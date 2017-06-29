Adele: 'I Don't Know If I'll Ever Tour Again'
Adele suggested she might stop touring in a handwritten note inserted into the programs handed out at her final run of shows at Wembley Stadium in London. She said, "So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now".
Who do you wish you had the chance to see in concert, ONTD?
idk it's not my vibe
Edited at 2017-06-29 03:39 pm (UTC)
put on great sell out shows
complain about how hard touring is
talk about calling it quits so your fans feel impending despair
SUPRISE I'M BACK ON TOUR YOU GUYS
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
I'm not sure I would need to see her in concert to enjoy her music. Doesn't she mostly just stand and sing?
True, I could see that being endearing
Or if you want a comparison within the pop genre, Kelly Clarkson and Celine Dion both are largely stationary and still tour.
Super junior with all 13(15) members. I was never into singers, but I feel in live with them almost ten years ago. I was distraught when kibum left in 09 tbh. Lol
Edited at 2017-06-29 03:39 pm (UTC)