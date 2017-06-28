🚨🚨POP MUSIC EMERGENCY!🚨🚨 BELLA THORNE IS COMING OUT WITH A NEW SINGLE!



remember this bop?

also she would have been like 16 here, she doesn't look it at all.



I had no idea she had a music career? Lol is she legit the new LILO? Reply

she always sounded awful on Shake It Up compared to Zendaya's light Cassie like vocals



so expecting a mess Reply

is Zendaya legit good at singing? because her voice on 'replay' was average at best Reply

yep this one



it was popular in aus so thats the only reason why I know this song Reply

this was a jam Reply

not really, she has a nice tone like Cassie and if she sings light songs its cute but there is no power in voice



Bella is just unpleasant all-around Reply

No. Neither Zendaya or Bella were good at singing or singers. They were just forced to sing by Disney like every Disney kid is. Reply

good point, although sometimes they get lucky tho, like miley and demi can legit sing. Reply

True tho I think Demi and Miley already knew how to sing before Disney. I know Demi was already singing/writing songs before Disney. And Miley her role Hannah Montana had a lot of singing and it's own albums/soundtracks/tours. Zendaya and Bella were on a dance show (tho Bella never danced before the show and Zendaya wasn't really that good, but she improved a lot after DWTS), didn't sing their show's theme song (that was actually Selena Gomez but she can't sing either lmao), and eventually only sang a couple of songs for Disney. I think Zendaya actually got an album out, but her 2nd album has been delayed forever and after she stopped promoting the first single with Chris Brown because she finally unstanned him after he made those Kehlani comments. Bella never had an album, but it looks like she's trying with music again. I thought both quit music and were only focusing on acting, but I guess not. Reply

I wonder who the new disney stars are gonna be, because they don't seem to be stopping. I read somewhere that Selena just wants to act but got coerced into a singing career but she can't get any legit roles in hollywood so she stuck with singing. Its gonna be interesting where all these disney stars are in ten years. Reply

Parent

Yeah Selena was offered Camp Rock, but she didn't accept it because she wasn't comfortable with her singing. So it went to Demi instead. Tho eventually she did sing cause of Disney (she did the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song and then had Selena Gomez and the Scene for albums). Selena has good comedic timing and was one of the best Disney actresses, but she isn't good in Hollywood films or any serious roles at all. Despite her lack of singing talent, she made some bops and was able to get a lot of hits, so that worked better for her than a Hollywood career. I remember reading this year that Selena was gonna take a break from music and do acting again, but she released Bad Liar so idk.

Reply

Selena Gomez and The Scenes had more bops than her solo career Reply

i can't believe we've moved on from ~pre-ordering~ to ~PRE-SAVING~ now lolol Reply

Yes queen! Reply

Is she pulling a Heidi Montag... Reply

Heidi Montag is the most imprortant musician in the history of America Reply

A new single?? Meaning she's had ones in the past? Well, I've learned something today. Reply

mte though I guess every B-list teen celeb has tried at a music career at some point Reply

somone plz put her to rest Reply

nothing will top TTYLXOX though Reply

Came here for this comment Reply

yassss messy queen coming to reclaim pop for women Reply

I'm a bit drunk and had to read this title like 3x to make sure it wasn't the vino, I'm stil 🤔 Reply

Remember when pop music emergencies were actual pop music emergencies? lol Reply

Good form, bella Thorne. Reply

I didn't even know that she sings but I guess it makes sense since she was a Disney kid. Reply

Lmao does anyone remember this? Reply

oh my god make it stop Reply

Oh my God, I would literally kill myself if I had anything to do with this nightmare. Reply

I always felt bad for Zendaya whenever Disney made her and Bella collab on a song. Bella cannot sing at all. Reply

Neither can Zendaya. Reply

They're both awful. Reply

Parent

She won't ever top the Original Mess™'s iconic bop, "Bossy" Reply

I wish she would just stay out of the spotlight for her own good. Reply

I am so here for this if its anything like this gem 🙌😭 Reply

she will never be rita ora Reply

i bet she'll drop a whole album before her amityville ever gets a real release date Reply

All this continous saving. Reply

