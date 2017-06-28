Teresa Giudice gets awkward as she tries her hand at being a spokeswoman

RHODallas was so boring season one. Reply

Thread

Link

omg. STOP with those damn gummies Reply

Thread

Link

Is her husband still in jail? Reply

Thread

Link

She's not a smart person, what did people expect? Reply

Thread

Link

She couldn't make a simple Instagram post?



I still cannot get over, "INGREDIENTSSEZZ" Reply

Thread

Link

my sister and I still refer to ingredients in a recipe as INGREDIENTSES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has anyone irl actually tried those gummies Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure they taste fine, but they're not different than a multivitamin you can get at the grocery store for half the price Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have for the last couple months and they're working lol. i'm getting an inch growth per month Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what hair type do you have and what kind of growth were u getting before the vitamins? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I use biotin gummies and they really do help my hair to grow. I had my hair grow super fast as a kid, but when I started messing with it I saw my hair became very damaged and really slowed down in growth. Now that I take the biotin and wash my hair less, my hair is finally growing again.



My biotin gummies are usually under $10 though. What this company wants is ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the gif is scary Reply

Thread

Link

DORINDA is truly the most amazing housewife - I want her to be in every franchise. Reply

Thread

Link

She makes me so uncomfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's my fav. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking love her and you can tell the rest of the women like her, too. except maybe sonja, now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Take 1 a day!"



*shows label that says to take 2 a day* Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take one a day, twice!



Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been watching this gif for the past minute. i don't plan to stop tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah her hair looks real healthy Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen her reality show, but I remember her on the Apprentice and she was all talk, no brains. I remember when Lisa Lampanelli screwed her over and she just let it happen, yet acted like Lisa was in for in, yet she never lived up to her words. Reply

Thread

Link

I never believe anyone that's getting paid to say that Sugarbear gummies actually work Reply

Thread

Link

My favorite is when people are reccomending them after taking them for like three days lmao



Like girl you're just eating candy right now, resist the urge to shill until you see some actual results howbout Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. I'll stick to my biotin pills and castor oil for the time being lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some beauty youtuber explained that she was approached by them and asked if she could actually test them out for a few weeks before making a post about them and they straight up told her no lol I think they were offering like 7,000 for her to post too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont watch any of this but i love the gifs of that blonde woman with the short hair Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! Who is she tbh (nobody answer, let the mystery live) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I just think of her as that cool aunt who drinks too much. "Want to know how my life's going? I'll tell you bitch. NOT WELL!" 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link