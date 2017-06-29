June 29th, 2017, 07:47 am sandstorm JUMANJI 2: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Trailer #1 starts around the 16 second mark. With Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, and Nick Jonas.source Tagged: dwayne johnson / the rock, film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills, karen gillan, kevin hart Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9191 comments Add comment
And if you want to skip the intro completely, here's the trailer by itself:
i'm annoyed tbh, but also glad that it looks a) absolutely nothing like the original and b) decent
why @ nick jonas though
I kind of don't get why they had to call it Jumanji? Those who are old enough to remember the original will criticize it for not being anything like the original and those who are younger won't get the nostalgia factor? They could have called it anything else and it would have been fine.
& also c'mon dude, looking quizzical isn't ""unmasculine"".
Maybe stop doing shitty movies if you want ppl to see them.
We all do but I'm judging him for it.
I dont even know what to do with that ridiculous comment on a emoji being masculine enough for you or not, like what.
via GIPHY
The first one is too iconic to mess with.
but then i thought about it and nah