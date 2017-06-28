Shakira announces El Dorado World Tour, her first tour in 6 years

It's like her face has never changed lol, she doesn't age! Reply

Pique also got her the Rakuten sponsorship? He seems a pretty good businessman.



I hope there are pics of them at Messi's wedding :)

I can't wait for the headlines: "Shakira didn't give Antonella a gift," "Antonella excludes Shakira from official wedding photos!"



Piqué was such a surprise for me, because when he and Shakira started dating he came across as such a simple guy and like a manbaby. I still side-eye his attitude sometimes, but he does seem to be smarter than people give him credit for. iirc, when Shakira and PQ met Mark Zuckerberg last time, it was because of his projects rather than hers.

lmao that nonsense! I hope the drama is entertaining at least :P



Haha yeah, he's a real entrepreneur. I think he went to Harvard recently for a business course and he seems to be doing great with his projects so that's really cool. They are a real power couple <3

that tour graphic is amazing, she looks so good

I already have my ticket for the Madrid date. I'm missing Queen and Adam's US tour, so I decided to treat myself and get a good ticket because I haven't seen my queen in 11 years. She better do Amarillo though, it's the only thing I want.

omg yes i'm obsessssed w amarillo

I wonder how this tour is gonna be. Her few latest live performances have been...lackluster...to say the least



The 2 performances she had at that French show a few weeks ago her makeup was awful, the dance moves were uninspired and she looked pedestrian as fuck



Like I love her but if she doesn't want to perform she should retire. Well, hopefully she kills it for this tour. She will probably retire after this tour so I'm definitely going

I'm so pissed off at her for her hairstyling this era. She was looking great for her Miami album launch and then she literally put her hair on a bun and called it a day? And then wore the same awful bun for The Voice France?



I actually liked her Me Enamoré performance, I thought she sounded good and her energy was great. Her other song... mess. Her performances for the album launches have been good, so I'm trying to be positive.

Noo, all her live performances and everything about her live performances have been awful. It is like she opens she opens her closet and wears the first thing she sees and like she does her own makeup and hair, her shoes everything is just horrible. It seems like her music career is an afterthought now



She's recycling dance moves if she even moves anymore. I love her to pieces but this era (which is pretty sure her last) have been horrible



She has only looked good in the last 2 magazine covers. The one she's wearing like a yellow jacket. See, THAT should be her style for this era

I disagree about her performances. Her voice (except for the Black M song) has been in good shape and barring Me Enamoré, she hasn't regularly performed anything that required energetic moves. She's been recycling moves since 00s though, so at this point I'm just resigned to it. I hope she brings new choreography for her tour.



Can't disagree about her clothing though. That's a mess. It's so disappointing how good she looks in her professional photos and then she can't be bothered in her actual performances.

I don't think you get me when I said she's recycling dance moves. What I mean is that she's doing the same moves from the song she wolf on me enamore. She has never done that. She would always come up with a new choreography for a new song



She has definitely been doing the same ojos así choreo forever tho lol but that's not what I was referring to lol



I never said that her voice is lackluster (her voice is good) I said that her stage presence and her style have been lackluster. And me enamore definitely requires energetic dance moves but she's just not into it

The good sis already said this tour will be smaller than her other tours. She said she's not gonna have a big stage or big set pieces. Which in itself says a lot since she's only had one tour over ten years ago with a huge stage and a big ass snake on the stage.

And lbr she's only going on tour to get more money to be able to go on hiatus for another 5 years w Pique before she comes back w another uninspired album w songs written by whatever hot songwriter we have in 3 years, making her sound outdated af.

i wanna see her in orlando! my seats will almost certainly be garbage but i'm v excited

So you not gon come to Vegas? FINE.

She is! Sorry, it was the last line and got mixed with the San Diego date. "10-Feb-18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand"

I don't get her career. Like she was everywhere, maybe the biggest latina to successfully cross over into american pop stardom post-jlo, and then she kind of went incognito?

Her team fucked up the She Wolf era in the US and thus the decline started. But she pretty much just went incognito in the US, because she literally had her biggest era after that, in 2010 when she was everywhere internationally with Waka Waka, Loca and Rabiosa. Then she disappeared for four years to have a family, gave us a mediocre English album and got pregnant so the era was cut short. This new era has been actually huge though, she's had three international Spanish hits already... The US just isn't there for Spanish-speaking artists unless they feature Bieber.

"The US just isn't there for Spanish-speaking artists unless they feature Bieber."



Yikes. What a sad state of affairs.

Now sis those three hits, two were features on other artists albums and she just comboed them in w her new stuff. She basically gave us a compilation album.

That's only true for La Bicicleta though, given that Chantaje was always meant to be in her album. And Me Enamoré is a solo song so not really. I guess you're talking about Deja Vu? I honestly forgot about it, oops. I guess my original comment should have said four instead of three. My point stands. Even with La Bicicleta, they made it clear from the beginning it was a proper, co-written collab.

I was the first to criticize how she put together this album, but Me Enamoré being a hit shows that she her name still has international pull.



I was the first to criticize how she put together this album, but Me Enamoré being a hit shows that she her name still has international pull.



Reply

I feel like after she wolf bombed she kind of gave up trying* then she unofficially semi retired after her first son was born then her second son was born and she's like doing music just for hobby or maybe a contractual obligation but you can tell her mind is with her family. She's taking longer and longer breaks. Pretty sure after this album we won't hear from shakira and I'm okay w it



*The last album she kinda tried was w Sale el Sol and even w that album u can tell they didn't put too much thought into it. Sad cause that album had potential

Im just trying to figure out how she still has hair. She has super black, curly hair naturally. Either 60% of it is a weave or she just lives with it looking like straw. I think that's why it looks unstyled all the time.She should just wear wigs.

