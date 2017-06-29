time stamp for lockjaw pls Reply

So her hair will be flat as fuck Reply

It's so terrible. RuPaul has worn wigs that are more accurate. Reply

iwan's accent is bad and his acting seems hammy Reply

yeah I agree Reply

I only clicked to see if her wig was as bad on the show as it is everywhere else, and it is. Hell, it actually looks worse.



Did ABC give this show any money? Syfy has better looking shows than this... Reply

This is only happening because Perlmutter has been forcing it to. He wanted to make it a movie but it got canned so now there's this. There was a blind rumor that this is so shitty they wanted to dump it on some streaming service instead but he was adamant that it get airtime on ABC. Reply

I want to burn that purple dress and red hair wig. That is a wig right? Cause that shit is atrocious.



Also, this just looks bad. It's probably going to be the same nonsense we always see with the same heterosexual romance plots. Reply

Aw i liked lockjaw.



And lol @ iwan's character being all like "use your voice and kill me" and getting all scared when he opens his mouth. Reply

Unpopular opinion, but Iwan actor does nothing for me as an actor, not even when he was on Misfits and that was the best role I've seen him in. Reply

I agree tbh, his characters generally come across pretty flat to me. On misfits, I thought he was the poorest actor out of the main five. Reply

On misfits, I thought he was the poorest actor out of the main five.



Now, sis. Reply

It's actually a little baffling that he seems to have the most successful career out of the original five, should've been Antonia Thomas. And on GoT he was constantly being out-shined by Alfie Allen and Michael McElhatton. Reply

this...looks terrible Reply

Okay then.



I've never warmed to the Inhumans, except Kamala. I just find them really unsympathetic and antithetical to what connected me to the X-Men emotionally. Reply

Lol, this is trash and not fun looking trash.



Isn't the Marvel show on ABC flopping? Why expand it when no one cares? Reply

Because Isaac Perlmutter has been trying to make the Inhumans a thing for years. He's salty over Fox having the film rights for X-Men so he's been doing his part to destroy the X-Men and have Inhumans replace them. There was going to be a big Inhumans movie but Feige canned it and the most Perlmutter could get was this mess. Reply

Welp I'm glad Perlmutter doesn't have a say in the MCU anymore, at least. Reply

People have been saying the reason why the trailers are so focused on Iwan is because everyone else is shit. Reply

lol really?? bc b/w the badly written dialogue and his american accent struggles...yikes Reply

Idk why studios just don't give Iwan his own fucking show, they always end up focusing on him anyway, from Misfits to now. Reply

HDU. They should've focused on Lockjaw then. Reply

He's the only reason I watched. Now give us Old Lace. Reply

Is he going for an American accent or..?



Also, my God, I can't believe they're letting that hair on tv and are thinking, yeah, that's good enough.



The dog is cute though. Reply

Also, if they wanna insist on this, they should have gone with (computer) animation. Reply

American-influenced space alien, maybe? Reply

all i want is a kamala or miss america series, they can keep all this Reply

marvel should focus less on this shit and more on giving me a black widow/winter soldier movie. Reply

lol nah. scarjo doesn't want it and it's too late in the game. Reply

