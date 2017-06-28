HBIC Marnie

Why cat films are better than dog films



Dog films, like dogs, tend to be soppy, samey and obsessed with loyalty to a ludicrous extent. They include 50s tear-jerker Old Yeller (1957), 00s tear-jerker Marley & Me (2008), and all the tear-jerking Lassie films that ever were. Cat films, on the other hand, are like cats: elegant, philosophical and irreverent. They include the jazzy, design-influencing Disney animation The Aristocats (1970), enchanting Studio Ghibli classic The Cat Returns (2002) and several oddball horror films riffing on the Edgar Allan Poe story The Black Cat.

