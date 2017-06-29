Drag Race S9 Finale breaks records

was the last ep really 40 minutes? coz my stream was. it felt so rushed, i dont even think they interviewed the other queens Reply

Well, that was because they did the reunion separately.

They for sure had no idea how big the timeslot will be. That's why we had a reunion and crowning episodes seperate. They did a lot things that got cut and later added to the website, I've seen someone put all of the bonus material together and it was, like, 20 minutes

I feel like the whole season felt rushed, because being broadcast on Logo gave them freedom to have episodes to run more than a 1h timeslot (season 8 had a lot of 1,5h episodes), decision to move the show to VH1 was made during the winter (Bob said it in one of the videos), maybe they had to reedit the season to make some episodes that were planned to be longer fit the slot

edit: here's the video I mentioned







Do these statistics include streaming through their site?

I hope not, it would be wrong, since the whole world watched the show on the Vh1 site, since they found the bug

Lmao that's exactly why I was asking.

On the one hand thank God for that, but on the other it feels like cheating tbh. Reply

Wait what? Ive still been watching potato ass quality.. How???

Surely moving to VH1 helped? My cable company dropped Logo so I missed season 8 :(

This is the first season I haven't watched live since 4 aired. I'm sure I'll pick it up and check it out later, but the first episode really didn't grab me. Maybe because there was no lip sync that episode?



Season was meh tbh. Still enjoyed it though. Was not feeling this season as much as I did the the past seasons.

I'm fine with Sasha's win, the finale was interesting and it haven't been like that in a long time, she killed those lipsyncs. The fact that she had different reveals ready if she got the other song made me respect her more.

My favourite seasons are 3, 4 and 6. Having interior illusions lounge helped a lot, ngl.

My favourite seasons are 3, 4 and 6. Having interior illusions lounge helped a lot, ngl. Reply

the interior illusion lounge was great, i wish they would combine all these great parts now that they have vh1 money

they need new producers cuz the way this show is structured, the sets, and editing is trash.

I agree, I think everyone felt it and that's the main reason they decided to change shit up in the finale. The production lurks reddit hardcore, so they know the reception of the season was not that good. On the other side ratings are stronget than ever, they got an Emmy and the biggest mainstream media coverage ever, maybe they will decide to not fix what's not broken

i actually dont think they have to change much. the show has a formula and they work. what they need to do is INVEST on better sets and lighting.

I like Sasha, not mad at her win. I'd be pissed if I were Shea though, I bet she thought she had it in the bag. I'm amused though that the season with arguably the worst lip syncs ended with a lip sync battle though.



The editing was weird this year, and I miss all the workroom stuff. Even the runways felt rushed. There's less workroom, and runway, and fewer mini challenges yet I'm not entirely sure what the running time is taken up by?! The Gay History Therapy Sessions? And with Uncut, I don't give a shit about watching rejected queens packing their crap up whining that they never got to wear the best drag they have. BZZT. Game over. Reply

I liked the season ok. The drama didn't happen until the reunion so people that love that I can see why you would be kinda bored. But I really liked some of the girls. I'm currently watching all the seasons my fave is five so far I'm on six now.

I loved 6 and how they started off separate

Just finished season 6 and I'm pretty sure it's my favorite season. SO many iconic queens and queens that I just loved.

It's definitely the best season overall. I'm actually kind of sad that straight people had to be introduced to season 9 first bc it's definitely not the best first impression. But I'm glad the ratings were good!

season 6 is seriously AMAZING

where did you find seasons 1-4? 5-7 are on amazon prime but I've been having trouble even finding all of the episodes for seasons 8

and I'm getting that stupid fucking line error message again today

I'm happy with Sasha winning. Shea dropped the ball and Sasha was prepared to pick it up and run with it. She killed all her lip-syncs. And her looks were finale worthy looks. Totally deserving.

YAAAAAS <333



I hope they keep this format bc i'm not here for 30 minutes of rehearsed interviews with eliminated queens, this finale was SO MUCH BETTER bc it focused on the top 4 (+Valentina bc people kept mentioning her lol) and we got epic performances, unlike those silly ~original songs the past two top 3 performed.



It felt like a true season finale (and Sasha winning was the cherry on top) <3

i LOVED this finale. i dont understand why so many people bitch about it, this was much more entertaining! there's certainly room for improvement but i hope they keep this format

The reunion interview being held AFTER the finale (when everyone was exhausted and emotional), and away from a crowd was the best thing about this entire season lol most of them gave zero fucks about how they came across by that stage

Yesssss. They need to continue that, because the last few years the finales have been a chore to watch. I think I skipped most of 6 and 7, some of 8 and just tuned in at the end to see who won.

I'm so happy Sasha won <3 Like others have said, I do feel for Shea though. I really thought she was the clear winner before the lipsyncs.

my problem with shea is that she was absolutely forgettable

True, she's a really solid queen, but she doesn't really have the "it" factor. Honestly, I feel like the queens in general have gotten more and more boring since season 7. The ones who don't have a gimmick or other "thing" are just...there :/

she really was. my friend was appaled when i said i just don't remember any of her looks. and i feel they didn't really show her personality until the last few eps. loved her during the reunion.

I'm really happy with Sasha's win, I've would've been happy with any of them winning especially Shea tbh! But Sasha is quite special. :)



As for the ratings increase I definitely think being on vh1 plays a huge part Reply

this is the first season i watched in full. i tried watching s4 but didn't like it much. this one was okay, but kind of meek i guess? i'm not sure if i'll tune in for s10. and for the love of god, please stop making them "act" and try to be funny... it was so cringeworthy every time.



that said, i'm happy with sasha's win. her lipsyncs were great! shea disappointed me because she can perform sooo much better than that. trinity grew on me in the past few episodes, but she's not a winner. peppermint also disappointed me, because i loved her dancing and sense of humour throughout the season. i didn't like either of the lipsyncs and she looked terrified the entire time. her looks were meh though, so i don't think she deserves the crown either. sasha vs. shea should've been the final lipsync tbh. Reply

