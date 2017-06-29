got | emilia smile

Milo Ventimiglia on Whether Jess Was Good for Rory on Gilmore Girls




- discusses how he still gets approached by Jess fans: 'Still to this day, you know, it blows me away—the impact of the Jess character, how much everyone was in love with him and wanted to find a guy like Jess..He was kind of trouble, you know.'

- on why Jess was good for Rory: 'And I feel like, well, if you got that hair and you got a cool jacket and you got a book in your pocket, you must be good for a girl.'

source 1 2

do you feel that Jess was good for Rory, ONTD?
Tagged: ,