Spider-man: Homecoming is the best Spider-man movie yet

How's zendaya's acting though?

she looks decent in the trailers...

All the people that have seen it so far, said that she is one of the best parts of the movie.

Oooh, that's good to hear! ☺️

Classic

The girl's face at :58 was every single person in my theatre lmaooo.

It's so beautiful

We don't talk about this

if i die (IF) i'm going to have this scene projected on my mausoleum and looping 24/7

I fucking hated him as Peter



This movie should have been made with Andrew Garfield from the start

I have such a love-hate relationship with this scene. It's so unnecessary but it's also fucking hilarious.

good for everyone, hope the support cast gets a nice career boost.

I'm happy for John Francis Daley.

i went to wiki. ahhhh bae co-wrote this. as if i didn't think it looked cute enough before. def dragging my "spider-man is my least favorite marvel hero" bf to see this.

You should break up with him.

omg i didn't realize he helped write it

Wtf he wrote this?!?!?? I just finished rewatching freaks and geeks, this is tripping me out!

oh yeah I forgot he co-wrote this. so happy for him!

Even though I wanted to see an adult Peter, it's gonna be nice to see teenagers look like teenagers. It was really bizarre that people were saying that someone who was 19 at the time was too young to play a 15-year-old. Reminded me of when people were saying Elle Fanning was too young to play a character she was only one year younger than.

I remember even as a kid thinking the high school confrontation scene in the first Tobey movie looked like a bunch of office workers gathered together - nobody was believable as a student lol. It's nice to see teens playing teens for a change.

zendaya is getting good ink as well

Not hard to believe tbh -- Tobey Maguire suuuuucks and the Garf ones were written/edited incompetently (even though he's adorbs). Looking forward to this one.

garfield's acting was way too good for the movies he got saddled with

I'll never stop being bitter about how badly he got screwed over. :(((( He was so excited and it was just ruined by moronic writing.

I'm forever bummed garfield didn't get better movies. They really should've started with him in college or even out of it, trying to do a complete rehash of the originals was doomed from the start.

Andrew was great as Peter



I honestly didn't hate the movies like people seem to? I only thought Jamie Foxx' character was pathetic lol





But Andrew was so charming and how I pictured Spiderman



Reply

purely going to support the young black female actresses in this



Edited at 2017-06-29 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Spider-Man 2 is imo one of the best superhero movies of all time. That train fight alone is top notch. And the aftermath when Spidey's mask comes off and everyone sees him? Such a beautiful moment. I don't know if Homecoming will top that for me but I do believe that it'll most likely be a pretty good Spidey movie.

that scene makes me cry

yeah, they made Peter such a fanboy on Civil War, it felt nothing like him. I doubt this movie will be better than the first two Spidey movies

MFTE

Alfred Molina was so damn good

mte, that movie was amazing! I don't think Homecoming will be that good (specially if the movie is Iron Man 6, I hope that doesn't happen)

this and black panther are the only marvel movies i'm interested in seeing tho (mb i'll watch thor 3 on netflix)

Robert Downey Jr. smartly reins in a little of the snotty snobbishness that's made Tony Stark (and Iron Man) such a pill, lately.

Thank youuuuuuu.



Thank youuuuuuu. Reply

Very smart so Tony doesn't take away from Peter and come off as trying too hard to be cool in a teenage movie

I'm sooo relieveddddd, can't wait to see it!

mmmmmmmmmmmhhhhhhhT every critic hypes every Marvel movie ever and I always end up being disappointing on how bland they are

so my expectations are still low



so my expectations are still low Reply

I love having low expectations bc that means the odds are that you will like it. It's going into superhero movies with too high of expectations where people fail lol

I will never understand that. I think Marvel pays them.

MTE. I genuinely hope this is enjoyable but let's give it five months.

im at the point with superhero movies where even ostensibly good ones bore me



the formula is just so obvious at this point and im tired of it Reply

