Drag Race S9 Finale breaks records

-Last week's Grand Final is the show's highest rated finale ever
-859,000 viewers tuned in or a 218% increase from the S8 finale
-Season 9 is also the show's highest rated season
-Was also the most social show of the night, trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Are you happy with the new reigning Queen? Fave season?
I feel like the whole season felt rushed, because being broadcast on Logo gave them freedom to have episodes to run more than a 1h timeslot (season 8 had a lot of 1,5h episodes), decision to move the show to VH1 was made during the winter (Bob said it in one of the videos), maybe they had to reedit the season to make some episodes that were planned to be longer fit the slot
edit: here's the video I mentioned
On the one hand thank God for that, but on the other it feels like cheating tbh.
My favourite seasons are 3, 4 and 6. Having interior illusions lounge helped a lot, ngl.
The editing was weird this year, and I miss all the workroom stuff. Even the runways felt rushed. There's less workroom, and runway, and fewer mini challenges yet I'm not entirely sure what the running time is taken up by?! The Gay History Therapy Sessions? And with Uncut, I don't give a shit about watching rejected queens packing their crap up whining that they never got to wear the best drag they have. BZZT. Game over.
I hope they keep this format bc i'm not here for 30 minutes of rehearsed interviews with eliminated queens, this finale was SO MUCH BETTER bc it focused on the top 4 (+Valentina bc people kept mentioning her lol) and we got epic performances, unlike those silly ~original songs the past two top 3 performed.
It felt like a true season finale (and Sasha winning was the cherry on top) <3
As for the ratings increase I definitely think being on vh1 plays a huge part
that said, i'm happy with sasha's win. her lipsyncs were great! shea disappointed me because she can perform sooo much better than that. trinity grew on me in the past few episodes, but she's not a winner. peppermint also disappointed me, because i loved her dancing and sense of humour throughout the season. i didn't like either of the lipsyncs and she looked terrified the entire time. her looks were meh though, so i don't think she deserves the crown either. sasha vs. shea should've been the final lipsync tbh.
lol they do this every season because that's part of being a superstar/famous drag queen/rupaul, etc. so you may not want to watch anymore bc the show will always have this