp— People Magazine (@people) June 29, 2017
- In tweets last night he was asking for a doppelganger for an event and offered to pay $500
- Tweeted out a pic of "himself" at the premiere
- The man who replaced him is believed to be Joe Carroll, a self-described author, screenwriter, director, and actor
Check out my red carpet interview for #SpiderManHomecoming in theaters July 7th. https://t.co/RvpW9QPOMS— Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017
source 1 2
Are you too busy to go to your own events?
then i watched the vid. lol that dude looks nothing like him, even w/ the shades
Then... oh. I'm a dumbass.
the dude's fucking pleather shirt omg this is killing me
Lmao is this a one time role for him, cus if it wasn't.. it is now.
I'm excited to see this movie. Tom's really grown on me with his interviews and that lip sync battle, and I'm happy to see more diversity in a Marvel movie. Plus, I think I'm one of the few people here who isn't sick of RDJ so... lol
Saw this screenshot yesterday and... He really did it.
Lmao that's hilarious. Hannibal stays one of my fave comedians
this is cringe to me