Fact Checking Lifetime's 'Menendez: Blood Brothers' Movie
Lifetime's 'Menendez: Blood Brothers' Movie: WTF Moments, Fact-Checked https://t.co/j0TCj7iSiK— Lisa S (@InternetLisa) June 21, 2017
It's been nearly 30 years since brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty. Lifetime's most recent true crime retelling focuses on the brothers' motivation for murder. Were they trying to stop Jose's sexual abuse toward Erik? Were they trying to get their hands on their inheritance early? Were the brothers paranoid that their father planned to kill them? As anyone who isn't a 40 year old stay-at-home mom knows, Lifetime often embellishes true stories and it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction. Rolling Stone fact checked a few of the major claims the TV movie made about the infamous Menendez case.
Was Jose Menendez that horrible to his kids? [Spoiler (click to open)]Yes, Jose Menendez was the poster child for "Started from the bottom, now we here," and he put huge pressure on his sons to succeed.
Was that a toupee that Kitty snatched off of Lyle's head? [Spoiler (click to open)]Yes, Lyle wore a toupee and Kitty snatched it off during an argument.
Did Erik have otherworldly conversations with his parents after he murdered them? [Spoiler (click to open)]It's a Lifetime movie, I think you know the answer to this one--but in case you're not familiar with how Lifetime does things, no, it's not true.
Check the source for more questions and detailed answers!
Menendez: Blood Brothers stars Courtney Love as Kitty Menendez, Nico Tortorella as Lyle Menendez, Myko Olivier as Erik Menendez, and Benito Martinez as Jose Menendez
source
ontd, did you watch this hot mess of a movie?
I listened to the LPoTL episodes on this and it was a hot mess (the poscast not just the story). I'm gonna check out the trailer though.
I really like Benito in American Crime and it's so irritating that it was cancelled.
Edited at 2017-06-29 02:10 pm (UTC)
Also I found out that someone actually made a "Leopold and Loeb" musical and that seemed really weird to me, I mean, I know there's a Bonnie and Clyde musical but still... a bit weird.