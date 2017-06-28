Teresa Giudice gets awkward as she tries her hand at being a spokeswoman
-Teresa decided to promote Sugarbearhair gummies live on FB
-Attempts to answer questions very awkwardly
-Has no idea what she is doing
-Bravo has chosen to release a clip of Real Housewives of Dallas vs. releasing an actual trailer
-Kyle/Kandi/Erika/Lisa V./Camille reveal if they have pre-nups or not
-Kandi is the only one with a pre-nup
I still cannot get over, "INGREDIENTSSEZZ"
My biotin gummies are usually under $10 though. What this company wants is ridiculous.
*shows label that says to take 2 a day*
Lol
Like girl you're just eating candy right now, resist the urge to shill until you see some actual results howbout
iconic: