🚨🚨POP MUSIC EMERGENCY!🚨🚨 BELLA THORNE IS COMING OUT WITH A NEW SINGLE!
Just call me. Please. #fridayitsout Pre-save my new single on @spotify https://t.co/8TRpqfy7Ga— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 28, 2017
Bella Thorne is saving pop music. She's dropping the new song "Just Call" (featuring Prince Fox) on Spotify this coming Friday.
Source 1 and Source 2
Are you ready for Bella Thorne's pop music reign, ONTD?
remember this bop?
also she would have been like 16 here, she doesn't look it at all.
Edited at 2017-06-29 03:46 am (UTC)
so expecting a mess
it was popular in aus so thats the only reason why I know this song
Bella is just unpleasant all-around
Same.
Lmao does anyone remember this?