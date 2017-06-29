Rita Ora for Rimmel London
So excited for Power of the lip Launching TOMORROW @rimmellondonuk 👄💋#Staymattelips #livethelondonlook #superdrugloves 💁🏼💅🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/mol2WyQ73A— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 27, 2017
Rita Ora is the busiest popgirl. Fresh from recording her part in the Grenfell Tower charity song and hosting ABC's Boy Band singing-competition, she's now dropping her new campaign for the new Rimmel London lip colours. The new Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colours are kiss-proof, touch-proof, waterproof and bulletproof.
do you have rita ora's perfect lips?
(Plus I generally prefer a sheer vash of colour on my lips)
My eyes gloss over when new liquid lip products come out tho. Tinted lip balms 4 lyfe.
The first time I ever saw Rita Ora was in a DKNY perfume ad and last week I saw that same perfume for 80% off at Tj Maxx. I'm glad she's staying busy.
idt they have a foundation that can fit rita dolezal's tone even
i bought a new foundation brush, why isn't it here yet? when i order something online i expect it in my hands instantly.
also I bought the Lapis oil mini from Herbivore, and jfc this stuff is magic. it healed up some of my breakout in like 2 days, and the rest of the skin is doing vay better 2 veeks after I started using it. But it's also v drying overtime vhich in turn made my skin throv a hissy fit of a breakout (it does that veird thing vhen it's too dry/dehydrated), so I gotta put it on rotation vith a hydrating oil. Vhich I guess is actually good, it'll make it last longer.