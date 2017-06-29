Netflix is doing another season of 'Tales of The City'



- After 16 years since it ended, Netflix is doing another season of PBS/Showtime's 'Tales of the city'.
- Armistead Maupin also confirmed the news via Twitter.
- Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis are confirmed, more cast returns will be announced soon.
- 'Tales of the City' was one of the first LGBT series in the 90s.

