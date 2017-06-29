Zayn for Clash magazine
#clash104 #clashxzayn pic.twitter.com/FqlXv1JaIR— zayn (@zaynmalik) June 29, 2017
Zayn photographed by @nabildo for @clash_music #CLASHxZAYN. Pre-order : https://t.co/UnZBNJQZTO pic.twitter.com/8SgCpbbfCa— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) June 29, 2017
Zayn photographed by @nabildo for @clash_music #CLASHxZAYN— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) June 29, 2017
Pre-order : https://t.co/UnZBNJQZTO pic.twitter.com/u5bxsu4uTo
Zayn talks about being more organised and structured with the songwriting for his sophomore album. Confirms there are some sex-themed songs.
Says he over-analyses his record to find the flaws "so even the person that wants to hate me the most still has to like my record."
