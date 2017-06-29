Netflix is doing another season of 'Tales of The City'





Edited at 2017-06-29 06:11 am (UTC) I was so in love with Billy Campbell from 'Once & Again' that i was pleasantly surprised to see him here: Reply

Bless PBS for airing this back in the day ♥ Reply

My friend keeps bugging me to read these books. I should check the first one out Reply

I wonder if this'll make the person on my TL claiming Netflix is homophobic change their mind lol. Reply

LAURA LINNEYYYYYYYYY Reply

OT but does anyone here still have an imgur account and if so can you give me some help with this troll who is trying to say that Pride organizations asking Police Organizations not to send representatives to Pride Events is discrimination?

http://imgur.com/gallery/FQaij/comm ent/1064873367



Seriously, I fed the trolls and now I seriously need help with this asshole



It's cool that they're bringing this back

Dear Netflix, 4 words: MY SO CALLED LIFE.



I need a 3 to 6 episode reunion season to wrap that shit up and see what happened. DO IT. Reply

Oh wow, everything's coming back. I'm excited about this one, but I'll definitely need to rewatch the original series. Reply

How have I never heard of this? Reply

I was wondering why they changed actors for Michael, and I read somewhere that Marcus D'Amico is persona non grata with Maupin.



Anyway, this is going to be Babycakes ugh I dislike this book. It's a whole bunch of nothing. Hopefully, they merge this and Significant Others. Reply

I've never heard of this, but I do love Laura Linney. Reply

