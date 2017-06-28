June 28th, 2017, 07:41 pm cecilia_tallis Younger - Inside Tonight's Premiere + Outtakes Liza faces further fallout with Kelsey, who is infuriated by Liza's lack of millennial know-how.Thoughts?source, 2 Tagged: hilary duff, television - tv land, television promo / stills, younger (tv land) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
I used this link and it worked!
So excited for this Kelsey/Liza fallout, and Kelsey/Josh pairing, tbh.
This show needed to be turned upside down.
i kinda wonder if they're going to try to get her back for how she made them feel or w/e