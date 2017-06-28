Shakira announces El Dorado World Tour, her first tour in 6 years
Shakira probably got tired of hearing fans complaining about her lack of promo and her paying dust to her newest album, El Dorado. Her team took to the social networks this Tuesday to announce the first set of European, US and Canadian dates.
Shakira hasn't toured since 2011, when she went on her The Sun Comes Out World Tour. Her plans to tour her 2014's (flop) album were cancelled when she got pregnant with her second child, Sasha. Now she's back with 33 tour dates. The arena tour will kick off in Cologne, Germany.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th. Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting from June 27th at 10am local time. There's also a Viber presale beginning June 28th and a Live Nation one on the 29th.
Latin American stops will be announced at a later date.
[List of dates]
08 Nov-17 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
10 Nov-17 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
11-Nov-17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal
12 Nov-17 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
14-Nov-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
16 Nov-17 Montpellier, France Park & Suites Arena
17 Nov-17 Bilbao, Spain BEC
19 Nov-17 Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre
22 Nov-17 Lisbon, Portugal MEO Arena
23 Nov-17 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum
25 Nov-17 Barcelona, Spain Palau San Jordi
28-Nov-17 Lyon, France Halle Tony Garnier
30 Nov-17 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
03 Dec-17 Milan, Italy Medionlanum Forum
04 Dec-17 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
09-Jan-18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
11-Jan-18 Sunrise, FL BB&T
12-Jan-18 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
16-Jan-18 Washington, DC Verizon Centre
17-Jan-18 New York, NY MSG
19-Jan-18 Montreal, Canada Bell Centre
20-Jan-18 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre
22-Jan-18 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars
23-Jan-18 Chicago, IL United Center
26-Jan-18 Houston, TX Toyota Center
28-Jan-18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
29-Jan-18 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
01-Feb-18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
03-Feb-18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
06-Feb-18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
07-Feb-18 San Jose, CA SAP Center
09-Feb-18 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
10-Feb-18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
The tour comes after the release of her eleventh studio album, El Dorado, which has already produced a string of international hits.
Source: 1
Now just officially release Perro Fiel as the third single please and thanks
I hope there are pics of them at Messi's wedding :)
Piqué was such a surprise for me, because when he and Shakira started dating he came across as such a simple guy and like a manbaby. I still side-eye his attitude sometimes, but he does seem to be smarter than people give him credit for. iirc, when Shakira and PQ met Mark Zuckerberg last time, it was because of his projects rather than hers.
Haha yeah, he's a real entrepreneur. I think he went to Harvard recently for a business course and he seems to be doing great with his projects so that's really cool. They are a real power couple <3
The 2 performances she had at that French show a few weeks ago her makeup was awful, the dance moves were uninspired and she looked pedestrian as fuck
Like I love her but if she doesn't want to perform she should retire. Well, hopefully she kills it for this tour. She will probably retire after this tour so I'm definitely going
I actually liked her Me Enamoré performance, I thought she sounded good and her energy was great. Her other song... mess. Her performances for the album launches have been good, so I'm trying to be positive.
She's recycling dance moves if she even moves anymore. I love her to pieces but this era (which is pretty sure her last) have been horrible
She has only looked good in the last 2 magazine covers. The one she's wearing like a yellow jacket. See, THAT should be her style for this era
Can't disagree about her clothing though. That's a mess. It's so disappointing how good she looks in her professional photos and then she can't be bothered in her actual performances.
She has definitely been doing the same ojos así choreo forever tho lol but that's not what I was referring to lol
I never said that her voice is lackluster (her voice is good) I said that her stage presence and her style have been lackluster. And me enamore definitely requires energetic dance moves but she's just not into it
And lbr she's only going on tour to get more money to be able to go on hiatus for another 5 years w Pique before she comes back w another uninspired album w songs written by whatever hot songwriter we have in 3 years, making her sound outdated af.
Yikes. What a sad state of affairs.
I was the first to criticize how she put together this album, but Me Enamoré being a hit shows that she her name still has international pull.
*The last album she kinda tried was w Sale el Sol and even w that album u can tell they didn't put too much thought into it. Sad cause that album had potential