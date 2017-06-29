Hilary Duff is Team Charles for Liza + She talks about her kid

I always wonder what kids think when they find out their parents are really famous. The one celebrity who's kids I wonder about are Britney's. I just wonder how 2007 is explained. Reply

Haven't watched yet. Hoping they move quickly on Charles/Liza and Josh/Kelsey because it's clearly beshert Reply

ha poor lips Reply

I'm going to watch it tonight, glad it's back! I need Liza + Charles to be endgame Reply

Yaaaaas Hillary. The superior team! Reply

i was kinda hoping that they'd go in the direction of Charles knowing Liza's real age the whole time but after that line in this episode, he's gonna be crushed when he finds out she lied :( but i think realistically he should be more understanding than kelsey since he is the boss that she couldn't say her real age to since he wouldn't hire her like the rest of the firms that wanted young people (in this universe of course, idk if it's like that irl) lol and he has kids, he must understand how hard it is to raise them, and she even had a douche husband, i really hope when she tells him that he wouldn't react like kelsey but after that sentence in this episode i'm not sure :(((





and it somehow feels wrong to me that she'd have sex with him before she tells him the truth :/ Reply

Wouldn't the paparazzi have given it away on all those walking posts? What did she tell her kid about all the strange men taking pictures? Reply

the premiere was so good! I loved it - exactly what I needed from the show. I'm so glad Liza's secret is coming out. Reply

her boobs look ginormous... Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6747981.html

yeah, and here are more thoughts from the premiere Reply

yeah i know? I commented lmao Reply

lmao I love when she is talking about how her kid probably thinks the other kids from school have Mom's on the cover of magazines, it's just where they put Moms Reply

lmao. it reminds me of Britney's kids Sean and Jayden slowly discovering about her Iconic pop career.



i couldn't help but wonder what runs through their minds when they saw her tribute at the RDMA's this year. lmao. Reply

