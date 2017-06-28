INGRID GOES WEST Trailer #2
Ingrid Thorburn is an unhinged social media stalker with a history of confusing "likes" for meaningful relationships. Taylor Sloane is an Instagram-famous "influencer" whose perfectly curated, boho-chic lifestyle becomes Ingrid's latest obsession. When Ingrid moves to LA and manages to insinuate herself into the social media star's life, their relationship quickly goes from #BFF to #WTF.
I do wonder if Aubrey plaza will ever play a character who is not a weirdo.
i know 2 that have few thousand followers and what they post is nothing like who they are irl.
The trailer made me realize, I don't think my dog would let anyone steal her
Shameless plus for Joanna Spicer as she's the social media star we all need:
Anyways I'll definitely see this
