INGRID GOES WEST Trailer #2

This is exactly the kind of movie I'd expect from Aubrey plaza Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited for this, reminds me of a 90's movie vibe Reply

Thread

Link

Can't tell if this is supposed to be a comedy or horror but it looks interesting so I'll prob see it.



I do wonder if Aubrey plaza will ever play a character who is not a weirdo. Reply

Thread

Link

should have called it #IngridGoesWest Reply

Thread

Link

i'd watch it Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i don't like audrey p but this looks good Reply

Thread

Link

Definitely gonna watch it, but might wait for Netflix. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks interesting Reply

Thread

Link

I'm probably going to love this. Reply

Thread

Link

Im having war flashbacks to a girl I went to high school with. Aubrey Plaza's character is her on a steroids. Reply

Thread

Link

Movie is getting really good reviews so far. Aubrey Plaza is supposed to be particularly good. I mean she is playing a variation of some of her other characters but she excels at the whole weird girl vibe. Reply

Thread

Link

Aubrey is a shitty actress. When she was trying to convey sadness in safety not guaranteed it was hilarious Reply

Thread

Link

i already know me and my partner are gonna see this cuz he loves audrey plaza but this actually looks entertaining



Edited at 2017-06-29 04:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this looks really good Reply

Thread

Link

haha i hope this shines light to some "influencers" regarding oversharing.

i know 2 that have few thousand followers and what they post is nothing like who they are irl.

Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to see this, it looks hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

Excited for this and i am here for NEON's choices for now tbh. Also O'Shea looks good af in this trailer bless Reply

Thread

Link

Oooh, I wanna see this. Plus Lil Ice Cube is so fine Reply

Thread

Link

I may actually see this in theaters



The trailer made me realize, I don't think my dog would let anyone steal her



Edited at 2017-06-29 05:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I have no idea what to make of this movie. Definitely going to see it. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the first teaser they released for this (introduced me to KOPPS) and against my better judgment I'm continually here for movies that reach for the spring breakers aesthetic so i will see this in theaters even if it's trash Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit, Matt Spicer is the brother of this girl I follow on Youtube!!



Shameless plus for Joanna Spicer as she's the social media star we all need:





Anyways I'll definitely see this



Edited at 2017-06-29 05:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'll watch it but even tho I like Aubrey, she's not a very good actor IMO Reply

Thread

Link

im really looking forward to this Reply

Thread

Link

Yass. I want to see this tbh. Reply

Thread

Link