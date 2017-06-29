June 29th, 2017, 09:35 am machucartier ICON Jennifer López is COMING! La Reina Boricua sets release date for Spanish single! YA JENNY LLEGÓ preview of Ni Tú Ni Yosourcer u ready for the song of the summer, ontd? Tagged: jennifer lopez, latino celebrities, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4545 comments Add comment
-Despacito (ugh)
-Wild Thoughts
-2U (ugh x2)
As far as J.Lo and her music career.....lol
I'm the One f Justin Bieber
2U f Justin Bieber
I hate him and I don't like any of these songs but unfortunately those 3 will be the songs of the summer
-2 million pure sales WW
-8 certifications
-473 mill on YouTube
-182 mill on Spotify
-1 diamond certification
but carry on sis
She really pulls off that color. I could never.
Hope the song/album is good. I'm hoping for another Marc Anthony duet bc no me ames is still fire.
Totally agree
can't wait to hear this bop!
IT was amazing!
Edited at 2017-06-29 02:53 pm (UTC)
I hope she takes a page out of Enrique Iglesias book and releases 3-4 remixes of this song.
Didn't she sing a little bit of the song somewhere? It sounded good I remember
Edited at 2017-06-29 03:53 pm (UTC)