Sigh...for a second I was surprised not to see Robin Williams in the cast list. Then I remembered. So sad. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm in! This looks great.



And if you want to skip the intro completely, here's the trailer by itself:



Reply

Thread

Link

omg this is better than I thought it would be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks fun. I'll take my son and my friend! Reply

Thread

Link

this looks awful Reply

Thread

Link

...what? are my eyes deceiving me? does this look.............. good?



i'm annoyed tbh, but also glad that it looks a) absolutely nothing like the original and b) decent



why @ nick jonas though Reply

Thread

Link

your eyes are deceiving you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, it looks fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kind of don't get why they had to call it Jumanji? Those who are old enough to remember the original will criticize it for not being anything like the original and those who are younger won't get the nostalgia factor? They could have called it anything else and it would have been fine. Reply

Thread

Link

IA I was going to make a similar comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, this has nothing of Jumanji in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, call it something else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Haha buddy, juuuuust see the movie first then make the comparison. And for fucks sakes stop using the non masculine 🤔 emoji — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 28, 2017

wtf is this garbage tweet Reply

Thread

Link

Because The Rock is playing the same character in every movie? I'm fine with that but lbr.



& also c'mon dude, looking quizzical isn't ""unmasculine"". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The non-masculine emoji????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well he just confirmed that men don't like to think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, he's been so aggressively messy for a while now. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He can't take a critique at all. He's so thin-skinned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia. It's being more and more obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously...just because you work hard doesn't mean you hit the mark every time. Ask any college student. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's such a douche Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😒😒😒



Maybe stop doing shitty movies if you want ppl to see them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn he really can't take any type of criticism (also the idea of a ~masculine emoji is the dumbest shit ever) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He really says/thinks some stupid stuff.

We all do but I'm judging him for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao WAIT the thinking emoji is feminine now?? i can't keep up with this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm ready for the weird love for him to end, he seems douchey to me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

non masculine emoji... duuuude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Told y'all he's trash. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They are just circles.. Whats masculine and non-masculine about them?? Mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I really loathe him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god he's a fucking child.



I dont even know what to do with that ridiculous comment on a emoji being masculine enough for you or not, like what. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, I thought ontd loved The Rock? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will flop so hard. Baywatch proved people will not watch trash films just because the rock is in them. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't do Kevin Hart, so imma pass Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, it does look better than what i expected. And i'm glad they're not trying to redo the original and it's just a completely different take on it.



The first one is too iconic to mess with. Reply

Thread

Link

Idk man I was in the "this is gonna be garbage" camp and I already knew it was gonna be a video game but it actually looks okay. I like The Rock and Kevin Hart together Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for this to flop too so the rock can say this movie was for the fans and not the critics Reply

Thread

Link

This looks like fun but it didn't need to be named jumanji Reply

Thread

Link