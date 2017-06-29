Netflix is doing another season of 'Tales of The City'
- After 16 years since it ended, Netflix is doing another season of PBS/Showtime's 'Tales of the city'.
- Armistead Maupin also confirmed the news via Twitter.
- Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis are confirmed, more cast returns will be announced soon.
- 'Tales of the City' was one of the first LGBT series in the 90s.
I need a 3 to 6 episode reunion season to wrap that shit up and see what happened. DO IT.
Anyway, this is going to be Babycakes ugh I dislike this book. It's a whole bunch of nothing. Hopefully, they merge this and Significant Others.