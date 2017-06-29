Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Hannibal Buress sent a lookalike to the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere





  • In tweets last night he was asking for a doppelganger for an event and offered to pay $500

  • Tweeted out a pic of "himself" at the premiere

  • The man who replaced him is believed to be Joe Carroll, a self-described author, screenwriter, director, and actor








Are you too busy to go to your own events?
