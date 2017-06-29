Jennifer Lawrence calls out TMZ pap for touching her dog Pippi
Guess what happens when you try to touch Jennifer Lawrence's dog! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/XZPtlc6MrO— TMZ (@TMZ) 29. Juni 2017
"Don't touch my dog, you f**king loser!"
he loves other dogs tho. and usually he's okay with women as long as they don't go for the head.
Also I always go back and forth on whether I like or dislike small dogs. Jen's dog is kinda cute.
I get it they are asshole but the fucking loser was a bit much imo
I just can't with her
fuck her elitist comment tbh
if some rando tried to touch my animal in the context of this situation I probably would said way worse.