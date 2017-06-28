Vulture chooses correctly and names Doctor Doom the greatest supervillain


The gang at Vulture is spending the week talking about villains! They started the week by proclaiming Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic performance as Catwoman to be the greatest portrayal of a superhero villain on film (true!) and they're back to making another bold (and true) claim: Marvel's Doctor Doom is the greatest supervillain ever created.

The basic summary:
-- He rules his own country, is a genius in science and magic, has a major inferiority complex and is elegant as fuck. His nobility is unmatched by any other character. Is the only villain who can call themselves "the good guy" and sound believeable doing so.
-- When written well he is one of the most all-around compelling characters to read. Jonathan Hickman's Fantastic Four and Avengers run cemented that fact.
-- Even now, when trying to be good, it's totally believable he would want to do so as everything he does he thinks is virtuous.
-- Because he himself put it best in the pages of New Avengers: "Doom is no man's second choice."

Article writer hates that most casual superhero fans (ie: movie watchers only) aren't basking in the glory of Doom thanks to being in bad films that never give him the time to shine. Time for Disney to step it up.

