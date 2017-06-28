Excited to watch on Hulu tomorrow! Reply

thank you for answering my question i didn't even ask yet Reply

I can't find anywhere to watch tonights episode yet. I had no idea the show was coming back this soon... Reply

http://vidto.me/wc361z6zk9th.html



I used this link and it worked! Reply

Charles is so hot. How is Liza not banging him every chance she gets??? Reply

Right?! It pissed me off when she said she wants to focus on her career and isn't open for a relationship. Like wtf?!! I would've been on his massive dick the second I broke up with my bf lol. I can't take another season of long lingering looks and maybe a kiss. They need to happen this season and she has to tell him by the end of this season. Reply

I feel like he looks better this season..his eyes when they were outside the building were BREATHTAKING. Reply

This. I mean, he was handsome before but I've been looking at recent pics and watching the trailers, he's gotten more attractive. Reply

ugh how much longer are they going to drag out liza/charles Reply

The premiere was so gooooood!



So excited for this Kelsey/Liza fallout, and Kelsey/Josh pairing, tbh.

This show needed to be turned upside down. Reply

