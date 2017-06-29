Adele: 'I Don't Know If I'll Ever Tour Again'

what happens @ her shows? crying and swaying?

Sometimes it's nice to go to a more mellow concert and just sit and listen to the music, you don't always need dancing and theatrics. Reply

yes i do! i ain't paying $100 to go cry over my life, i can do that @ home watching cspan Reply

i went w/ my mum for her bday and ya basically lol. we were both v drunk so we left early to watch the end of the jays game and get ice cream Reply

her shows are hilarious. her songs obviously are not and all very mellow and sad ish, but in between songs she keeps the atmosphere bright and happy and her personality is amazingly funny and hilarious. so glad to have gotten the opportunity to attend her show when she was in the US Reply

Well, she most likely has enough money to do that. Reply

i saw her last year and then way before that for, like, $20 right before her first album came out. both were amazing concerts. Reply

$20? How? Where the seats bad? Do u have a connection @ the venue? Reply

maybe $25? no connections. this was way WAY before she blew up (i think 2009) and was doing little venues. this was before her first album was even released and no one really knew who she was. none of my friends would go with me so i went alone. it was here in MI at st. andrews hall, a little place in downtown detroit.



Edited at 2017-06-29 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply

egh all artists go through this phase after a grueling touring schedule. madonna swore off touring after blond ambition and look at her today. Reply

mmhm almost all the big touring acts do this cuz it's a great lure.



put on great sell out shows

complain about how hard touring is

talk about calling it quits so your fans feel impending despair

SUPRISE I'M BACK ON TOUR YOU GUYS

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

I'm not sure I would need to see her in concert to enjoy her music. Doesn't she mostly just stand and sing? Reply

she does but she's also very personable and hilarious. she really interacts with the crowd. Reply

True, I could see that being endearing Reply

So do almost all bands? At most you'll see people like Springsteen or Roger Waters walk back and forth, maybe some power slides, but they still sell out huge stadiums.



Or if you want a comparison within the pop genre, Kelly Clarkson and Celine Dion both are largely stationary and still tour. Reply

She's one of the few artists left who makes enough money from music sales to do that. I feel like most singers have to tour to recoup the costs of making their albums and so they can make any profit at all. Reply

if i was famous i would only tour places i wanted to go otherwise so i could write off some travel expenses lol Reply

I love her, but I feel like she might be a bore in concert.

as not a huge fan of her music style, her songs are a bore (her singing is amazing and all that) but her show was one of the best i've been to. very personable, VERY VERY funny as a person. she literally came to center stage in an instrument case because the venue she was playing in seattle did not have one of those floor raise things. Reply

she should've announced this years ago Reply

Well she did say Kate Bush inspires her. Which is sort of what this reminds me of. Especially with having a young child now. Reply

"retire" from touring only to make a comback tour like 10 years down the road for $$$, icu Adele Reply

Aww i love her but i would have never seen her live it would cost alot $ I dont like seats in the back usually Reply

Honestly, seats weren't that expensive. I bought the middle tier tickets and they were only $100 bucks. I believe they ranged from $80-$120 if you were able to buy them when they went on sale. Reply

I get that. As an introvert and homebody I don't think I could tour like that



Super junior with all 13(15) members. I was never into singers, but I feel in live with them almost ten years ago. I was distraught when kibum left in 09 tbh. Lol







Edited at 2017-06-29 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I would have liked to see her live but also I don't believe this is her last tour. Definitely for a while though, she's gonna go back to her normal life and probably have another kid and be a mom/wife for a few years. Reply

Ia, and I think by that time I'll be able to afford her tickets so it works out for me Reply

