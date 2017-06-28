I listened to a podcast about IKWYDLS/ISKWYDLS, and the hosts mentioned that JLH allegedly had a sex addiction. Reply

WHAT Reply

Which podcast?! I've always loved the original IK and would love to hear more about it Reply

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t he-hysteria-continues/id418884138?mt=2



Episode 99. Four male slasher fans (3/4 are gay) discuss slashers.

when she was dating Rich from LFO they broke up because us weekly ran a story about her hooking up with 7 guys while dating him Reply

Omg noooo @ JLH Reply

LMAO, JLH would. I'll never forget Rich Cronin (RIP) exposing her as a crazy girlfriend while on Howard Stern Reply

OMG What did he say? Reply

Apparently she overlaps all of her relationships, and during the beginning of all her relationships she takes her boyfriends to some jewelry store in LA to buy promise rings. Rich said he once talked to another ex of hers at a party, and they realized they had bought the same ring with her. I think he mentioned that she once tried to get him to wear 2 condoms at once too



Edited at 2017-06-29 04:28 am (UTC)

Deets please. :D Reply

Oh wowww Reply

I don't think anyone is shocked by this. Reply

I still remember Carson Daly shading her because she never ended it with him properly (like she did it via press or something.) Reply

Neve looks great!! Reply

I just finished watching Po5 for the first time ever and I loved. It. The best 90's coming of age show imo.



And it was the first show that didn't actually give me my end game couple tbh Julia/Griffin forever!!!!



Also fuck Charlie lmao Matthew Fox is just always the worst in every show he's in.



Edited at 2017-06-29 04:25 am (UTC)

i've actually never seen it (although i was the perfect age for it) Reply

charlie was such a dick, especially to julia



he looked goooood like around season 3 era tho Reply

He was a dick to literally every woman in his life like he browbeat Daphne into having that kid she obvi wasn't ready for and then was like "omg why are you acting this way what about me?!? 😭😭" like what about Owen dude you already have a child you can't be bothered with?!



Young Mathew fox was hot tho you're right.



Edited at 2017-06-29 04:44 am (UTC)

Looking back at photos, I can't believe I ever thought Scott Wolf was cute. Matthew looked good then, though. Reply

i've been rewatching 90210 and my so-called life, so i know what i'm diving into next Reply

I'm watching it for the first time on Netflix. I'm mid-season 3 atm. I love seeing all the 90s/00s stars popping up on the show.



I kinda like Charlie in the show atm (but then again I liked Jack in Lost so

maybe I have flop taste tbh). I'm at the part where he and Kirsten broke up after she decided to stay in Chicago.



The only prob I have with the show is that people move on too quickly. Like Kirsten and Charlie broke up mid-season 2, but she was about to get married to someone else by the end of the season and that was only six months on the show! It made zero sense to me. Reply

Yikes @ jlh lol Reply

-Who hooked up with fans? Jennifer Love Hewitt



LOVE neve. such a fan. Reply

What A beauty Reply

Mte. The 'every man Julia meets ends up falling in love with her' stuff on the show never bothered me bc i mean 😍😍 Reply

I really liked The Company when it came out. This just reminds me I should rewatch it soon! Reply

i adore The Company. i've seen it so many times. it's one of the few movies i realllllly like james franco. i always want to be in that movie (but i'm obsessed w/ballet) Reply

she's so beautiful. i love her in House of Cards, she looks fantastic. Reply

Scott Wolf is 49?! Damn. I mean, maybe he's wearing a lot of make up, but he looks good. Neve looks great too. Reply

He looks great Reply

The weirdest thing is that he married Kellie from The Real World, I just want to

know how they even met lol Reply

They were so shady to Jennifer. I loved it. Reply

I love Neve's reaction, which was more, "You went there!" and not "That's so mean." Reply

to this day my brother wants to marry Neve* Campbell. It all started with this show.

Dude went through three vhs cassettes of Wild Things 🙄



Edited at 2017-06-29 04:48 am (UTC)

[andy cohen extra gay but slow voice] THE TEA!!!!! Reply

lol Jennifer would Reply

JLH was so beautiful in the show. I had no time for Sarah tho espesh when she would get her back up about being adopted and all that shit. Like when she shamed Julia for thinking about getting an abortion "if my birth mom aborted me I wouldn't even be here :(((" like...exact same for all of us bitch?



Lmao I have so many Party of Five feelings. Reply

