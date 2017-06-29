Spider-man: Homecoming is the best Spider-man movie yet
-First reviews rave about Spider-man: Homecoming and it is currently at 97% on rottentomatoes based on 31 reviews so far
-Critics say Tom Holland is the best Spider-man and Michael Keaton was amazing as Vulture
-Vulture is not evil for evil's sake
-This movie portrays teenagers realistically
-The actions scenes are fantastic and must be seen in theaters
This movie should have been made with Andrew Garfield from the start
I honestly didn't hate the movies like people seem to? I only thought Jamie Foxx' character was pathetic lol
But Andrew was so charming and how I pictured Spiderman
Spider-Man 2 is imo one of the best superhero movies of all time. That train fight alone is top notch. And the aftermath when Spidey's mask comes off and everyone sees him? Such a beautiful moment.
I don't know if Homecoming will top that for me but I do believe that it'll most likely be a pretty good Spidey movie.
Thank youuuuuuu.
so my expectations are still low
the formula is just so obvious at this point and im tired of it