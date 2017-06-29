seb 1

Drag Race S9 Finale breaks records




-Last week's Grand Final is the show's highest rated finale ever
-859,000 viewers tuned in or a 218% increase from the S8 finale
-Season 9 is also the show's highest rated season
-Was also the most social show of the night, trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://twitter.com/tvdeets/status/879802012254261250

Are you happy with the new reigning Queen? Fave season?
