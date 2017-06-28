Erika Jayne

Teresa Giudice gets awkward as she tries her hand at being a spokeswoman



-Teresa decided to promote Sugarbearhair gummies live on FB

-Attempts to answer questions very awkwardly

-Has no idea what she is doing



-Bravo has chosen to release a clip of Real Housewives of Dallas vs. releasing an actual trailer





-Kyle/Kandi/Erika/Lisa V./Camille reveal if they have pre-nups or not

-Kandi is the only one with a pre-nup






