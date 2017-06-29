June 29th, 2017, 06:15 pm babarsuhail Marvel's Inhumans - Official Trailer Create your destiny. Meet Marvel’s Inhumans early in IMAX theatres Sept 1, and experience the full series starting Sept 29 on ABC.source Tagged: marvel, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6363 comments Add comment
Did ABC give this show any money? Syfy has better looking shows than this...
Also, this just looks bad. It's probably going to be the same nonsense we always see with the same heterosexual romance plots.
And lol @ iwan's character being all like "use your voice and kill me" and getting all scared when he opens his mouth.
Now, sis.
I've never warmed to the Inhumans, except Kamala. I just find them really unsympathetic and antithetical to what connected me to the X-Men emotionally.
Isn't the Marvel show on ABC flopping? Why expand it when no one cares?
Welp I'm glad Perlmutter doesn't have a say in the MCU anymore, at least.
He's the only reason I watched. Now give us Old Lace.
Also, my God, I can't believe they're letting that hair on tv and are thinking, yeah, that's good enough.
The dog is cute though.