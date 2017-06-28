Vulture chooses correctly and names Doctor Doom the greatest supervillain
The gang at Vulture is spending the week talking about villains! They started the week by proclaiming Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic performance as Catwoman to be the greatest portrayal of a superhero villain on film (true!) and they're back to making another bold (and true) claim: Marvel's Doctor Doom is the greatest supervillain ever created.
The basic summary:
-- He rules his own country, is a genius in science and magic, has a major inferiority complex and is elegant as fuck. His nobility is unmatched by any other character. Is the only villain who can call themselves "the good guy" and sound believeable doing so.
-- When written well he is one of the most all-around compelling characters to read. Jonathan Hickman's Fantastic Four and Avengers run cemented that fact.
-- Even now, when trying to be good, it's totally believable he would want to do so as everything he does he thinks is virtuous.
-- Because he himself put it best in the pages of New Avengers: "Doom is no man's second choice."
Article writer hates that most casual superhero fans (ie: movie watchers only) aren't basking in the glory of Doom thanks to being in bad films that never give him the time to shine. Time for Disney to step it up.
Hail Doom.
Like being all powerful, immortality, control of everything, having slaves, thinking you're above everyone else, thinking you're doing good for the world when you're really just making it worse, etc
And what really gets me is that he wasn't supposed to be that way. He was supposed to be the savior, like Jesus. So there's a lot of religious elements to him as well that I find really captivating.
However, I would accept arguments for the Joker and Magneto, though my personal preference would always come to the conclusion that Doom is best.
His live action portrayals are so tragic tho. #justiceForThisRomaniKing
For years, Jean languished as almost a secretary to the X-Men, only defined by her relationship to Scott. Her powers, although extensive, were used in support of others, and she never seemed to be able to end a fight on her own.
HOWEVER, upon her first 'death', wherein she sacrificed herself to save the others, she is resurrected, and eventually split into Jean/Madelyne - the 'good' woman and the 'psychotic' bitch. This presents two modes of female reactions to suffering; the calm, pacified Jean, and the rageful Madelyne.
I mean, a lot of bullshit has happened since then, but any time Madelyne or Phoenix shows up, it's a great comparison to quiet, delicate Jean.
There are no other great female villains in Marvel, imo.
Dark Phoenix knows nothing of love!
Mr Freeze.
I also like David Warner's Ra's al Ghul
Kelsey Grammer for Doctor Doom
Just imagine the menace of Sideshow Bob without the slapstick