Shakira announces El Dorado World Tour, her first tour in 6 years



Shakira probably got tired of hearing fans complaining about her lack of promo and her paying dust to her newest album, El Dorado. Her team took to the social networks this Tuesday to announce the first set of European, US and Canadian dates.

Shakira hasn't toured since 2011, when she went on her The Sun Comes Out World Tour. Her plans to tour her 2014's (flop) album were cancelled when she got pregnant with her second child, Sasha. Now she's back with 33 tour dates. The arena tour will kick off in Cologne, Germany.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th. Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting from June 27th at 10am local time. There's also a Viber presale beginning June 28th and a Live Nation one on the 29th.

Latin American stops will be announced at a later date.

[List of dates]
08 Nov-17 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
10 Nov-17 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
11-Nov-17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal
12 Nov-17 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
14-Nov-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
16 Nov-17 Montpellier, France Park & Suites Arena
17 Nov-17 Bilbao, Spain BEC
19 Nov-17 Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre
22 Nov-17 Lisbon, Portugal MEO Arena
23 Nov-17 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum
25 Nov-17 Barcelona, Spain Palau San Jordi
28-Nov-17 Lyon, France Halle Tony Garnier
30 Nov-17 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
03 Dec-17 Milan, Italy Medionlanum Forum
04 Dec-17 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
09-Jan-18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
11-Jan-18 Sunrise, FL BB&T
12-Jan-18 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
16-Jan-18 Washington, DC Verizon Centre
17-Jan-18 New York, NY MSG
19-Jan-18 Montreal, Canada Bell Centre
20-Jan-18 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre
22-Jan-18 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars
23-Jan-18 Chicago, IL United Center
26-Jan-18 Houston, TX Toyota Center
28-Jan-18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
29-Jan-18 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
01-Feb-18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
03-Feb-18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
06-Feb-18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
07-Feb-18 San Jose, CA SAP Center
09-Feb-18 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
10-Feb-18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

The tour comes after the release of her eleventh studio album, El Dorado, which has already produced a string of international hits.

Now just officially release Perro Fiel as the third single please and thanks
