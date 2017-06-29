Milo Ventimiglia on Whether Jess Was Good for Rory on Gilmore Girls
.@MiloVentimiglia loved the Jess & Rory relationship just as much as the rest of us. #GilmoreGirl https://t.co/Dd2UlvWFBk— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 29, 2017
- discusses how he still gets approached by Jess fans: 'Still to this day, you know, it blows me away—the impact of the Jess character, how much everyone was in love with him and wanted to find a guy like Jess..He was kind of trouble, you know.'
- on why Jess was good for Rory: 'And I feel like, well, if you got that hair and you got a cool jacket and you got a book in your pocket, you must be good for a girl.'
do you feel that Jess was good for Rory, ONTD?
this is like everything i hate abt ~sensitive artiste~ guys tbh.
in season 6, they were better suited imo and he had his life together more. i think they would've ended up together then if it wasn't for milo being on heroes.
Even more so, you can see Alexis Bledel die inside to find something good to say when everyone asks her about Rory's storyline.
I guess in the revival he was way too indulgent in encouraging her and was all "you're still a contender~" instead of like "lol bitch, just get a real job and stop complaining, and also why tf did you send boxes to ten different people's houses," so that's not really helpful. But overall I think he was good for her, sometimes unintentionally. And he sucks less than Dean & Logan do. (To quote Jason Mantzoukas, Logan can straight-up go fuck himself.)
omg why do I still care so much
After the revival, I maintain that Paris Gellar is the best relationship Rory has ever had and Rory should probably be alone because she still sucks.
Justice for Lorelai and pulled-his-shit-together Christopher (If only because the actor who plays him was just so handsome)