Big Brother 19 Premiere Recap (Night 1)
#BigBrother19 Season Premiere Recap: Which Vet Returned? Who Got Evicted? https://t.co/UXgEEjuGLw pic.twitter.com/eiqduTQ9Ge— TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 29, 2017
• 16 new house guests entered the den of temptation in tonight's episode.
[lengthy detailed episode recap]
• as part of this year's twist, all 16 were given the option of anonymously pressing a button that would give $25,000 to the person who buzzed in first but would also come with a consequence for them and for the rest of the house.
• Kevin pressed the button. as punishment, he will not be eligible for HOH next week and will need to throw the comp.
• as a consequence for the rest of the house, BB18 runner-up Paul entered to take the place of one of the existing 16 house guests.
• in another twist, Paul was given 8 "friendship bracelets" to give to his fellow house guests to keep them safe from the night 1 eviction. he ended up giving the bracelets to Dominique, Elena, Jason, Jessica, Kevin, Mark, Ramses, & Raven.
• the remaining hgs competed in an endurance comp where upon falling they would have to choose an apple that would either be "rotten" or "good". those who picked "rotten" apples would be up for eviction.
• Cameron, Christmas, & Jillian ended up with "rotten" apples
• in yet another twist, Julie then gave them the option to either compete in a competition with the loser going home or to allow their fellow house guests vote to evict. Cameron wanted to compete, but the girls outnumbered him with voting for a house vote.
• Cameron became BB19's first evictee with a 8-2-3 vote with Christmas receiving 2 votes and Jillian receiving 3 votes.
thoughts on tonight's episode?
NOBODY LIKES HIM
I don't need Crustine and Nicole 2.0
Edited at 2017-06-29 07:03 am (UTC)
i like mark, christmas, kevin, jess, and matt so far
i like dominique because i gotta support fellow black women, i can't stand that one dude who refers to himself in the 3rd person, cameron's diary rooms were annoying, i liked christmas, hope she goes far.
I'm already annoyed with greasy old Guido guy (Kevin), be a dick to everyone guy (Cody), and the loud meathead guy (Josh). I didn't think I'd like Christmas, but I do.
But mostly this cast is meh. Maybe it'll get better once HOH starts and people start actually playing.