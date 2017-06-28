Why cat films are better than dog films
Watch the fur fly: why cat films are better than dog films https://t.co/9BNx4ExzlK— Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) June 28, 2017
Dog films, like dogs, tend to be soppy, samey and obsessed with loyalty to a ludicrous extent. They include 50s tear-jerker Old Yeller (1957), 00s tear-jerker Marley & Me (2008), and all the tear-jerking Lassie films that ever were. Cat films, on the other hand, are like cats: elegant, philosophical and irreverent. They include the jazzy, design-influencing Disney animation The Aristocats (1970), enchanting Studio Ghibli classic The Cat Returns (2002) and several oddball horror films riffing on the Edgar Allan Poe story The Black Cat.
I love both cats and dogs, so I pretty much enjoy both movie tropes equally
Here's a dog v. cat movie debate for you - Pet Cemetery v. Cujo.
I'm temporarily living with a friend over summer and he lets his cat out during day time.
anyway cats are perf
I just prefer to own cats because they're so bitchy and extra, theyre not as needy, and they're cleaner. but I would lose my mind if someone brought home a puppy.
Also as a kid who wanted to be an animator I loved drawing cats way more than dogs (IDK, they were more fun to draw?) but IRL I love dogs more.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Kidding! I've never owned a cat, but I love both for different reasons