The fact that TMZ published that and seem to take pride in being disgusting... Interesting decision. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah everyone laughing at the end gave me the shivers! horrible people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I havent expected TMz to be upstanding since that article published outing them for being Pro Trump. They are just a gross news organization with a revolving door of employees and countless lawsuits against Harvey from former employees. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't wanna give them a hit but if they touched her dog in the middle of the usual paparazzi turmoil, she's right Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Thread

Link

TMZ is so fucking dumb and this whole TMZ TV thing or whatever it's called where they're discussing this shit is even more dumb Reply

Thread

Link

they recently changed the late night tv lineup on a local station from two eps of the Simpsons back to back to The Big Bang Theory, TMZ Live, and Watch What Happens Live and it's god awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do they have old simpsons episodes or only the new ones? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my dog hates being touched by strangers so i feel her (sucks bc he's v cute and people always want to come up and pet him but he Needs His Space). Reply

Thread

Link

do you have one of those "i'm shy pls give me space" harnesses? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i should get one tbh. rn when i walk him i just blurt out "HE'S NOT VERY SOCIAL PLEASE DON'T TOUCH HIM" when people approach him lol (he's actually my parents' dog so usually he just walks in their neighbourhood where we know most of the people tho)



he loves other dogs tho. and usually he's okay with women as long as they don't go for the head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my dog is the same way lol I have to stop little kids that run up to her because she's especially wary of them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People should always ask before petting someone's dog anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Am I your dog Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i love the way she says it, too. she sounds simply disgusted. Reply

Thread

Link

I like the way she says it, too. Like a bored high school mean girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same. Fuck this guy, he doesn't deserve any better treatment after what he said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i'm so glad i hit play. she's so monotone. she doesn't even have to waste energy with yelling lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for ha. Paps are absolute scum. Reply

Thread

Link

Well...don't touch her dog, lol. I never touch unknown dogs without asking, you never know how friendly they are/aren't.



Also I always go back and forth on whether I like or dislike small dogs. Jen's dog is kinda cute. Reply

Thread

Link

That's not nice, I mean if the dog felt her annoyance and reacted he could have gotten bit.

I get it they are asshole but the fucking loser was a bit much imo

I just can't with her

Reply

Thread

Link

...so don't touch strangers dogs? Especially when your a paparazzi harassing them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's a pity the fucking loser didn't get bit. And that's what they are, fucking losers. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmfao, calling a pap a loser is too much?? Rmfe Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh shut up, he is a loser who just finished asking a shitty question about her plane almost crashing, wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ummm he is a loser. look at him hounding her! get the fuck outta her way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I'm really creeped out by this video and the people laughing. Reply

Thread

Link

same. everyone in that is so gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dog was the most gentle and sweetest pup but I always appreciated when people would ask if they could pet her first. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a girl outside Starbucks a few days ago who had a pug and I asked her if I could pet him. She said I was the only person out of like a dozen people who had asked before petting her dog. That just seems SO rude to me not to ask. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo I think it's always better to ask because you never know. My sister always reminds her kids to do that too which I think is good for them to learn too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tend to stare longingly at the dogs until the owner just laughs and tells me I can pet. I'm far too shy to ask so I just stare and don't touch. Sad but yeah people should ask. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you shouldn't ever touch someone else's dog without permission first. you have no idea how they interact with strangers. Reply

Thread

Link





This is all my mind goes to when I hear about TMZ now Reply

Thread

Link

same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAHAHHA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do I find Bojack attractive in this gif? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the andy samberg movie, popstar: never stop never stopping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what is this from Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is this amazing gif from? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I watched this film for the first time last week and felt the need to tell everyone about it immediately. It is so perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't touch an animal without asking! Reply

Thread

Link

"you loser"



fuck her elitist comment tbh Reply

Thread

Link

that's such an asshole thing to say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go back to tumblr loser Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought i made it pretty clear that i don't like the word loser, you rude mf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean he IS a pap... pretty loser-ish job ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh stfu. Harassing people for a quick buck does make you a loser. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao what a tragic comment. You should be embarrassed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, "loser" is a "problematic word" now? WHAT THE FUCK LMAO! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh, please. if ever there's a time to use the word 'loser', it's in situations like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link