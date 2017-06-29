Rita Ora for Rimmel London

Can I turn this into a makeup post? A while ago I asked here if the NARS Audacious lipsticks are worth the ridiculous price and I got told yes, and damn I hate that y'all were right. It's creamy as hell, super pigmented and has really great lasting power. And now I want another one. Reply

Really? I hate mine. The formula is alright. I like their special occassion lipsticks more. Reply

I am so over matte liquid lipstick. Reply

I've only ever tried a matte liquid lipstick once and I immediately hated it. They feel so terrible on the lips. Reply

same....they just suck Reply

I never ovned one, but I struggle vith dermatitis and general dry skin conditions, so the thought of vearing one makes me squirm.



(Plus I generally prefer a sheer vash of colour on my lips) Reply

Rimmel's eyebrow pencil, kajal eye liner, and stay matte powder are such staples in my life. I often stray for trendy new releases but I inevitably come back to those cause they're hella affordable and reliably awesome.



My eyes gloss over when new liquid lip products come out tho. Tinted lip balms 4 lyfe.



The first time I ever saw Rita Ora was in a DKNY perfume ad and last week I saw that same perfume for 80% off at Tj Maxx. I'm glad she's staying busy. Reply

demi's impact Reply

rimmel sucks though :/

yeah they can fuck right off

idt they have a foundation that can fit rita dolezal's tone even Reply

Her hustle is everything 🙌🏻 Reply

The only reason why I like Rita is bc she's like everywhere and nowhere at the same time, gotta respect lol. Reply

This is very accurate lol. Reply

my questionable pre-ANTI 2015 stanning impacT Reply

Can I get a fucking Rimmel Lipstick that isn't greasy, though? I get so many compliments on their bright red... until it smears itself all the way down my chin. Reply

Kate moss x rimmel 107 is one of my favorite lipsticks! Reply

i bought a new foundation brush, why isn't it here yet? when i order something online i expect it in my hands instantly.





i like the long lasting quality of matte lipsticks but i prefer hydrating lipsticks?i bought a new foundation brush, why isn't it here yet? when i order something online i expect it in my hands instantly.

budget Queen. Reply

I'm trying to v slovly make a transition to cruelty free makeup (as in, I vill not throv avay the crap I already have, but I'm trying to not buy brands I knov full vell are not cf.) but damn if I don't get tempted at times.



also I bought the Lapis oil mini from Herbivore, and jfc this stuff is magic. it healed up some of my breakout in like 2 days, and the rest of the skin is doing vay better 2 veeks after I started using it. But it's also v drying overtime vhich in turn made my skin throv a hissy fit of a breakout (it does that veird thing vhen it's too dry/dehydrated), so I gotta put it on rotation vith a hydrating oil. Vhich I guess is actually good, it'll make it last longer. Reply

