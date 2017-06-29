deadpool

Hilary Duff is Team Charles for Liza + She talks about her kid



-She thinks Charles and Liza make more sense, and Josh is a stand-up guy and she was team Josh last season, but she changed her mind




Hilary Duff chats with Seth about her sassy mom's night out in New York playing Heads Up!, her show Younger's dramatic Season 4 and her son's obsession with manhole covers.


Did you watch the premiere? Thoughts?
