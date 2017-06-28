Vulture chooses correctly and names Doctor Doom the greatest supervillain

i thought only fox had the film rights to doctor doom/fantastic four? Reply

They do. Reply

yeah i doubt disney can get their hands on him, unless they can sort some miraculous deal out with fox like sony/spider-man Reply

He is the number one inspiration for Darth Vader.



Hail Doom. Reply

Apocalypse is my favorite comic villain overall bc I think he embodies all of man's "sins" that all men want deep down in our dark soul and the consequences of wanting them/trying to get them.



Like being all powerful, immortality, control of everything, having slaves, thinking you're above everyone else, thinking you're doing good for the world when you're really just making it worse, etc



And what really gets me is that he wasn't supposed to be that way. He was supposed to be the savior, like Jesus. So there's a lot of religious elements to him as well that I find really captivating. Reply

ia w this also, idk im just really enjoying this post lol :') Reply

They didn't lie Reply

He might be a good villain, but he's just not as iconic as other ones, imo. Reply

IA Reply

Curious who would be some of your top villains?



Edited at 2017-06-29 03:21 am (UTC) Reply

I mean I don't really keep up with superheroes and comics, but I'd say probably the Joker is a more memorable villain, cause he's so well-known by even people that aren't into superheroes/comics, not just from the movies but in general. Reply

Doom is indeed the best villain ever.



However, I would accept arguments for the Joker and Magneto, though my personal preference would always come to the conclusion that Doom is best. Reply

If this was a few years ago I'd say Joker, but I think DC really ran him to the ground. Like they just keep trying to one-up themselves on how horrible/gross he can be instead of letting him be the fun psycho he should be. "Now he'll PEEL HIS FACE OFF and wear it as a mask!!!" like. Chill. Reply

I mean I could see what you're saying with that, but I just feel like Joker has become such an icon, not only in terms of villains, but a pop culture icon in general. Reply

Galactus probably. Reply

this makes my tiny Roma heart all warm and fuzzy, bless. Reply

His live action portrayals are so tragic tho. Doom really is a great villain. I love Dr Strange & Dr Doom: Triumph and Torment. I wish more comics would explore the relationship between those too.His live action portrayals are so tragic tho. #justiceForThisRomaniKing Reply

*reminds self that there is a difference between best and iconic* Reply

Yeah I'd say Doom is a good villain. To get ~obscure~ I liked Damian Tryp too lol. Reply

You're God damn right he is! Reply

Phoenix for me; first off, she's the most powerful. Secondly, she's totally the Marvel representation of a pissed off woman.



For years, Jean languished as almost a secretary to the X-Men, only defined by her relationship to Scott. Her powers, although extensive, were used in support of others, and she never seemed to be able to end a fight on her own.



HOWEVER, upon her first 'death', wherein she sacrificed herself to save the others, she is resurrected, and eventually split into Jean/Madelyne - the 'good' woman and the 'psychotic' bitch. This presents two modes of female reactions to suffering; the calm, pacified Jean, and the rageful Madelyne.





I mean, a lot of bullshit has happened since then, but any time Madelyne or Phoenix shows up, it's a great comparison to quiet, delicate Jean.



There are no other great female villains in Marvel, imo. Reply

I was going to say Dark Phoenix but I didn't even know if that would count, as in she was just a saga and I figured someone would try to invalidate her based off of that.



Edited at 2017-06-29 03:25 am (UTC) Reply

That's a good choice tbh. I feel like female villains in comics are usually more interesting than their male counterparts because most of them were created out of sexist stereotypes/ideals and still somehow developed into layered and fab af charas (idk if i am expressing myself properly tho cus i am bout to sleep lmao) Reply

I love everything about Jean/(Dark)Phoenix. I've always been something I've been interested in since I was a kid. So much of her traits reminded me of myself and how much I wanted her to be MORE than what we saw and what she was given. I feel like her transformation into Phoenix is what I wanted, to an extent, because she wasn't dismissed and people were more likely to take her seriously, like she deserved. Reply

http://imgur.com/kzK2REN

http://imgur.com/jE6hQja this moment between doom and thanos at the end of secret wars is one of the greatest in comic history dont @ me Reply

Well, sure, that too. God, now I'm mad about the 2015 movie all over again, because Toby Kebbell is a continually underappreciated prince and he probably could've made that role awesome if that movie was actually written/edited competently. But it was not. :((( Why are you so wonderful, bb??Well, sure, that too. Reply

Toby is so hot and talented to me too bad his career can't catch a break 😢 Reply

I think this is fair too! What I like is that he actually has powers, I don't really like "supervillains" that are just really good at being mean essentially. Reply

I mean I don't know too much about comics but we all know that the joker is the best villain



🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

My faves are Ra's al Ghul and Sinestro Reply

*chooses incorrectly



I fixed it. Reply

who is your favorite supervillain, ontd?



Mr Freeze. Reply

who is your favorite supervillain, ontd?

It's obvious, really 💅🏻 Reply

Thanos. He conquered the universe and became a god.



But then he fucked it all up.



Doom isn't a bad choice, though. Reply

I remember this panel blowing my 12-year-old mind



But yes... Doom wins.



I remember this panel blowing my 12-year-old mind

But yes... Doom wins.

I also like David Warner's Ra's al Ghul Reply

Oh!! Also!



Kelsey Grammer for Doctor Doom





Just imagine the menace of Sideshow Bob without the slapstick Reply

Sinestroooooooooo Reply

