Milo Ventimiglia on Whether Jess Was Good for Rory on Gilmore Girls

Jess >>>>> everyone else

this guy is so gross and creepy to me does he still date teens or does he do it on the dl now? Reply

i'd never heard of him dating teens. who did he date/when? Reply

he dated Alexis for several years while on the show, and then when he was on Heroes he dated Hayden when she was like 17 and he was 30 Reply

Before he got his shit together? Hell no. I enjoyed it for what it was but he was too fucked up to be good for her when they first got together. After? Yes but she seems completely over him. Reply

I would also like to talk about how good Matt Czuchry's upcoming show looks... and by the show I mean him Reply

ugh, Matt! i will honestly watch any piece of trash for him. Reply

I'm so sad Emily is in this show because otherwise it looks good. Reply

yeah I def have to watch it because he's in it. Reply

off to google because i love him Reply

I mean...was Rory ever good for anyone??? Reply

Jess was too good for Rory by the end. Reply

'And I feel like, well, if you got that hair and you got a cool jacket and you got a book in your pocket, you must be good for a girl.'

this is like everything i hate abt ~sensitive artiste~ guys tbh.



this is like everything i hate abt ~sensitive artiste~ guys tbh. Reply

also aside from like the grandparents, lane, paris, and michel no one on this show was someone i would want involved in my life (i stopped watching like season 3 or 4? before rory went to uni) Reply

I mean would you really want the grandparents involved in your life? Reply

if they would pay for my things in return for dinner (that i don't have to cook) once a week, yes. Reply

i think when they first started dating, he was good for her in the sense that she needed someone to shake her up a bit, because she was such a good girl and her life was kind of boring admittedly.



in season 6, they were better suited imo and he had his life together more. i think they would've ended up together then if it wasn't for milo being on heroes. Reply

the revival has totally killed all my interest in this show. i dont care whos good for rory because now i hate rory Reply

Lmao ia, it's always been a comfort watch for me but since the revival I've had no desire to even revisit old episodes Reply

ia, such a shame Reply

Haha, I started hating her in like S5, but the revival definitely made it worse. But at the same time I was glad to be proven right about how much she sucks, so in that sense I enjoyed it. Reply

iatwc! i only made it one episode into the revival before i quit. rory was always kind of annoying but she was unbearable in the revival. Reply

lmao same Reply

sadly, ia Reply

true lol Reply

ia, i feel like the revival torpedoed any goodwill Rory Gilmore had from 2004.



Even more so, you can see Alexis Bledel die inside to find something good to say when everyone asks her about Rory's storyline. Reply

can y'all let this shit die along with this white as fuck show LMAO Reply

'And I feel like, well, if you got that hair and you got a cool jacket and you got a book in your pocket, you must be good for a girl.'



I love that this gif was super popular even before Get Out was released, lol. Reply

but he meant this sarcastically, right? or are you reacting to his sarcasm? Reply

lol yeah i hope ppl aren't taking this response too seriously Reply

I think he was good for her in the sense that when she was cool and he was shitty, his actions taught her how to stand up for herself and not take crap from guys just because they seem ~hot and sensitive~ (her little speech to him on the phone in 3x22 about how she thinks she loved him, but he was shitty to her and left without saying goodbye, so she's just gonna move on and live her life is one of my very fave moments)...and then when the roles reversed and he matured and she regressed into a total asshole, he called her out on her shit ("WHY did you DROP out of YALE?!") and helped her turn things around, so that's also good.



I guess in the revival he was way too indulgent in encouraging her and was all "you're still a contender~" instead of like "lol bitch, just get a real job and stop complaining, and also why tf did you send boxes to ten different people's houses," so that's not really helpful. But overall I think he was good for her, sometimes unintentionally. And he sucks less than Dean & Logan do. (To quote Jason Mantzoukas, Logan can straight-up go fuck himself.)



omg why do I still care so much Reply

that whole episode of her hs graduation was perfection r.i.p. good writing and characterisation Reply

i was always annoyed that they never actually show rory thanking jess for being the reason she goes back to school. you see her calling loralai which is legit but i like to think she called jess first to tell him she reenrolled. he legit saved her life tbh Reply

Prior to the revival, I would have said Logan was her best relationship and remind y'all that later seasons, elder!Rory sucked. And if anything, she really should've ended up with Paris Gellar.



After the revival, I maintain that Paris Gellar is the best relationship Rory has ever had and Rory should probably be alone because she still sucks.



Justice for Lorelai and pulled-his-shit-together Christopher (If only because the actor who plays him was just so handsome) Reply

christopher didn't pull his shit together lol he just inherited a lot of money Reply

Lol preach Reply

I will never forgive ASP for messing up Paris and Doyle. Reply

dave rygalski was the only worthwhile male on GG Reply

justice for lane tbh, i can't believe they had her go from dave to half hearted attempt at love interest zach Reply

Dave was perfect Reply

ugh i wish dave and lane had ended up together. (i know they wrote him out because of the o.c but still) they did her so dirty and i hated zach. Reply

