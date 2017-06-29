deadpool

Spider-man: Homecoming is the best Spider-man movie yet





-First reviews rave about Spider-man: Homecoming and it is currently at 97% on rottentomatoes based on 31 reviews so far
-Critics say Tom Holland is the best Spider-man and Michael Keaton was amazing as Vulture
-Vulture is not evil for evil's sake
-This movie portrays teenagers realistically
-The actions scenes are fantastic and must be seen in theaters



