that dress is confusing me. is this track or album going to feature pitbull again?

damn this is def trump's amerikkkah

coco montrese ha influence

lol speaking of song of the summer my top 3 guesses



-Despacito (ugh)

-Wild Thoughts

-2U (ugh x2)



As far as J.Lo and her music career.....lol

it better be Wild THOTS

Wild Thoughts ftw!

I don't think I know any of those songs.

you don't know Despacito? really?

Despacito f Justin Bieber

I'm the One f Justin Bieber

2U f Justin Bieber



I hate him and I don't like any of these songs but unfortunately those 3 will be the songs of the summer

i mean she definitely has the best work ethic in the biz; her music isn't even poppin and shes still releasing singles and is judging 2 or 3 reality competitions

and yet her last single had:





-2 million pure sales WW

-8 certifications

-473 mill on YouTube

-182 mill on Spotify

-1 diamond certification



but carry on sis

Tell it, sis! J.Lo stays slaying.

ain't your mama went that hard? damn

She's legitimately considered a living legend, though.

She really pulls off that color. I could never. Hope the song/album is good. I'm hoping for another Marc Anthony duet bc no me ames is still fire.

same. but i want a salsa song not that ballad cover dramatics from the grammys

Totally agree

Yellow against tan skin and dark skin looks amazing. I like it when I'm tanned and golden

I've been obsessed with that yellow this year.

alright

awesome cover art. i have zero yellow garments in my wardrobe. such a horrible color for me and in general but kudos to her for rocking it.



can't wait to hear this bop!

Reply

Omg that cover is STUNNING. Damn, Jennifer.

I remember watching this with my mom and her saying, "What the hell happened to Mariah's voice."

IT was amazing!



Edited at 2017-06-29 02:53 pm (UTC)

Wow amazing album cover

I can't see Jennifer Lopez without thinking about that snl(?) skit with her and the other dancers off In Living Color.

This is off topic but it's about Spanish. So this gringo wannabe Japanese friend of my friend and this gringo friend of this guy attacked me in the middle of a dinner in a restaurant about how Mexican and Latin people should be deported and killed for illegally coming into USA and how Japanese people are so upset about Chinese people coming into Japan illegally, we all started shouting and my friend didn't know what to do. I've never felt more outraged, angrier and like a real housewife of any city than this situation before

you need to exit stage right with your current friend if those are their extended friend outside of your circle.

I really don't know what to do, everyone at the restaurant were staring at us, my friend and the rest of the table profoundly apologized to me saying that they were wrong, I asked for my part of the check and said to the Japanese guy he could keep the change, I don't think my friend knew this but then again I've only known him for a couple of months. It was a mess straight out of a reality, I'm still huffing

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this cover is everything, she is stunning

has she at least taken Spanish lesson and vocal lessons this time?

She looks like a couch cushion.

I'm so glad she finally stopped doing ballads that nobody liked. This is the type of music her Latino fans want. Not some watered down pimpinela cover (although the salsa version saved that song.)



I hope she takes a page out of Enrique Iglesias book and releases 3-4 remixes of this song.

I like that dress.

STUNNINGGGGGGG

i like the album cover but she barely even speaks Spanish well im surprised she hasnt been called out for it, anyway I like her early songs from 99-01 after that it was just embarrassing

Now that's an interesting album cover. Take a lesson 5H.

I love the cover very fabulous



Didn't she sing a little bit of the song somewhere? It sounded good I remember



Edited at 2017-06-29 03:53 pm (UTC)

is Gente de Zona spanish for Pitbull?

HDU, gente de zona>>>>>>>>>>> that naked mole.

