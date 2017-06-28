Big Brother 19 Premiere Recap (Night 1)

wow the houseguests are basically all duds. Julie's endless barrage of temptation twists are not nearly as interesting as she thinks they are. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean Julie doesn't make the twists though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true. maybe she should Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paul coming back made me rage



NOBODY LIKES HIM Reply

Thread

Link

i was screaming @ jillian's trump supporting ass saying she went to mexico to (assumingly) get affordable weight loss surgery. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Jillian already, Megan too. especially when she said "I don't get along with girls, they're so bitchy!" Girl, bye.

I don't need Crustine and Nicole 2.0 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was funny how in a pre-season interview jillian mentioned how she planned on leaking info about the girls to the guys and then on night ONE the guys were already voting her out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they never learn on this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. ignorant ass bitch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lord idk if i can watch if theres a trumpette lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

based on their personalities, there's definitely more than one. she's the only one who was upfront about it in interviews though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this twist already, such a dumb twist. I didn't like Cameron, but I feel bad that he has to leave already after applying for the show only to be replaced by Paul five minutes after entering the house. Reply

Thread

Link

my feelings on these houseguests so far range from meh to gtfo asap Reply

Thread

Link

also, i hate that paul is back. he's obnoxious and was the RUNNER UP just LAST SEASON. there are so many people who deserved a second chance before he did. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess one contestant is from the same creepy Dallas suburb where my uncle lives, and they had a watch party at a country club lol Reply

Thread

Link

It just..did not make sense for anyone's game to keep Christmas and send Cameron home. Like I'm pretty sure they had them watch seasons while they were secluded and first part of the season is all physical and second part is the mental. Also, the salt and pepper guy is hot. Reply

Thread

Link

Ian and Steve won (ew), so I get why they got rid of Cameron. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, but that's why you target people that are the brains when they are going to become a threat, not keeping people who are a current threat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear the amount of hot men on this season is unreal!! Reply

Thread

Link

Just about everyone is annoying to me so far, especially Megan and Cody. I'm not even mad Paul is back just because I know Cody hates him and I want Paul to be there out of spite since I have an irrational hatred for Cody already lmao. His interview with Ika talking about how he hates people who make "victim noises" killed me.



Edited at 2017-06-29 07:03 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not a fan of them kicking someone out night one, but if they had to, thank god it was the pasty white nerd guy, i can't stand another one of them winning. i would've gladly lost jillian's trump supporting ass too



i like mark, christmas, kevin, jess, and matt so far Reply

Thread

Link

i don't have cable. is there a way to watch this? i thought i remember a few years back a YT channel uploading eps, but i can't remember it. Reply

Thread

Link

you can get cbs with a cheap indoor digital antenna. but i'm sure it will be on primewire. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cbs.com has already posted the episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the way the dudes were talking about jessica made me eyeroll (lol @ me saying this considering my comment in the previous BB post)



i like dominique because i gotta support fellow black women, i can't stand that one dude who refers to himself in the 3rd person, cameron's diary rooms were annoying, i liked christmas, hope she goes far. Reply

Thread

Link