Fact Checking Lifetime's 'Menendez: Blood Brothers' Movie

How was queen Cort in this? Reply

i honestly thought about watching it for her but i couldn't do it, my love is not that strong Reply

She was decent. Reply

i got a fact: the menendez sons were latinos. were latinos cast to portray them? fact: no. Reply

They're half but yts can claim them. Lol. Plus their dad was a self hating one anyway ... Reply

you're missing the point completely. Reply

ITA Reply

"Almost 30" *checks year and sees its 1989* Well i'm going to bed.



I listened to the LPoTL episodes on this and it was a hot mess (the poscast not just the story). I'm gonna check out the trailer though. Reply

Was it? I need to relisten to that ep. Reply

I couldn't finish it, when Erik started talking to his dead mom I watched a rerun of Chopped. Reply

Yaasssss this movie was such a damn mess, even for Lifetime standards lol. Talking to the dead mother. And the cardboard cutout acting and Nico's floating bowl cut hair.



I really like Benito in American Crime and it's so irritating that it was cancelled.



Edited at 2017-06-29 02:10 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm mad this movie lowkey made me feel bad for erik for a while. the bowl cut was a disaster Reply

Why did he wear a toupee?



Also I found out that someone actually made a "Leopold and Loeb" musical and that seemed really weird to me, I mean, I know there's a Bonnie and Clyde musical but still... a bit weird. Reply

premature balding lmao Reply

yeah that makes sense lol Reply

Idk, I feel like I would watch the hell out of Rope: The Musical Reply

I mean I listened to the soundtrack out of morbid curiosity and like 80% of it is Leopold talking about how much he likes having sex with Loeb, so there's that.

I gotta watch this mess Reply

the fact that both of them got married in prison is so crazy to me. And Lyle has been married twice! I guess it shouldn't be that surprising since so many people thought they were cute or whatever, but I don't understand the mindset of these women who marry men they know will be in prison forever. Reply

they say that most women who want to be with a lifers have some sort of abuse in their background. a guy in prison isnt going to leave them/cheat on them/hurt them. the prisoner becomes dependant on them. they are in control for once. they can pick if and when they visit or answer a call. plus if they are famous it makes them feel special and important. Reply

But didn't one of them cheat by sending letters to another woman and then marry her? Damn, can't even trust a man in prison... Reply

erik was sort of handsome in that early 90s kind of way, but lyle looked like a rounder sean astin with a hairpiece, i don't get it smh Reply

What do you do when your own mama snatches your wig Reply

Oh, imma watch the shit out of this. Reply

